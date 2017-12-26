Updating The Portfolio And Assessing My 2016 And 2017 Stock Picks

My 2016 stocks picks have handily outperformed the S&P, and my 2017 picks also appear to be ahead of the index nicely.

It has been a rough road for value investors, but alpha can still be generated.

Every year, I reassess how my stock picks performed. At the end of the day, the numbers don't lie, and if I cannot consistently beat the market, then I will gladly hand over the reins to index funds and ETFs. I don't write up or recommend very many stocks, and only do so here after I have performed a deep dive, and then bought the shares myself. Often I am buying shares the day I submit the articles. Indeed my cost basis typically is close. Translation: I put my money where my mouth is.

While I didn't write up at all for a couple of years, I rejoined the fray here in early 2016. In 2016, I recommended 5 financials and 3 other stocks. The financial industry had seen quite a bit of turmoil then, and that group has paid off in spades. There were 5 big winners, one flat name, and 2 losers in the bunch.

Below are my 2016 picks, and the returns so far. I'll get to 2017 in a second. Note that 3 have been sold (per my recommendation at year end last year, or because they were acquired), though I don't think the numbers would be that much different otherwise.

So the 2016 picks have returned 40% (46% annualized as FIG was purchased quite quickly) vs. the S&P up 27% (assuming a purchase of SPY at the same time). The average hold period was 1.24 years. Of this group, I did stop-loss Allergan (AGN), as management's litany of missteps since the sale of the generics business has been downright embarrassing.

The winners worth keeping are Raymond James (RJF), Fox (FOXA), and AER. Scorpio (STNG) I also still own, but am hesitant to recommend it after its overpriced acquisition of Navig8 and recent issuance of shares to insiders and friends at a sub-market price. You want management teams to work on your behalf, and both AGN and STNG appear to have turned borderline shareholder UNfriendly. It is always a risk that management teams make mistakes, mostly via poor capital allocation decisions.

FOXA still appears cheap pro forma for the sale of its content to Disney (NYSE:DIS) (although I confess I sold it for a nice profit)! I would continue to hold some shares, perhaps selling a few to lock in some profit. The DIS acquisition of various assets will take a long time (12-18 months), and perhaps keep a lid on upside.

As for 2017, I spent a fair bit of time looking at beaten up names in the retail industry, but I never quite got comfortable buying them. Instead, I went the conservative retail REIT route and found a couple bargains there in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). I added a healthcare REIT to the bunch as well.

They have performed nicely, are less speculative, and more like singles and doubles instead of home runs. But outperformance is outperformance. When quality names like these sell off, then it makes sense to buy. NNN and WPC are also forever type stocks, with fantastic track records and shareholder-friendly management teams.

I have also recommended a couple energy-related names this year. Midstream energy stocks and MLPs appear almost universally hated except among us hardcore value guys. That usually is a sign that bargains are to be had.

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) I wrote up quite recently and Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) was published back in February. VNOM happens to be one of my biggest positions (this is a fantastic business model, royalty-based and the company is debt free). The units have performed nicely, up 39% in 10 months. I am not a seller under $27 or $28 either, so at $23 still see double digit type returns (the yield is still 5.76%).

While VNOM is an MLP, MIC is a corporation that happens to own some energy assets. Somehow, despite continuing to generate tons of cash and consistently raising its dividend, the stock has been lumped in with the MLP crowd and taken to the woodshed. I also own a large position there. Management is definitely smart and likely to figure out how to make the stock work again.

Below are the 7 recommendations made in 2017, 2 of which have just recently been written up and I think are too early to judge.

Like 2016, this group has shown pretty decent performance, up 19% so far, with an equivalent investment in the S&P up 14%. Given the average hold period is only 0.6 years, it is probably too early to really make an assessment here. But the results are encouraging.

The only name I have sold from the 2017 list is Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT). It was added to a couple of indices recently, and when it popped last week, I hit the bid. At $28, it's ok, but I will look to add again in the $25-26 ballpark.

I did lighten up some NYLD/A as well to make room for Pattern Energy (PEGI) but continue to be long and like the story there. A sale of NRG Energy's (NYSE:NRG) stake in NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) could be catalyst for a re-rating.

As for older recommendations, I have only written up multiple articles on 6 stocks (Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Aircastle (NYSE:AYR), Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)). These are great companies, and I continue to own 5 of them: Berkshire, RJF, JPM, CEQP, and AYR. I still kick myself for selling Apple, but I cannot argue with taking a profit, and I always get a shade nervous with tech companies. The others are cash cows and have compounded nicely over time.

Market-wise, bargains are few and far between today. Back in 2012, I was finding so much to do that I wrote one article actually entitled "5 Quality Stocks Trading at 6x Earnings." These were blue chip companies too, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), JP Morgan, General Motors (NYSE:GM), and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX). That group has done pretty well. The problem is, it would be virtually impossible to find even one or 2 names even remotely that cheap today. For the record, these stocks now trade at 11x earnings on average, but GM still trades at 6x!

Ken Griffin, the brilliant owner of Citadel, recently said on CNBC, "I think we are in the 7th inning of this market rally. Valuations are stretched. We're not in the sort of classic mania that you get at the very end of the bull market." He goes on to say that he IS constructive on the market, as interest rates and inflation are low, and revenue growth continues. I would add that tax cuts will no doubt be a tailwind to 2018, but starting to accumulate a little cash opportunistically makes a lot of sense.

I'll soon publish a favorite stock idea for 2018. I suspect it will probably be an MLP or another energy midstream stock. There are lots of great companies in that space that have been thrown out with the proverbial bathwater. Frustrated holders of MLPs could become happy ones next year.

Stay tuned, and happy holidays to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNOM, RJF, MIC, STNG, NYLDA, PEGI, WPC, NNN, JPM, BRK.A, CEQP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I might sell or buy more of any of these at any time.