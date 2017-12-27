Gravity Hits Digital Currencies As 2017 Comes To An End - But Bitcoin Comes Back

Everybody loves a bull market. Human nature provides most people with the desire for wealth, but even those who have achieved riches in their lives, often strive to increase their nest eggs. There is only so much money one person can spend in a lifetime, but with wealth comes power and influence. Therefore, as one rises on the economic totem pole, at first, they are often in search of financial security for themselves and their families. After they reach that hurdle, the next issue can become a scorecard, as a wealthy individual compares his or her net worth with others. Finally, even at the highest end of the curve, the desire to be included in the list of richest people in the world can be a driving force.

Some people with lots of money have worked long and hard to achieve financial success, others have inherited their fortunes as they were blessed to be brought into the world by parents with means. Still, others parlayed small amounts of capital into huge sums with investments or inventions that created exponential returns. Easy money is the dream of many, and that is why a runaway bull market in an asset tends to capture the attention and strike a compelling note with people across all economic classes. Everyone wants to ride the bull and make easy money.

In 2017, perhaps the most significant bull market in history unfolded in the digital currency asset class. Last year at this time, many people did not pay much attention to Bitcoin, but at the end of this year, it has become a household and ubiquitous name. On financial news networks, coverage of Bitcoin has gone from an occasional back page type of story to consistent coverage throughout the day.

In 2010, the digital currency was at 6 cents against the U.S. dollar as was little more than a video game where “miners” solved equations to earn Bitcoin tokens. By the end of 2016, the price had risen to an incredible $956 in what many cautioned was a bubble of epic proportions. Those who were lucky enough or had the foresight to buy the digital currency at lower prices made oodles of cash. As the value of Bitcoin rose throughout this year, many more hopped on board the bullish freight train. The buying frenzy pushed the price of the asset to dizzying heights. The CBOE and CME futures exchanges announced that would begin trading derivative contracts adding another level of validation to the new asset class. However, when the price of the crypto reached around $19,343 on December 16, it found what is at the very least, a short-term peak.

Bitcoin correction

Reports of people mortgaging their homes to buy Bitcoin and other digital currency instruments to participate in the frenzied bull market were signs of caution while the asset continued its ascent to dizzying heights. Considering that $100 invested in Bitcoin at 6 cents in 2010 was worth over $32 million at the highs, or an investment of $1000 when it was trading at $1 rose to a value of $19.343 million caused many to throw caution to the wind. Last week, the price of Bitcoin did what many experts expected: it came down as hard as it had moved to the upside. Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

The chart shows the ascent of the cryptocurrency, but it declined from the December 16 peak at $19,343 to under $11,000 on Friday, December 22, a fall of 44% in just six days. The force of gravity hit the digital currency market at the end of last week, and it could be a statement from the inventor of another crypto in the asset class that triggered the selling. The inventor of Litecoin, an asset that had exploded in value said he sold all of his holdings because he could not explain the meteoric rise in value, likely ignited selling in all of the vehicles in the asset class. However, by Tuesday, December 26, Bitcoin was back at the $16,000 level once again.

Market cap comes down in the asset class

As of December 23, there were a total of 1375 cryptocurrencies with a total market capitalization of $488 billion. The number of instruments was up by about 15 or so over the past week, but the market cap has dropped from highs of well over $625 billion, or more than 22% in just a few days. In a sign of the volatility in this asset class, on Tuesday, December 26 there were 1371 cryptos with a market cap of $595 billion almost 22% higher than the lows just four days earlier.

Imagine the panic if the stock market were to rise and fall by similar percentages in the same time frame. Meanwhile, the ascent of the digital currency asset class has dwarfed equities which had a banner year in 2017 with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising by 5000 points or around 26%. In the cryptocurrency world, those types of gains or losses have become routine, even on an intraday basis. Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

Bitcoin rose from $931.11 on December 27, 2016, to $15,867.64 one year later, the most popular crypto moved 17.04 times higher. Source: Ethereum Price - CoinDesk

Ethereum, the digital currency with the second biggest market cap rose from $8.09 to $771.58 over the same period, appreciating over 95 times in 365 days.

An extraordinary year in 2017 and a final blast of volatility?

The returns of a portfolio invested in virtually any digital currency instrument, or combination of vehicles, over the course of the year that comes to an end early next week has been mind-blowing. Those who invested in some of the smaller instruments that do not get the same press exposure as Bitcoin and Ether do have experienced incredible gains over recent weeks. As an example, a digital that goes by the name of Ripple was worth around 23 cents on December 6, on December 26 it was $1.10. My neighbor told me he purchased one called Verge at 3 cents on December 14, on December 26 it was trading at 17.8 cents, down from over 24 cents.

We are likely to see even more volatility in the digital currency sector during this final week of 2017 as market participants prepare for 2018. The tax reform bill that will take effect on January 1 eliminates an exemption for many “like-kind exchanges” which lets people swap an asset for a similar one without triggering a taxable event. Therefore, starting next week, selling Bitcoin to buy Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Verge or any of the other 1375 digital instruments will give rise to a tax obligation in the United States. I expect that the final days of 2017 could turn out to be the most volatile period of the year in this sector. It could turn out to be like a game of musical chairs where everyone knows the music will end at a specific time.

Does the game of musical chairs end in the sector in 2018?

Bitcoin and the digital currency markets operate on a 24/7 basis. At 11:59:59 on December 31 the market for trading digital currencies in the United States will change, and that could have some impact on prices and market volatility. However, aside from the ascent of prices that drove many into the crypto asset pool in 2017, the original reason for their success is that they are global assets that fly beneath the radar of governments, regulatory authorities, and the Internal Revenue Service of the United States of America. Market participants around the world will continue to use these instruments, and the market will continue to expand despite the treatment from U.S. tax authorities. Meanwhile, tax reform in the world’s wealthiest nation could cause dislocations over coming weeks and months when it comes to some market participants. Last week, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) announced it is setting up a digital currency trading desk, in another sign of validation for the asset class.

There are new ICOs or initial coin offering each day, and that will continue in 2018. I would not be surprised to see the number of tokens grow from 1371 to over 3000 or more in the coming year. At the same time, while the market cap of the asset class has declined from over $625 billion to $488 over recent days and rose back to %595 billion, it is likely that the pullback in value is only a temporary phenomenon. Some of the digital currencies will thrive in the coming year, and others will fall by the wayside.

Rotation is the name of the game, for now

In a recent piece on Seeking Alpha, I explained why rotation in the digital currency sector is perhaps the most significant aspect for those involved in trading or investing in these volatile assets. While tax reform in the U.S. will penalize those selling one token to buy another, the price volatility is likely to market the endeavor worthwhile for market participants in the coming year. With cryptos doubling, tripling, quadrupling, halving, and moving all over the map in a matter of days, the frenzy of trading is likely to increase in 2018.

I expect we will see futures and derivative instruments on other highly capitalized cryptos in addition to Bitcoin in 2018. Moreover, ETF and ETN products will appear on the scene soon and will increase liquidity just as they did for gold back in 2004 with the introduction of the GLD ETF product.

Gravity hit Bitcoin at the end of last week, and it was ugly for those who had dipped a toe in the bull market over recent weeks for the first time. While buyers at much lower levels likely lamented their paper opportunity losses, others were underwater and losing money in the market that appeared to be a one-way street for most of the year. Any frowns turned to smiles once again on Tuesday, December 26, but it is probable that gravity will continue to cause vacuums to the downside in the asset class. Commodities have a habit of taking the stairs up and an elevator down during corrective periods. If cryptos are commodities, and they have taken stairs higher throughout this year, the elevator rides to the downside could be harrowing.

When approaching this market, or any other highly volatile asset, it is wise only to invest what you can lose. The downside on any purchase of a digital currency at any price point is zero. Please keep that in mind when the urge to participate becomes so great that it makes many make foolish economic decisions in the pursuit of easy money. The odds favor a one trillion dollar market cap for the asset class in 2018.

