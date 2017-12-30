Zach Hartman, PhD Positions For 2018: Oncology And Immunotherapy In Focus

If I tried to predict drug pricing or healthcare reform in 2018, I think I would be doing all sense of reason a disservice.

Zach Hartman, PhD, is a biotech investor and scientific writer with doctorate training in biochemistry and molecular biology. He publishes the concise and informative regular series "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today" and is one of SA's top minds in biotech industry investment analysis.

Earlier this month, SA Editor Rebecca M. Oliver reached out to Hartman for his take on positioning in biotech for 2018.

Rebecca M. Oliver: What do you expect to be the key driver of biotech market performance in 2018?

Zach Hartman: Innovation is the lifeblood of the industry. As we continue to see expansion of successful treatment strategies, particularly in cancer research, I expect that biotech will continue to expand in 2018. Particularly in oncology, I think we're going to start seeing some real strides being made in advanced biologics, which we've already seen in the beginning of in the CAR T-cell therapies.

RMO: As we approach 2018, are you bullish or bearish on the U.S. biotech industry?

ZH: Quite bullish at this time. There is a ton of opportunity in the rare disease space and oncology in particular.

RMO: How does the current political climate, both in the U.S. and around the globe, affect the risks and opportunities in biotech and/or healthcare for next year?

ZH: In my opinion, the biggest danger to biotech won't be realized for a long time. It's a lack of sufficient prioritization of government funding for research, both at the clinical and basic levels. In the U.S., we are currently mired in a tax and funding debate that has largely ignored those in training, who will end up being key innovators in the coming years. So I am afraid we're going to experience a brain drain that has already claimed a number of my colleagues and, truth be told, my own scientific aspirations.

But beyond that, we do sit at a crossroads with respect to drug pricing and return on investment. I doubt this issue comes to a head in 2018, and I doubt serious reforms will be made. However, the problem is unsustainable, and we're going to need a solution. I don't know that I see the biotech industry being able to do anything other than mitigate potential damage, although I do feel that there is a good compromise that we can make here in the States with respect to fair pricing and returns on the huge investment and risk that these companies undertake.

RMO: Do politics or current events influence your investment strategy and/or your underlying investment principles?

ZH: No, I cannot say they do. If I tried to predict that a drug pricing reform or healthcare reform bill will pass in 2018, I think I would be doing all sense of reason a disservice.

RMO: In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?

ZH: In general, I try to avoid as many conflicts of interest as possible so that I'm free to report and comment on the biotech industry without being accused of being a cheerleader or a naysayer. I feel as though my readers appreciate this sort of "clinical" take on events. So my assets are largely locked into my own retirement accounts and my 401(k). In 2018, I may initiate new positions in promising non-oncology biotechs as I continue to gain familiarity.

RMO: What trends in biotech do you see taking center stage in 2018? Which companies do you expect to lead or lag these trends?

ZH: Speaking from the perspective of oncology, I think cell therapy is going to be a big factor in 2018, with companies like Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) leading the charge. We should also continue to see an aggressive expansion of indications for the immune checkpoint inhibitors, and in 2017 it felt like Merck (NYSE:MRK) ruled the roost. I think 2018 is where Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY, OTCQX:RHHBF) begins to make a much bigger statement, considering the recent overtures we've seen from their combination studies. Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) PD-L1 inhibitor program I think will continue to lag in the big five here, as they have yet to really establish a strong therapeutic proposition. Every other approved PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor has some kind of claim to fame, and I feel like avelumab still lacks this, in the big scheme.

Gene therapies have also been boiling in the kettle in 2017, and we're almost certain to see some of our first approvals for viral and antisense-based therapies in 2018. Players like Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) and Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) are leaders in this space, but I fully expect to see some surprising up-and-comers in these rare disease areas. I very much look forward to seeing how these treatments evolve in 2018.

RMO: What's your take on the current and forward-looking M&A climate in healthcare?

ZH: I'm generally skeptical of prognosticators of M&A. It's just too much speculation to really grab on to something big. However, I think we could see some surprises come from these immunotherapy studies. PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies are being combined with everything under the sun, so it wouldn't shock me to see big companies like Roche or Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) scoop up a current partner if they demonstrate something promising.

RMO: What surprise or hidden risk or opportunity do you see in the market that isn't getting sufficient investor attention?

ZH: My conversations with investors demonstrate that they are quite astute when it comes to specific companies and their pipelines, so they are good at digging up these hidden opportunities for themselves. My caution is more general. It feels as though many investors struggle with keeping things in a greater context, which can lead them into exuberance or pessimism, even fear. I recommend investors in biotech get as acquainted as possible with the whole field they're interested in, which is obviously easier said than done. But the more you improve your understanding of the whole landscape, the better you position yourself to make rational decisions. To me, this is very much a "hidden risk" in that every biotech has a cure for cancer. Every biotech is going to wipe hemophilia off the map. Whatever company they've latched onto is a winner. The end, and they won't hear anything any other way. And that's a recipe for disaster.

RMO: What issue(s) do you see as already priced in?

ZH: Every time I try to predict that a company has reached its bottom (i.e., all issues now "priced in"), I get surprised with new lows, often for no reason. I think right now there is a heavy load of pessimism being priced into the biotech industry. Due to what? I can't say exactly, but I feel like we are generally pricing in some kind of catastrophe for the industry that has not happened yet, and a sort of dark cloud hangs over indices like the IBB. But I don't feel as though this is justified, given the innovations that are bearing fruit now.

RMO: What's one final piece of guidance or insight you would offer for biotech investors or those interested in the industry?

ZH: I'd say learn as much as you can, and be patient with yourself as you learn. The biggest folly I've run into among smart people is coming to see themselves as infallible. If you invest in biotech, write about biotech, think about biotech, you will be proven wrong again and again. It is critical not to set in stone any rules for yourself based on past experience. Learn from it and be flexible. Finally, don't marry a stock. It's the surest road I've observed that leads to losses and heartache.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.