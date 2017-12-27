Cotton's Journey To The Upside

Before 2010, the price of ICE cotton futures dating back to 1972 never traded above $1.1720 per pound. A shortage developed in 2010 and 2011 that caused the price of the soft commodity to almost double from the previous high established in 1995. In March 2011, nearby cotton futures soared to a high of $2.27 per pound. Many in the industry on the consumer and producer sides of the market suffered. Consumers could not afford the high price, and producers who had hedged were financially buried from margin calls on short positions as the price rose to its all-time peak.

The rally in cotton from 2010 to 2011 caused garment manufacturers in China to change their behavior as they began to use synthetic fabrics in the place of the expensive fiber. As demand declined at the lofty price level, the price quickly pulled back. In September 2010, cotton was trading at a low of 89 cents per pound, and by March 2011, it reached $2.27. It took cotton six months to explode to the upside, but it came down even faster. Just four months after the high, in July 2011, cotton traded to a low of 93.5 cents per pound, and it entered into an almost five-year period of bear market trading until March 2016.

The fluffy fiber finds a floor

In March 2016, cotton finally found a bottom after bearish price action for almost half a decade. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, cotton fell to 55.66 cents per pound, $1.7134 or over 75% below its 2011 peak price in March 2016, and it began a pattern of higher lows and higher highs leading to a peak at 87.18 fourteen months later in May 2017.

The bullish pattern came to an end when cotton futures could not hold technical support at around the 73 cents level. By July, the fiber fell to 66.49 cents per pound, over 20 cents lower than the price just eight weeks before. The price then recovered, reaching 76.15 cents in early September, before correcting to the downside once again. In mid-October, cotton traded down to a low of 66.84 cents, 0.35 cents above the July lows where the fluffy fiber found its most recent low on the continuous futures contract.

Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE cotton futures market has been steadily rising since June 2016, which is a sign of technical validation of the overall bullish trend over the past year and one-half.

Liftoff in October

On October 20, cotton traded at its most recent low at 66.75 cents per pound on the active month March futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the price path of the fiber has been higher over the past two months. Open interest has moved from 228,047 to 273,886 contracts over the period, an increase of 20.10%, which has provided technical support for the bullish trend. Cotton is in overbought territory on the daily chart. The weekly pictorial displays an uptrend that is also in an overbought condition. Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the monthly chart shows that cotton is turning the corner as the slow stochastic is crossing to the upside indicating that a significant move could be on the horizon as cotton journeys higher. During the week of December 11, cotton futures traded above technical resistance at the October high of 76.15 cents per pound. Since then, it got up to a high of 78.16 and was trading at the 77.50 level on Tuesday, December 26. The next critical level for cotton is now at the May high at 87.18 cents, and fundamentals appear to be supportive for a challenge of that level in 2018.

A pair of bullish WASDE reports

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in the November World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, told markets that global cotton inventories declined from the previous month. In December, the WASDE went even further saying that global inventories continued to drop, demand moved higher, and total world production adjusted lower for the 2017/2018 season. The bullish USDA report on December 12 drove the price of March cotton futures from under 73 cents to the 78 cents level. Source: ICE

As the forward curve in the cotton futures market displays, the market is in a state of backwardation where deferred prices are lower than nearby levels. Backwardations tend to occur when supplies are lower than demand, or in deficit markets.

Cotton has a lot going for it these days. The fundamental supply and demand picture is looking positive. Bank in 2015 and early 2016, there was enough cotton in storage in the United States and China to produce two pairs of jeans for each man, woman, and child on earth. The record high price in 2011 encouraged lots of new output, and stocks rose to record levels. However, two years later, those stockpiles have declined as demand increased at lower prices. With the global economy growing at an increasing pace over recent months, the demand for all commodities has been strong, and cotton is no exception. Cotton is the primary input in the production of garments, and the current level of optimism in markets is good news for demand. At the same time, the technical picture for cotton is looking good these days. The long-term monthly chart is crossing higher in close to oversold territory for the first time since April 2016 when the fiber was on its way to just over 87 cents per pound. When technical factors and fundamentals line up, it can create a potent bullish force for the price of a commodity.

A bumpy ride ahead

Commodities tend to be highly volatile assets for two reasons. First, an agricultural commodity like cotton depends on the weather which can be highly fickle. A bad season in the U.S., China, India, Pakistan, Australia, or any of the other cotton-producing countries around the world can wipe out a crop and create shortages and lots of price volatility. At the same time, the futures market is highly leveraged. The current level of original margin in the cotton market is $1,320 per contract, which contains 50,000 pounds of the fiber. At 78 cents, the total contract value is $39,000. Therefore, a market participant can control $39,000 worth of cotton with a good-faith deposit of just 3.4% at the current price and level of margin. Cotton can be a highly volatile commodity. It traded to a high of 77.80 in August 2016 and dropped to 66.23 just two weeks later. In May 2017, cotton reached its most recent peak at 87.18, and by July 10, the price was back down at 66.49 cents. It was impressive that cotton was able to hold a critical technical level and made a higher low by 0.26 points on its most recent correction on the continuous contract, but this commodity tends to take the stairs up and the elevator shaft to the downside when corrections occur. Since the October low at 66.84, another higher low, cotton has rallied for eight out of nine weeks as it is once again taking the stairs to the upside.

Both daily and weekly historical volatility in the cotton futures market is currently between 14% and 17%. However, it was more than double the current level back in September. Cotton is a highly volatile commodity, and since the summer of 2016, it tends to move to a high and correct, punishing those caught holding long positions when the bullish music stops.

90 cents per pound in 2018

I believe that cotton is heading for the 90 cents per pound level in 2018. With the fluffy fiber currently trading at around 77.50 cents, that is more than 16% above the price on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

Cotton has been making higher highs since it found a bottom in March 2016 at 55.66 cents per pound. Fundamentals and technical factors currently favor a continuation of the bullish trend in the futures market. I prefer buying cotton on price dips, but we have not seen one in the past two months. The thing to watch for in the futures market, if the last two highs are an indication of the trading pattern, is a spike that takes the fiber to a new high. For those who do not wish to dip a toe in the highly volatile and leveraged world of the ICE cotton futures market, the iPath Bloomberg Cotton SubTR ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) does a good job at replicating price action in the futures arena. However, be careful using any commodity ETF or ETN when placing buy or sell stops. The ETF and ETN markets tend to continue trading after the futures markets close each day. The potential for pushing prices to technical levels where stops may be lurking is a common practice when it comes to many algorithmic or systems-based traders looking to make money in volatile markets during periods of illiquidity.

