Will General Electric Turn Around In 2018?

GE’s revenue growth may be stalled in 2018 as decrease in revenue in its power business continues to offset revenue growth in its aviation and healthcare businesses.

The company continues to face challenges as it overextended itself in the past few years with aggressive expansion plans.

Investment Thesis

General Electric (GE) had a rough 2017 as the company undergoes transition and its shares have lost about 40% in the past year. In August, its longtime CEO Jeffrey Immelt stepped down and was replaced by John Flannery, a GE veteran who was the CEO of GE Healthcare. Three months later, CEO Flannery announced that GE would cut its dividend by half in order to preserve cash while it undergoes its transition. The company also announced that it would focus on its three core businesses: aviation, healthcare and power. I welcome management’s decisions to tackle the challenges that GE faces. However, its revenue growth in 2018 is expected to be stalled as its restructuring continues. I think signs of a turnaround will likely be in 2019 rather than 2018.

Changes and its Implications

Under the leadership of GE’s new CEO, John Flannery, the company announced many changes in its latest Investor Day on November 13, 2017. Here, I will highlight a few and describe their implications.

Dividend Cut: Short Term Pain but Log-Term Gain

One of the biggest disappointments for shareholders of GE was its recent announcement to cut its dividend by half from $0.96 per share annually to $0.48 per share in 2018. For shareholders who rely on dividend income, this is not a welcome news. However, the dividend cut will help GE preserve the necessary cash as GE has been struggling to generate positive free cash flow in the past 12 months. Its trailing 12-month free cash flow was -$2.0 billion due to higher capital expenditure. Management hopes that the dividend cut will reduce its dividend payout ratio down to 60~70% range. The company can therefore preserve about $4.2 billion in cash to support its ongoing restructuring efforts.

Concentrating on Aviation, Power, and Healthcare

During its latest investor presentation, GE’s new CEO John Flannery announced that the company will be focusing on its three core markets: Aviation, Power, and Healthcare. I like GE’s renewed focus on its core businesses as GE under the leadership of its previous CEO appeared to overextend itself with expansions that have resulted in a lost of focus. The renewed focus will allow GE to focus on growth in areas where they have excelled in the past. These are also businesses where GE continue to enjoy leadership in their market. However, restructuring efforts in these core businesses will still be necessary, especially in its Power business as the previous management team overestimated the demand for power generation equipment and services.

Aligning Management’s interests with Shareholders’

GE is also adjusting its executive incentive compensation with a higher equity mix. I think this is welcoming for shareholders. It will encourage management to make decisions focusing on shareholder return. Basically, it will help align management’s interests with shareholders’.

Will 2018 Be the Turnaround Year?

GE is a 125 years old company with an annual revenue of about $120 billion and an employee count of 295,000. Although John Flannery has set the tone to focus on its core businesses, it will inevitably take more time and efforts to turn things around given the size of the company.

Aviation and Healthcare is Expected to Remain Robust

As CEO Flannery announced, the company’s strategy is to focus on its aviation, healthcare, and power businesses. Both its aviation and healthcare business is expected to remain robust in the near future. In fact, management expects its aviation business to grow by 7-10% in revenue in 2018 and its healthcare business to grow by 3%. Both segments have strong competitive edge advantage against its competitors as GE has a strong R&D team and accumulated enough patents. In addition, many of its products do enjoy high switching costs. For example, it is difficult for its customers to switch to another aviation engine as it involves safety, reliability, and perhaps even significantly redesigning their platform. Moreover, the company has a healthy services backlog. As a result, a significant portion of its revenues are derived from services and maintenance contracts. Moreover,

GE’s Power Business is Still Facing Headwind

Restructuring Will Continue in 2018

I believe we will see more restructuring announcements in 2018. In fact, it has already started in December. Earlier this month, GE announced its plan to layoff 12,000 employees in its Power business. This is part of their broader effort to cut $3.5 billion in costs by the end of 2018 (click here). As GE’s Power CEO Russell Stokes said:

This decision was painful but necessary for GE Power to respond to the disruption in the power market, which is driving significantly lower volumes in products and services.... Power will remain a work in progress in 2018. We expect market challenges to continue, but this plan will position us for 2019 and beyond.”

I think there will be more restructuring plans announced in 2018 as the company evaluates both its core and non-core businesses. The company may announce more layoffs or sell some of its non-core assets.

Investor Takeaway

GE is in the midst of a transition that will likely take more than a year. While its aviation and healthcare businesses is expected to grow robustly in 2018, its power business continues to face a weak market demand. As a result, revenue growth in its aviation and healthcare businesses is likely going to be offset by a decline in its power business. In the meantime, GE will continue its effort to restructure its business and improve its cash flow. By 2019, we may have a better chance to see some signs of a turnaround in 2019 as its power business stabilizes, and expenses reduce.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

