Heska's Shares Offer Tremendous Growth At A Reasonable Price

Although the stock isn’t cheap, it’s still an excellent buy for long-term focused investors. Upside of 20+% is likely over the next 12 to 18 months.

Heska, which sells most of its products to or through vet centers, is well positioned to capitalize on this trend.

Humans are getting fatter, and so are their pets. This epidemic is the leading driver behind the recent boom in vet care spending.

Nearly 70% of the 126 million US households own at least one pet. In fact, there are more pets in the US than there are humans - over 180 million cats and dogs alone. Keeping these little guys happy and healthy doesn't come cheap. Americans spent a record $66.8 billion on their pets in 2016, nearly twice what they spent a decade earlier. That number is expected to approach $70 billion this year. One little-known company benefiting from this spending boom is Heska Corporation (HSKA).

Business

Heska develops, manufactures, and sells a wide range of vet products, most of which are geared towards cats and dogs. The company's operations can be broken down into four distinct segments:

The largest, at 41% of revenue, is blood diagnostics. This is a very predictable business growing at about 12+% CAGR. Heska generally installs blood testing instruments under six-year contracts, which provides it with a long-term recurring revenue stream selling consumables to a growing installed base of instruments. The consumables portion accounts for about 70% of segment revenue and close to 30% of total company revenue.

Single-use diagnostics is the second largest segment, accounting for 21% of revenue. Key products here are allergy test kits and treatments. Repeat annual sales from existing customers are the main revenue driver in this business. Growth has been flat in recent years, though this should change in 2018 with the launch of Heska's new heartworm test kits.

Imaging equipment represents 20% of revenue. Digital X-rays and ultrasounds are the largest product offering in this area. These instruments are often combined with an ongoing service and support contract, which is a source of recurring revenue. However, unlike with blood diagnostics, the vast majority of imaging revenue (I estimate 80+%) is generated via one-time equipment sales. Historically this has been Heska's fastest growing segment with a CAGR of just under 19%.

The smallest segment, which isn't part of Heska's core pet health business, is vaccines. It accounts for 18% of revenue, most of it generated from the sale of bovine (cattle) vaccines. This revenue - growing at close to 13% CAGR - is relatively predictable thanks to repeat sales to an existing customer base.

Growth

Heska's combined-segment revenue CAGR has historically hovered in the low- to mid-teens. Fiscal 2017 growth is expected to come in significantly below this at 5-7% due to several product launch delays (primarily in the imaging segment) which will mostly be resolved by the close of this year. As such, going forward into 2018 and beyond growth should revert back to normal, possibly even ramp up into the high teens.

The key driver of this growth, as alluded to earlier, will be vet care spending - the second largest pet expense right behind food. The obesity epidemic is to blame for this. Just like their owners, pets are eating more and exercising less. The Association for Pet Obesity Prevention estimates that a staggering 59% of cats and 54% of dogs are overweight or obese. While Fluffy might look cute, this "fluffiness" comes with a whole host of health-related downsides such as osteoarthritis, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. As a result, vet care costs are growing at roughly 2-3x the rate of inflation and will likely accelerate as the epidemic worsens.

Since Heska's core business is focused on pet health, and since the vast majority of its products and services are sold to or through vet centers, the company is obviously very well positioned to benefit from this long-term trend.

Source: APPA's Pet Industry Market Size Statistics

Market share gains are another important growth driver. Heska recently secured over 100 new hospitals for 2018 with its exclusive partnership with PetVet Care Centers and is working on partnering with several other large vet networks over the next couple of years. An additional benefit of these partnership deals is that, as a vet network grows/acquires additional hospitals, Heska grows right along with it. PetVet, for instance, makes 25-30 hospital acquisitions annually, which will translate into millions of dollars in incremental sales for Heska in the coming years.

Profitability

Heska's profitability has improved dramatically over the years. From the 1990s to the 2000s to now, the company's EBIT margin has gone from negative double digits to positive single digits to the low teens. Trailing 12 month EBIT margin sits at an all-time high of 13%, and there's still significant room for improvement going forward.

The main margin driver will be the improving product mix coming from strong growth in Heska's high margin blood diagnostics segment. As mentioned earlier, this business has historically grown at about 12% CAGR; however, growth has accelerated significantly in recent years. It grew 27.6% in 2016 and is well on track to grow 15-20% this year. Next year's growth could well exceed 20% on the back of the recent PetVet partnership. As such, we can expect to see continued year-over-year margin improvements for the foreseeable future. A high teens EBIT margin is very achievable within the next couple of years.

Valuation

Heska is by no means a bargain at 33x enterprise value or EV/EBIT. However, despite the rich-looking valuation, I believe the company's shares still offer plenty of upside for two reasons:

The first is growth. Heska's revenue CAGR will likely approach 20% over the next few years due to favorable pet spending trends and a rapidly expanding customer/hospital base. Earning will grow even faster on the back of an improving product mix, which should drive margins significantly higher.

The other reason is predictability. Heska operates in a largely recession-proof industry. On top of that, well over half the company's sales are recurring in one form or another, giving it a very stable revenue and earnings stream.

In short, I believe Heska is undervalued based on its long-term revenue and earnings generation potential. I believe its shares could comfortably support a 40x EV/EBIT multiple (roughly in line with other high-growth players in the animal health space). This implies a fair value of $97.60/share, representing over 20% upside from recent price levels. Note that this fair value estimate is still well below the stock's 52-week high of $115/share.

Notes: 1) EV = market cap - liquid cash and investments + total debt + preferred stock + minority interest; 2) peers are profitable animal health-focused companies (sample size is 20); 3) EBITs exclude significant non-recurring items (no adjustment had to be made to Heska's EBIT).

Sources: A North Investments, company reports

Conclusion

I believe Heska is a wonderful business trading at an attractive valuation. High teens revenue growth (driven by rising demand for its pet health products) and low 20s% EBIT growth (driven by expanding margins due to an improving product mix) are the key share price catalysts. Upside of 20%, and perhaps more, is very likely over the next 12 to 18 months.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSKA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.