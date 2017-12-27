Griffon: Not Time To Buy The Dip

A further fall into the teens would tempt me on the long side, but don't think there is enough value as it sits to balance out execution risk.

After a big down year, there are signs of a cohesive portfolio strategy emerging. I can see the underlying potential here through all of the hair.

Fellow Seeking Alpha Contributor Stephen Simpson, CFA nailed the overvaluation story on Griffon Corporation (GFF) earlier this year. The reality of likely revenue growth and multiple expansion didn't support a share price in the mid to high $20's/share for the conglomerate, particularly on a relative basis versus peers. Shares have since tapered off to more realistic levels, off nearly 25% from the highs despite a stellar performance from benchmarks. After that sell-off, plus the advent of new news - sale of Clopay Plastics, flurry of acquisitions, earnings results - has the story changed enough to support the current equity valuation, or is there more downside on the horizon for the company heading into 2018?

Business Overview

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company. The portfolio has varied over the years as management strategically enters and exists various businesses, but a clear strategy and vision is starting to emerge when it comes to portfolio structure and theme, particularly after the shedding of Clopay Plastics (more on that in a bit). Heading into fiscal 2018, the company will operate under two reportable segments:

Home and Building Products, made up of two companies, The AMES Companies ("AMES") and Clopay Building Products ("CBP"). AMES is the leading U.S. manufacturer of long-handled tools and landscaping products. Products are sold primarily through major retail Home Center avenues (Lowe's (LOW), Home Depot (HD), Wal-Mart (WMT) as well). CBP is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial garage doors, sold to both homeowners and to third-party dealers.

Telephonics Corporation, which provides intelligence, surveillance, and communications products for the defense, aerospace, and large-scale commercial customers.

Structurally, the U.S. housing market is obviously a prime driver for the firm, as three quarters of consolidated sales are made domestically. The company picked up its AMES business opportunistically in 2010 for $542mm in cash, and has added a large number of small businesses since then that are highly complementary, ranging from the Australian Garden business from Illinois Tool Works (ITW) (shed during its 80/20 focus strategy) to Northcote Pottery. Competition is limited here, and while market data is sparse, I echo the sentiments of sell-side analysts that the primary competition here is store-branded products versus any of the privately-held toolmakers or outdoor pottery. Within CBP, the garage door market is firmly an oligopoly, with Clopay having the largest market share in North American residential. It is likely to be a solid, cash-generating business going forward.

Acquisitions and Divestitures; Nipping and Tucking The Portfolio

In November of 2017, Griffon Corporation announced an agreement to sell its Clopay Plastic Products business, which manufactures breathable plastic films, to competitor Berry Global (BERY). The company had announced it had been looking for a buyer for several months, and Goldman Sachs eventually paired two; total cash consideration was $475mm. Investors do need to keep in mind that cash taxes have been guided to $90mm. Consolidation has been rampant in the packaging and container business in recent years as these companies try to garner leverage, and I think the timing of this deal was extremely favorable. At just $461mm in sales and with a sub billion dollar market cap, I don't believe Griffon Corporation has the scale to really invest in this business to the level necessary to fundamentally grow the business. Keeping up with larger firms was difficult (capital expenditures were running near 10% of revenue in some years), and with it shed free cash flow will be much higher.

However, deal pricing of 9x fiscal 2017 EBITDA was a little disappointing. WestRock (WRK) acquired Multi Packaging Solutions earlier this year in a $2,300mm deal for 10.5x EBITDA, and Letica was acquired by RPC for 11.2x EBITDA in 2017 as well. With Griffon trading at between 14-15x EBITDA for a large part of the calendar year, the liquidation of a large segment (roughly one quarter of revenue and EBITDA) at a much lower multiple was a blow to the valuation. Nonetheless, the capital infusion of $475mm will go a long way into building a more cohesive Home and Building Products segment (e.g., ClosetMaid acquisition mentioned below) or retiring high interest cost debt.

The acquisition of ClosetMaid was announced a month prior to the sale of Clopay Plastics. Founded in 1965, the business has been providing stylized pre-built or semi-custom storage solutions for consumers. Highly complementary to Griffon's current portfolio of consumer brands and products, the business has been owned by Emerson since 1990. Like the rest of the company's portfolio, a large portion of the business sees it sales flow through the Home Center channel, as well as other mass specialty hardware stores. The acquisition price of $200mm, or roughly 8x management estimates of next year's EBITDA, looks to be a fair deal for a stable, low/slow growth business. Additionally, there are some substantial net operating losses ("NOLs") being acquired as part of the deal, which management subscribes a $25mm net present value towards. On the net, these two large deals (moving away from a fragmented plastics business towards more capital light consumer products) is a positive for the firm in my opinion.

To be clear, management just does not stick to large (>$100mm) deals. In Q3 alone, Griffon Corporation made three deals for assets to be consolidated under its AMES brand: La Hacienda, a leading UK outdoor living brand (heating and garden décor) for $11mm, Tuscan Path, an Australian producer of outdoor goods like pots, pavers, and stone for $18mm, and Harper Brush, a domestic cleaning products producer for $5mm. While these don't move the needle much in the short term, they create substantial value within underlying earnings.

Telephonics: An Orphaned Asset?

Given management's goal of creating a cohesive portfolio, the Telephonics business doesn't make sense; doesn't get much different from selling shovels to consumers versus radar equipment to the U.S. Government. The vast majority of the segment's business is to governmental countries, either domestic or international, as either the prime or subcontractor. This makes the company incredibly sensitive to contract awards, but it does partner with the big names in the business as a supplier: Lockheed Martin (LMT), Boeing (BA), Northrop Grumman (NOC), etc.

I don't see much sign of positivity here, at least currently. Funded backlog was $351mm at the end of fiscal 2017, versus $420mm at the end of fiscal 2016. Telephonics had a tough year (EBITDA down to $46mm from $53mm rate in fiscal 2015/2016) primarily due to a $5mm charge related to a settlement with the civil division of the U.S. Department of Justice, but revenues were down 6% (and operating margins down 250bps to 7.3%) as decreased multi-mode radar and ground surveillance systems.

Once Griffon allocates the current cash it has towards more Home Building Products - which I think has ballooned too high after the recent bond offering - I think management needs to look at shopping this business for sale as well. The only downside is that, like Clopay, the book value on this is likely light (acquired in 1961, near the beginning of the company's life in 1959). However, valuations are high currently in Defense contractors, which is not conducive to tuck-in acquisitions either. It is likely worth biting the bullet and truly doing some wild restructuring here into a true diversified residential and commercial real estate equipment play.

Balance Sheet Leverage, Valuation

Griffon carries substantial leverage. At the end of the fiscal year, the company had $979mm in gross debt ($951mm net of cash), but the company announced a $275mm add-on offering of 5.25% senior notes due 2022, moving the total issue to $1,000mm. I'm unsure of the merits of that deal now, given the cash flow coming in from the Clopay deal, as there will be a lot of borrowed cash not generating economic returns. Assuming $10mm off of the $475mm sales price on the Plastics business goes to Goldman, $90mm cash taxes, and $175mm out the door for ClosetMaid (assuming immediate use of the NOLs), net debt will be roughly $716mm by the end of fiscal 2018.

Pro forma for the ClosetMaid acquisition, along with retained operations, I see $210mm in segment level EBITDA next year. Getting there comes from 7% growth in the Home and Buildings segment (to $136mm in fiscal 2018 versus $127mm in the most recent fiscal year), $49mm from Telephonics (down $2mm y/y excluding the settlement charge), and $25mm from ClosetMaid. $35mm of corporate expenses gets you to roughly $175mm in EBITDA including overhead. Assumptions there are pretty conservative (e.g., my forecast 7% EBITDA expansion is less than the 10% growth found between fiscal 2016 and 2017). This is in accordance with management's non-GAAP EBITDA calculations, reconciled on slide 14 of the most recent investor presentation (reasonable non-GAAP measure in my opinion).

As a result, net debt/EBITDA leverage falls to 4.1x as a base case by the end of fiscal 2018. That number could go higher if management elects to resume its share repurchase program (no purchases since Q1 of fiscal 2017) or any further increases in the dividend (now $0.28/share annual, or $12mm annual).

Putting the value on the firm at 10x EBITDA including corporate costs, and assuming net debt is in fact $716mm by the end of next year, fair market cap value is $1,110mm. That does leave some upside for shares (about 15%). That is reliant on continued North American residential housing health, including discretionary spending from homeowners, Telephonics being moderately flat to down (meaning the backlog collapse is in fact a timing issue as management says), and ClosetMaid meeting management expectations. There is some execution risk in my opinion (Telephonics primarily) that could put further downside pressure. Assuming no fundamental change, I would look to be a buyer in the mid-teens to give a little bit more of a margin of safety (e.g., $16.50/share).

