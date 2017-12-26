What is your main worry in 2018?

Bonds. Just Bonds.

No, the other Bonds.

With the economic expansion in its ninth year, the bears have pretty much exited stage left. The wall of worry has become a lot smaller as past fears including end of quantitative easing and beginning of the rate hike cycle have only dented the bear thesis. Is this as good as it gets?

2018 outlook

For 2018, we remain positive on the global economy but we see the US markets as fully valued. While we are still finding good opportunities, they are concentrated in the REIT and Energy space within the US & Canada or are across the Atlantic. Our primary concern though stems not from valuation but what we see as a dual risk in both inflation and real interest rates.

By every conceivable measure, inflation has remained relatively low for the last nine years. Core PCE, in fact, took a nose dive towards 1%.

We think it was this measure that created the dissents in the last Federal Reserve Meeting to raise interest rates. Both Neel Kashkari and Charles Evans were not too thrilled with the sub 2% inflation rates and voted to keep interest rates steady.

We see the same numbers as the Federal Reserve but we side with the majority of its members that decided to raise interest rates. Currently, the labor market is extremely tight and a national 4.1% unemployment is close to "full" employment. The monthly average of private sector payroll change has moved a bit lower but remains comfortably above levels required to keep dropping the unemployment rate lower.

US productivity also hovers at decades low levels and shows little signs of improving.

We see the combination of low productivity and unemployment as a recipe for higher inflation down the line.

At the same time, US forward interest rates imply that inflation will average just 1.9% over the next ten years.

That means that the current ten-year treasury yield only has a "real" yield of 0.5%. This yield has averaged a much higher 3.85% over the last 50 years and has rarely been so low.

Source: GlobalEconomy.Com

Bonds to the slaughter?

A 3% inflation rate with a 2% real yield gets the ten-year treasury note to yield 5%. Depending upon the exact coupons and timing of such a move, ten-year notes would lose 20% of their market value. A similar move would cause 34% plus losses for 30-year treasury bonds. We think currently the market is placing a zero chance on such an event as a dislocation of this magnitude would likely topple the equity markets sharply lower.

One extremely high risk fund on the short list

We currently do not own any bonds in our portfolio. Examining the current landscape, we see a lot of extended duration bonds such Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV). While this fund has done quite well since the 2009 bottom in equities, the current extremely high fund duration presents a very high risk in our opinion.

Source: Vanguard Extended Duration ETF

This high risk is coming along with a slightly higher yield, but that yield is not remotely high enough to compensate for the extra risk. We are currently considering this as a short to hedge equity risk. The fund has a low carry cost and is relatively easy to short making it an ideal option should things materialize the way we think they will.

Conclusion

With the 30-year bonds trading at one of the smallest premiums to the ten-year since the global financial crisis, we think it is time for investors to cut the duration in their portfolios.

30-10 Year Treasury Yield Spread data by YCharts

This is methodical pruning of "return free risk" as we believe this spread will mean revert to a 1%+ range in 2018 with selloffs in both sets of bonds. A move of the magnitude we expect will likely rattle equity markets with a big selloff in the broad indices but that selloff should be bought.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EDV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.