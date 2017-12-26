With 19.7% Dividend Yield, BDCL Can Be Attractive As A Diversifier

Outlook For BDCL, Reasons to Buy and Reasons For Caution

The new tax bill should increase demand for financial assets. The supply of financial assets, especially corporate bonds should decline. The tax benefits that accrue to corporations from debt will be reduced as the marginal tax rate declines from 35% to 21%. This will cause corporations to reduce their issuance of debt, so as to minimize their weighted average cost of capital. Additionally, increases in after-tax earnings resulting from lower taxes will provide funds for corporations to pay down debt. Immediate tax expensing of capital expenditures will also reduce the need for external financing to pay for new plant and equipment.

To the extent that securities prices initially rise as a result of the tax bill, BDCL would be a good way to benefit as it is 2X leveraged. My interest in BDCL is mainly as a way to diversify the risk entailed by holding a portfolio of high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs, that have significant interest rate risk. However, those seeking very high current yields, while avoiding some interest rate risk, might want to consider BDCL as a satnd-alone investment.

While each of the Business Development Companies that comprise the index upon which BCDL is based have their own specific risk factors, the outlook for BDCL generally depends on movements in the equity and fixed-income markets. The new tax bill will have an impact on the business cycle which can impact both the stock and bond markets. The two major macroeconomic impacts will be: from a form of classic Keynesian deficit stimulus and the further widening of inequality. Prior to enactment of the bill, the top 1% paid about 39% of Federal taxes. If a tax bill that provided that 39% of the benefits went to the top 1%, had been enacted, there would have been very little impact on the degree of inequality. However, the actual tax bill provides that 83% of the benefits will go to the top 1%. While only 17% will go to the rest of the 99%.

Conventional analysis of the impact of tax legislation on inequality makes a profound error. Many use the terms pretax inequality and after-tax inequality. This terminology misses the causal relationship. A hundred years ago, looking at pretax inequality and then estimating how much the tax code impacts inequality might have been logical. That assumes there are some significant nontax factors that are causing inequality and tax law can then increase or decrease the degree of inequality. There is at any given point in time a degree of pretax inequality. However, almost all of the variability of pretax inequality since at least World War I has been a function of the cumulative effect of tax and other legislation. Thus, tax policy is the only significant cause for changes in the levels of inequality today.

One does not have to be a Keynesian to see that shifts in income to those with lower marginal propensities to consume will cause an increase in savings and a relative decline in consumer spending. The wealthy clearly have lower marginal propensities to consume. As I explained in a Seeking Alpha article "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs":

...Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates. The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout." The forces driving inequality through the class warfare that Warren Buffett points to are cumulative. It is the compounding effect of shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends, capital gains and inheritances each year as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality...

The shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant amounts into investments they perceive to be safe. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. In 2005 many considered mortgage-backed securities with adjustable interest rates to be essentially risk-free. This was especially true for those rated AAA by Moody's and S&P. This resulted in overinvestment in the real estate sector. The middle class eventually could not service the mortgage debt on their homes nor could they buy enough goods at shopping centers and department stores to generate enough funds to prevent many residential and commercial mortgages from defaulting.

We have seen this story before. It is not just a coincidence that tax cuts for the rich have preceded both the 1929 depression and the 2007 financial crisis. The Revenue acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised. The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, overinvestment (by 1929 there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in America) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer.

As I said in: MORL's Yield Climbs To 23.2% As A Result Of The Highest Monthly Dividend In More Than 2 Years

The quandary for investors can be described as someone who has seen the first and last page of a book, but does not know either how long the book is or what happened between the first and last pages. We know that a massive transfer to the rich will happen. We know that the middle class has a much higher marginal propensity to consume than the rich. We know that initially the rich, or if you rather the job creators, use their additional after-tax income to invest. This extra investment initially boosts securities prices. The higher prices securities for securities enables investments to occur, that might have otherwise been undertaken. These can range from factories, shopping centers and housing. What we don't know is the path that equity prices and interest rates will take between the enactment of the tax shift and the eventual financial crisis or other event occurs, at which time the massive excess of supply of loanable funds as compared to demand for loans will push risk-free short-term interest rates down to near the lower bound, as was the case during the 1930s, in Japan for decades and in America since 2008. The length, path and magnitude of a tax-shift induced cycle is particularly important to investors in leveraged instruments, such as high yield 2X leveraged ETNs. No two overinvestment cycles are identical. This time the picture is cloudier since most of the shift in the tax burden from the wealthy to the middle class will be via reductions in business taxes. However, that does not mean that changing corporate taxes other than the rate cannot impact economic activity. Reducing taxes on corporations would not increase economic activity since a profit maximizing corporation will make decisions that relating to the level of production, wages and prices that maximize after-tax profit. Since corporate income taxes are a percent of pre-tax profits, the level of output, wages and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are also the same levels that maximize after-tax profits. This was explained in: Get 16.8% Dividend Yield, And Diversify Some ETN Interest Risk. Allowing immediate expensing of capital expenditures or even just allowing vastly increased accelerated depreciation could bring forward capital expenditures that would have otherwise have taken place in the future. This can be particularly powerful as the immediate expensing or extra accelerated depreciation was set to only last for a specified period. Allowing immediate expensing of capital expenditures could even cause projects that would otherwise be not accepted on a net-present value analysis be undertaken as a result of now having expected internal rates of return exceeding the hurdle rate. There is also a "geographical Laffer Curve effect" when different taxing jurisdictions cause activity to shift from higher tax jurisdictions to those with lower taxes. Generally, this is more pronounced the closer the different jurisdictions are. People driving from New York to New Jersey to pay less sales taxes when they shop are an example. Lower corporate taxes in the U.S. could shift some activity from other countries. Although, other countries could in turn lower their corporate tax rates, in return. Allowing repatriation of corporate profits now nominally held in other countries or just eliminating taxes on foreign earnings could boost the value of shares in multinational corporations. These would include Apple (AAPL) and possibly even General Motors (GM). Most major profitable multinationals have ample access to capital regardless of where their cash is located. Thus, very few multinational corporations are not undertaking any projects because of where their cash is located. This time we may have a much shorter overinvestment period and go almost directly to the financial crisis period. This could occur if disruptions to specific sectors precipitate a financial crisis. Eliminating the Obamacare individual mandate will cause there to be 13 million less people with health insurance. Uninsured people spend less on health care than those with insurance. Most studies indicate a 25% difference. Thus, fewer insured people will result in less spending on health care than would have been the case otherwise. Other than the direct impact on GDP from lower expenditures, there could be financial distress as some firms in the health care become unable to pay their debts. There is now a significant possibility that disruptions to specific sectors in the economy could be more important than the pure macroeconomic impacts of the Republican tax bill. The risks of defaults stemming from weakness in the housing-related sectors exceeds that of healthcare. The homebuilders are correct in their complaints that most of the tax advantages of home ownership will be eliminated by the Republican tax bill. As the homebuilders point out, many more middle and low-income people will no longer itemize since the standard deduction has increased and other deductions will be reduced or eliminated. Additionally, a lower limit on mortgage interest deduction for new home purchases reduces tax advantages of home ownership. Thus, as the home-builders now argue, only a few relatively wealthy households that still itemize will get any benefit from the $10,000 deduction. For those wealthy households, a $10,000 deduction is not likely to be a major factor when deciding whether to buy a home. The net result could be a significant negative impact on home prices.

Another potential disruption from the Republican tax bill also stems from the limit on deductions for state and local taxes. As with the real estate impact, the impacts on the finances state and local will vary widely for different regions and locations. There are some jurisdictions that will be severely impacted the reduction or eliminations of deductions for state and local taxes. New York and California are the obvious examples.

Disruption caused by the Republican tax bill could result in various degrees of financial distress and defaults that could cause the Federal Reserve set short-term interest rates lower that what markets are now assuming. This would be beneficial for the fixed-income markets. The equity market could also initially benefit from the increased inequality, as the growing pool of savings seeks securities to invest in. We do not know how much is already in the market. In a longer run the excess of savings could enable new businesses to start that otherwise might not have been able to obtain financing. These new businesses could create additional competition for existing companies which could eventually reduce profit margins and stock prices. To the extent that small business and potential entrepreneurs are now stifled by overregulation and red tape, a Trump administration that reduces those impediments to new start-ups could also eventually curtail profits for existing firms.

The classic risks that investors have faced since the end of World War II have been more or less related to the Federal Reserve. One risk has been that of an inverted yield curve. Every inverted yield curve has resulted in a period of economic weakness. In hindsight many claim that by raising short-term interest rates high enough to cause an inverted yield curve, the Federal Reserve erred, since that was the cause of the subsequent recession. A recession would be bad for the equity markets relative to the bond markets.

The other classic risk is that which occurs when the Federal Reserve acts to punish what it perceives as bad government policy, by raising rates. From the late 1970s until, arguably 2007, the Federal Reserve at times, used monetary policy to dissuade politicians from what the Federal Reserve considers profligate fiscal policy. The term "bond market vigilantes" referred to financial market participants who voted with their money against the inflationary impacts of government policy. However, it was the Federal Reserve that took on the major role of punishing politicians when it considered fiscal policy too inflationary.

The present composition of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee is probably disinclined to engage in any punishment unless there is actually significantly above target inflation and it is clear that such inflation can be directly attributed to actions of politicians. There also may be some shift away from the perception that higher interest rates are both inevitable and desirable among some policy makers and market participants. Some Federal Reserve officials have has insinuated that the current target rate for federal funds is not that far from where it will ultimately be under normal neutral conditions.

An extremely pessimistic opinion of the fixed-income market would be that rapid wage growth will result in a spike in inflation, which could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates precipitously. While it has not received much attention recently, protectionism is still a threat to the financial markets, particularly the stock market. If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade deficit bluster and threats of protectionism that at times emanate from the Trump administration, might just be the cause of crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. The tremendous benefits of doing so are discussed in: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

January 2018 Dividend Projection

BDCL pays quarterly. As can be seen in the table below, of the 40 Business Development Companies that comprise the index upon which BCDL is based, 30 pay dividends quarterly and 10 pay dividends monthly. The table below shows the components of BDCL along with the price, weight, dividend and ex-dividend date for each. In the frequency column "q" denotes quarterly and those that pay monthly have an "m". From this data I calculated a projection for the next quarterly dividend of BCDL of $0.7750. Most, but not all, of the Business Development Companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL and BDCS is based, maintained the same level of dividends as in the previous quarter.

There were some factors and changes that will impact the January 2018 dividend relative to the previous quarterly BDCL dividend. Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) paid monthly dividends of $0.0833 until August 2017, but now is paying monthly dividends of $0.06. Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) declared a special dividend of $0.275 in addition to its' regular monthly dividends of $0.19. Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) increased its' quarterly dividend to $0.26 from $0.24. Fs Investment Corp (FSIC) decreased its' quarterly dividend to $0.19 from $0.22275. TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) declared a special dividend of $0.06 in addition to its' regular quarterly dividend of $0.39. Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) declared a special dividend of $0.08 in addition to its' regular quarterly dividend of $0.32. Triangle Capital Corp (TCAP) decreased its' quarterly dividend to $0.30 from $0.45. Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) declared a special dividend of $0.04 in addition to its' regular quarterly dividend of $0.39. Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN) declared a special dividend of $0.04 and also increased its' regular monthly dividend to $0.065 from $0.064. Tcg Bdc Inc (CGBD) declared a special dividend of $0.12 in addition to its' regular quarterly dividend of $0.37. Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) decreased its' regular monthly dividend to $0.0833 from $0.13. Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) decreased its' quarterly dividend to $0.25 from $0.34.

The factors and changes described above will impact the January 2018 dividend. There are some other factors and changes regarding the component Business Development Companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL and BDCS is based, that have occurred, that will not impact the January 2018 dividend. Due to a merger and acquisition activity, Fifth Street Finance Corp (FSC) is now OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORPORATION (OCSL) and Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp (FSFR) is now OAKTREE STRATEGIC INCOME CORPORATION (OCSI). There was no change in their dividends from the previous quarter. Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC) increased its' quarterly dividend to $0.41 from $0.40. However, the $0.41 dividend has an ex-date of March 21, 2018. Thus, only the $0.40 dividend that had an ex-date in the 2017 fourth quarter was used in my projection of the January 2018 dividend.

Performance of BDCL

While the UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL) has been an erratic performer, on balance for the last two years it has done fairly well. For the two-year period ending December 22, 2017 BDCL returned 47.75% based on a purchase on December 22, 2015 at the closing price of $15.74, the December 22, 2017 price of $16.68 and the reinvestment of dividends through to December 2017. It does not include my projected January 2018 quarterly dividend of $0.7750. It might be noted that the 47.75% total return on BDCL was above the 36.89% total return on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over that same period. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from UBS 2X leveraged ETNs such as BDCL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying business development companies, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

The Index upon which BDCL is based is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted Index that includes business development companies listed on the major exchanges. There is an unleveraged ETN that is based on the same index, the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS). It should be noted that Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) only supplies the index and UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is the issuer of the exchange traded notes.

The substantial total return performance of BDCL since mid 2015 is due to the high dividends. In a recent article: Is MORL And Other High Yield 2X Leveraged ETNs Impacted By Re-Balancing Decay? I examined the total returns over "round-trip" price movements of MORL and other High Yield 2X Leveraged ETNs using market back-testing to see if decay is a cause for concern. These ETNs emulate a portfolio based on a specific index that is 2X leveraged. In order to maintain the 2X leverage, the size of the implicit basket of securities in the portfolio must be periodically rebalanced. This entails increasing the size of the assets that one share of the leveraged ETN represents if the market value of the index components increase and reducing the size of the assets that one share of the leveraged ETN represents if the market value of the index components decrease. This raises the question of the possibility of a "buy at the top, sell at the bottom" decay problem

For decay to be empirically observed, the total return over a "round trip" holding period for 2X leveraged ETNs should be significantly less than twice that of their unleveraged companion versions. In order to do a "round trip" holding period total return comparison, there must be two dates, hopefully as far apart as possible, where one of the securities being compared began and ended the period at as close as possible to the exact same price. I was not able to find any holding period where either BDCL or BDCS started or ended with the exact same price. The closest I was able to find was the period from 7/20/15 to 6/12/2017 where BDCL started at $19.33 and ended at $19.34. The total return on BDCL for that period was 35.42% slightly less than twice the 18.28% total return on BDCS for that period using the same reinvestment of all dividends basis. That is about what would be expected given that interest expense is incurred by BDCL and not BDCS. The purpose of BDCL 7/20/15 to 6/12/2017 total return calculation was to isolate the impact of any decay that might have occurred as periodically rebalanced 2X leveraged ETNs adjusted their portfolio size and thus their exposure to market movements. However, the total return on BDCL for that period, assuming reinvestment of all dividends of 35.42% can also be used to demonstrate that by far, the bulk of the total return on BDCL has been due to dividends rather that capital gains.

Conclusions and Recommendations

The power of diversification can make a portfolio now comprised mainly of high yielding interest-rate sensitive instruments more efficient when BDCL is added to that portfolio. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, a security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Portfolios of assets will generally be more efficient than individual assets. Compare investing all of your money in one security that had an expected return of 10% with some level of risk, to a portfolio comprised of 20 securities each with an expected return of 10% with same level of risk as the single security. The portfolio would provide the exact same expected return of 10% but with less risk than the individual security. Thus, the portfolio is more efficient than any of the individual assets in the portfolio.

In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool", I said that BDCL is correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: "17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?" those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY).

The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) was shown to be highly correlated to SPY while only 5% of the variation in daily returns for MORL can be explained by the daily variation in SPY. Since CEFL yields not that much less than MORL, this suggests that a portfolio consisting of both MORL and CEFL would have close to a yield as a portfolio with only MORL, but considerably less risk. My article explained why adding BCDL to such as portfolio could result in a more efficient risk/return profile

CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchanged traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchanged traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates.

I am still a buyer of BDCL, primarily as a high yielding diversifier in my portfolio of high yield 2X leveraged ETNs. My projection of $0.775 for the BDCL January 2018 dividend would be a trailing four-quarter annual rate of $3.0742 This would be a 18.4% simple yield, with BDCL priced at $16.68 and an annualized quarterly compounded yield of 19.7%. If someone thought that over the next five years market and credit conditions would remain relatively stable, and thus, BDCL would continue to yield 19.7% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $246,184 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $19,700 first-year annual rate to $48,606 annually.

BDCL components prices as of December 22, 2017

name ticker weight(%) price ex-date dividend freq contribution Ares Capital Corp ARCC 10.13 15.8 12/14/2017 0.38 q 0.0812 Prospect Capital Corp PSEC 9.07 7.26 12/28/2017 0.06 m 0.0749 Main Street Capital Corp MAIN 8.57 40.22 12/29/2017 0.19 m 0.0600 Fs Investment Corp FSIC 8.31 7.5 12/19/2017 0.19 q 0.0701 Apollo Investment Corp AINV 5.08 5.72 12/20/2017 0.15 q 0.0444 TPG Specialty Lending Inc TSLX 4.85 20.06 12/14/2017 0.39 q 0.0363 Golub Capital BDC Inc GBDC 4.41 18.46 12/11/2017 0.32 q 0.0318 Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc HTGC 4.04 12.95 11/10/2017 0.31 q 0.0322 New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC 3.96 13.75 12/14/2017 0.34 q 0.0326 TCP Capital Corp TCPC 3.88 15.5 12/14/2017 0.36 q 0.0300 Solar Capital Ltd SLRC 3.42 20.15 3/21/2018 0.41 q 0.0226 Goldman Sachs Bdc Closed End Fund GSBD 3.06 22.52 12/28/2017 0.45 q 0.0204 Triangle Capital Corp TCAP 2.57 9.7 12/5/2017 0.3 q 0.0265 Fifth Street Finance Corp OCSL 2.5 4.86 12/14/2017 0.125 q 0.0214 PennantPark Investment Corp PNNT 2.15 6.98 12/22/2017 0.18 q 0.0185 BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp BKCC 2.13 6.14 12/18/2017 0.18 q 0.0208 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd PFLT 1.87 13.88 12/22/2017 0.095 m 0.0128 Fidus Investment Corp FDUS 1.55 15.34 12/19/2017 0.39 q 0.0145 TICC Capital Corp TICC 1.32 5.82 12/14/2017 0.2 q 0.0151 Gladstone Investment Corp GAIN 1.21 11.19 12/18/2017 0.065 m 0.0092 THL Credit Inc TCRD 1.15 9.17 12/14/2017 0.27 q 0.0113 Medley Capital Corp MCC 1.13 5.39 11/21/2017 0.16 q 0.0112 Monroe Capital Corp MRCC 1.13 13.91 12/14/2017 0.35 q 0.0095 Newtek Business Services Corp NEWT 1.11 18.7 12/15/2017 0.44 q 0.0087 Capital Southwest Corp CSWC 1.02 16.8 12/14/2017 0.26 q 0.0053 Solar Senior Capital Ltd SUNS 1.01 17.76 12/20/2017 0.1175 m 0.0067 Gladstone Capital Corp GLAD 0.93 9.17 12/18/2017 0.07 m 0.0071 Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp TPVG 0.85 13.05 11/16/2017 0.36 q 0.0078 Stellus Capital Investment Corp SCM 0.81 13.49 12/28/2017 0.1133 m 0.0068 Tcg Bdc Inc CGBD 0.74 18.34 12/28/2017 0.37 q 0.0066 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp OCSI 0.72 8.6 12/14/2017 0.19 q 0.0053 MVC Capital Inc MVC 0.69 10.78 12/28/2017 0.15 q 0.0032 OFS Capital Corp OFS 0.54 12.06 12/14/2017 0.34 q 0.0051 Capitala Finance Corp CPTA 0.52 7.51 12/19/2017 0.0833 m 0.0058 KCAP Financial Inc KCAP 0.52 3.43 1/4/2018 0.1 q 0.0061 Horizon Technology Finance Corp HRZN 0.51 11.15 2/20/2018 0.1 m 0.0046 Garrison Capital Inc. GARS 0.51 8.18 12/7/2017 0.28 q 0.0058 Alcentra Capital Corp ABDC 0.51 8.71 12/28/2017 0.25 q 0.0049 WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF 0.49 13.8 12/15/2017 0.355 q 0.0042 American Capital Senior Floating Closed Fund ACSF 0.46 10.55 1/22/2018 0.097 m 0.0042 CM Finance Inc CMFN 0.28 8.05 12/14/2017 0.25 q 0.0029 Great Elm Capital Corp GECC 0.25 9.72 3/29/2018 0.083 m 0.0021

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDCL, CEFL, MORL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.