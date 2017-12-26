Hersha Hospitality Trust From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update

Therefore, do they remain a good buy at their current price, and if so, which is the best buy?

This review updates my initial article concerning Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) as I reported it in my December 7, 2016, article, "Hersha Hospitality Trust: Yet Another Selection With A Reasonable Yield For The Conservative Preferred Investor."

When I stated:

Hersha is a solid hotel REIT that's a perfect addition for a conservative preferred investor's portfolio. Although its commons retreated from its high at the close of 2015, I have little doubt that its preferreds will continue with an unbroken stream of dividend payments. Although HT-E's coupon rate is highest, an argument can be made by some for the C because it's callable three years earlier, which increases its YTM.

Let's see how the commons of HT have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.





Over the past year, HT's share price has been steadily fallen from $21.35/share on 12/27/16 to its current $17.50. However, it has maintained its common quarterly dividend of 0.28 and last January it even distributed a special dividend of 0.48.

According to Finviz financial highlights concerning HT...





... this company is valued at $723.56 million. It earned $90.80 million on $487.00 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 21.23. YTD, it is down by 18.26%. Its current D/E is a modest 1.22.

Frankly, aside from the troubling share price depreciation, I remain convinced that this company faces no immediate or long-term existential threat and although I might be a tad less certain, I believe a preferred investment in this company's preferreds is still a relatively safe bet.

Therefore, it's time to determine if its preferreds are worth making an investment in at their current prices, and if so, which is the best buy. To accomplish this, let's first take a look at how they were priced when I reported on them last December.

HT Preferreds 12-7-16

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best HT-C 3/6/18 1.71875 24.52 1.71875/24.52 7.01% HT-D 5/31/21 1.625 23.16 1.625/23.16 7.02% HT-E 11/7/21 1.625 22.76 1.625/22.76 7.14% Best

And now, 12/26/17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best HT-C 3/6/18 1.71875 25.45 1.71875/25.45 6.75% HT-D 5/31/21 1.625 25.24 1.625/25.25 6.44% HT-E 11/7/21 1.625 25.20 1.625/25.20 6.45% Best

It appears that many preferred investors agree with me and value HT's preferreds, as a result, all have appreciated in value and are currently priced above par value. It also appears that my pick for best was correct also, considering that HT-E offered the highest effective yield and increased the most in price during the past year.



Although the spread is closing, the E is still the best because of its better price by a few cents over the D and its 6-month later callable date. Forget the C because it's priced the most above par, is callable now, and will be the first to be called because it costs the company the most per share in dividend payments.

Consequently, if you are seeking a respectable yield from a relatively safe preferred investment, you might consider adding one of the above HT preferreds to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.