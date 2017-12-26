Procter & Gamble's Woes And Your Dividend Payment

Image credit

Procter & Gamble (PG) continues to defy gravity of late, the product of what I consider to be irrational exuberance on the part of yield-hungry investors. PG is dividend royalty, and no one would (or should) dispute that, but given the valuation of the stock and the fact that growth has been tremendously difficult to come by, it looks pretty unfavorable to me right now. To illustrate my point, I’ll use data from Seeking Alpha and charts I’ve created to show PG’s inability to grow all-important FCF in the recent past and its implications on the stock.

Revenue and FCF have been weak for a long time

We’ll begin with a look at revenue and FCF for the past five fiscal years, which end in June, to get an idea of how PG has been performing of late.

One of my complaints about PG has been a complete lack of revenue growth for as long as I can remember. Indeed, this chart shows that revenue has moved down every single year in this data set, something that few companies can claim. After all, you’d expect something to go right in one of these years, but here we are. Apart from that, the bulk of this discussion is centered on the orange bars above, FCF. We can see that in general, FCF has been lower over the years in our data set. To be fair, revenue has fallen pretty meaningfully during this time, so it could have been worse, but lower FCF, regardless of the reason, is a problem for a dividend-dependent stock like PG.

Indeed, we can see that result below, which is FCF charted as a percentage of revenue.

PG began this time period at 13% FCF margin, which is decent, and was just over 14% in FY2017. The spike in 2016 was due in large part to a working capital adjustment of nearly $2B, which directly incremented FCF as a result. This past fiscal year saw that not only completely reversed, but the removal of another $300M. That $2.3B swing in working capital is what you see above as the difference between 14% last year and nearly 19% the year before. The point being that over time, PG’s FCF margin has improved slightly but not to the extent that it could offset the loss of revenue that has occurred.

Lower FCF despite falling capex is a bad combination

One more point on PG’s FCF level is that the very slight gains we’ve seen have come at a time when capex has fallen gradually over time.

Capex, as we know, directly reduces FCF so the amount of spending any company does is of great interest. PG’s is charted above and what started at $4B in 2013 has come down to under $3.4B in FY2017, increasing FCF by about $600M all else equal. Given that FCF was $9.4B last year, $600M is a significant amount of cash to add. The point here is that PG’s FCF margin has barely moved at a time when it should have been moving higher simply due to reduced capex, something you’d have hoped would have had a larger impact. To put it another way, what if capex doesn’t continue falling, as happened in 2017? Or, even worse, what if it rises at some point going forward? Depending upon ever-falling capex to prop up FCF isn’t the strongest strategy because capex can only fall so far.

The dividend is rapidly approaching FCF levels

Even if I’ve convinced you that PG has an FCF problem – because it does – why should you care? You should care because if you’re like most people that own PG – because you like dividends – you should know that the combination of PG’s weak-at-best FCF and ever-rising dividends means that the two are set to collide at some point barring some pretty massive intervention. We know for a fact the dividend won’t get cut or frozen – surely PG management would rather fall on their proverbial sword than do that – so the only real variable here is FCF and how quickly it will meet the dividend.

Buybacks have kept a lid on the dollar amount PG owes for its dividend in recent years despite the per-share raises and as a result, the dividend has been right at $7.5B annually. FCF was down to $9.4B in FY2017, and given the trajectory of PG’s revenue and FCF margins, I’d suspect it will be something less than that this year, although we are very early on. Still, with billions of dollars in buybacks each year, PG is getting to the point where it will have to borrow to do both. That is only sustainable to a point, but of more immediate concern is whether or not PG can buoy FCF for the sake of the dividend.

I can guess the bulls will laugh at the mere thought that PG may not be able to afford its dividend raises for the long term, but all I’m doing is reporting on the numbers I see; I’m not wed to PG shares one way or the other. What I see is weak FCF that has waned in recent years in the face of rising dividends, and the two are getting closer and closer. The point of this discussion was to highlight the plight of PG in terms of capital returns since they are absolutely critical for the success of the stock; what you do with the information is up to you. However, if you own PG for the dividend, just know that the time may come in the not-too-distant future that PG will have to make a choice between raising the dividend and raising debt to pay for it. If you own PG for the dividend, FCF is something you should be paying a lot of attention to these days.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.