Air Canada: Favorable Outlook Implies Significant Runway For Growth

Investors of Air Canada (AC.TO) (OTCQX:ACDVF) have been rewarded nicely over the last few years (150% return in 2017). I believe there is still significant runway for the largest airline in Canada.

EBITDAR Expected to Improve in 2018

During Q3 2017, passenger revenue grew 9% over same quarter last year, while yield improved 0.4%. The improvement was mostly driven by yield increases in domestic and international markets with growth in business and premium economy cabins and the introduction of seat selection fees on certain international markets.

Going into Q4 2017, Air Canada is expected to report continued growth in all its markets (U.S., Canada, Pacific) except Pacific where headwinds are observed. The Canadian market is continuing to observe strong demand while capacity growth is expected to be moderate over the next few years. Air Canada has pursued aggressive capacity growth, with capacity up 50% since 2012. Many of these routes are still in the early stage, and revenue should be optimized over the years.

Source: Air Canada investor presentation

CASM (Cost per Available Seat Mile) is expected to improve as Air Canada slows capacity expansion while shifting from wide-body growth to mainline narrow-body fleet replacement programs. The upcoming adoption of 737-8 max and C-series is expected to result in 11% and 12% reduction in CASM, respectively.

Air Canada also plans on growing its share of the traffic transiting to/from the U.S. (6th freedom) from 0.9% to 2%, which represents $1.2 billion incremental annual revenue. The market is currently dominated by major U.S. airlines.

Source: Air Canada investor presentation

Diversification Drives De-Risking

Air Canada's growth has been directed towards international markets. Over 90% of the growth from the last few years has been directed to U.S. and international markets. International and U.S. routes now represent 68% of total passenger revenue. Although Canadian market is expected to continue its strong performance, an internationally diversified business model provides many benefits, including lower risk to any single market. Yields are expected to improve due to:

Maturity of new routes

Stage length growth rate declines

Passenger mix impact diminishes

Focus on higher-yielding corporate customer

Effective yield management through O&D system/branded fares

Other Opportunities

Air Canada has announced that it will terminate its loyalty arrangement with Aimia. Bringing loyalty program in-house is expected to unlock significant value through the launch of loyalty program, resulting in net present value of $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion (on a pre-tax basis) over a 15-year period. The new program is currently undergoing RFP for vendor and credit partners, and it expects to launch the new program in 2020.

Continued investment in technology is expected to provide revenue and cost benefits

Continued growth at lower-cost Canada Rogue

Expects using free cash flow to lower leverage ratio to 1.2x by 2020 to support investment grade rating

Summary

We expect Air Canada to continue its strong performance supported by structurally improved profitability and favorable demand both domestically and internationally. Investing in airlines stock is a vote of confidence in the continued growth of passenger demand for air travel. As the economy continues to pick up momentum across North America and internationally, we believe there are still a few years left for the industry to grow. As Air Canada continues to enjoy the favorable industry tailwinds while executing on its transformation plan, there remains substantial upside potential in the stock.

