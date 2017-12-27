Premier Oil: A Massive Asset Base With Multiple Short-Term Catalysts Should Rerate This Stock Several Times Higher

Premier Oil (PMO:LN) (OTCPK:PMOIF) plc is an independent exploration and production company with oil and gas interests in the North Sea, South East Asia, the Falkland Islands, and Latin America. The company is a small/mid-tier producer with daily production rates of around 65kboped and total reserves plus resources above 800Mboe. The company has historically grown by acquiring competitors (Oilexco in 2009, EnCore Oil in 2012 and the E.On UK North Sea assets in 2016) and through its own exploration efforts, and it is targeting to reach production levels above 80kboped for the next few years. Currently, PMO’s largest producing asset is the Chim Sáo field in Vietnam (15kboped), followed by the Huntington Field in the UK (13.5kboped) and the Natuna Sea Block A (12.7kboped), in Indonesia.

Recent evolution

As many of its offshore peers, PMO’s recent business performance has been very volatile. The high oil price reached in 2011, 2012 and 2013 set the stage for the massive PMO’s investment program that has only finished this year. At the beginning of the oil cycle in 2010, PMO was a company with an EV of almost $4bn. with net debt of just $406M. As the PMO’s capex cycle progressed, PMO’s EV up to 2014 remained virtually unchanged at $3.5-4bn., but net debt soared to $2.1bn, further increasing to $2.7bn by the end of 2016 (2017 closing net debt is expected to be similar). Over this time, PMO’s oil production increased from 48kboped to 70kboped in 2016. The rest of the financials, on an annual basis, are presented in the following table:

Source: Company’s annual reports and own elaboration

There have been three major developments over the last two years that deserve additional analysis:

M&A activity: PMO has been active in unlocking the value of its assets through M&A activity over the last couple of years. The value that the management has been able to realize in a tough market (and under a stressed balance sheet) should not be underestimated. By way of example, PMO closed with E.On a transaction in which E.On sold to PMO its UK North Sea Assets for $120M. Most of the assets were producing and have generated tax synergies due to the large pool of PMO’s NOLs in the UK business. The assets acquired had a net production of 15kboepd and reserves plus resources of 64Mboe, at an implied valuation of $1.9/boe. We do not know E.On’s rationale for such a price, but we think the deal was highly accretive to PMO. Since then, the company has been divesting non-core assets at attractive multiples, such as the sale of the Pakistan business (April’17) or the disposal of the Wytch Farm field (recently closed). PMO has said is also actively looking to monetize some of the assets acquired to E.On.

PMO has been active in unlocking the value of its assets through M&A activity over the last couple of years. The value that the management has been able to realize in a tough market (and under a stressed balance sheet) should not be underestimated. By way of example, PMO closed with E.On a transaction in which E.On sold to PMO its UK North Sea Assets for $120M. Most of the assets were producing and have generated tax synergies due to the large pool of PMO’s NOLs in the UK business. The assets acquired had a net production of 15kboepd and reserves plus resources of 64Mboe, at an implied valuation of $1.9/boe. We do not know E.On’s rationale for such a price, but we think the deal was highly accretive to PMO. Since then, the company has been divesting non-core assets at attractive multiples, such as the sale of the Pakistan business (April’17) or the disposal of the Wytch Farm field (recently closed). PMO has said is also actively looking to monetize some of the assets acquired to E.On. Debt refinancing: due to the low oil prices and the heavy debt burden accumulated by the intense capex program, PMO has been in discussions since the end of 2015 with its lenders to restructure the balance sheet. And it has not been an easy task. Although the lenders have been supportive all this time in the restructuring efforts, the large pool of bank lenders (a pool of +40 pari passu lenders), together with the diverse set of bondholders, delayed the negotiations and the company has been surviving through monthly covenant waivers for more than a year. Fortunately, the debt was restructured in July this year, moving the bulk of the maturities to 2021 (but with improved economics to the lenders in the form of higher coupons and warrants, which have diluted shareholders) and allowing the company to get time for better oil prices in the meantime. In our view, with Brent prices above 55$ the company generates enough cash to tackle the debt, so debt should no longer be a problem – and shareholders should not expect additional dilutions. The bonds maturing in ’21 have been trading up in recent weeks, and now trade around 97-98 for a YTW of 7%, slightly wider than comparables, but reflecting little risk of an eventual bankruptcy.

due to the low oil prices and the heavy debt burden accumulated by the intense capex program, PMO has been in discussions since the end of 2015 with its lenders to restructure the balance sheet. And it has not been an easy task. Although the lenders have been supportive all this time in the restructuring efforts, the large pool of bank lenders (a pool of +40 pari passu lenders), together with the diverse set of bondholders, delayed the negotiations and the company has been surviving through monthly covenant waivers for more than a year. Fortunately, the debt was restructured in July this year, moving the bulk of the maturities to 2021 (but with improved economics to the lenders in the form of higher coupons and warrants, which have diluted shareholders) and allowing the company to get time for better oil prices in the meantime. In our view, with Brent prices above 55$ the company generates enough cash to tackle the debt, so debt should no longer be a problem – and shareholders should not expect additional dilutions. The bonds maturing in ’21 have been trading up in recent weeks, and now trade around 97-98 for a YTW of 7%, slightly wider than comparables, but reflecting little risk of an eventual bankruptcy. First oil at Catcher: Catcher has been the field where PMO’s capex efforts have been devoted to. Catcher is a field in the North Sea in which PMO is the operator and has a 50% interest in the field. Catcher is expected to have (gross) plateau rates above 60kboped. The total capex tally to first oil has been $1.3bn (down 29% from sanction estimates, thanks largely to the downturn and spare capacity in the oil services industry), and the field was targeted to produce first oil in December, which means that first cash-flows will arrive at any moment. Additionally, Catcher’s opex is low and will reduce PMO’s overall opex per barrel. The cash-flow brought by Catcher from 2018 onwards will solidify PMO’s balance sheet and will derisk the investment thesis considerably.

A massive asset base

At these oil prices and with Catcher coming on stream, PMO should generate enough cash-flow to yield a meaningful return to its shareholders. An enlarged asset base, lower costs due to better assets and a very attractive market valuation should provide a floor for the share price in the short-run.

In any case, it is important for the investment thesis to note the potential of PMO’s massive asset base. Although the balance sheet of the company is currently stretched and the cash-flows of the business are not going to be enough to finance the investments needed to bring all these projects on stream, PMO can still i) come up with innovative solutions to finance the development of the projects and still retain a significant upside (see below Tolmount’s case) and ii) divest directly some of these assets, unlocking thus some value.

Currently, PMO has 2P reserves of around 335Mboe and 2C resources of 566Mboe, for a total amount of 2P+2C resources of 921Mboe. Assuming a steady production rate of 75kboped, the resource base would have a life of 34 years, which is considerably for a firm like PMO. All these numbers do not factor the effect of higher oil prices: last year reserves were measured under a low oil price scenario, but we think the volume of reserves can be upsized at any moment given current higher oil prices.

The following table breaks down PMO’s resources by main fields, together with some thoughts on the major fields that will be brought on stream in the near future:

Zama: the Zama discovery in the Gulf of Mexico was announced in July this year, and although we think the potential for the field to be larger is very high, the initial gross oil in place estimates range between 1.2 and 1.8bnbbls, which translates into 400-800mboe of resources. Given that PMO has a 25% interest (the rest is held by Talos and Sierra), that would imply a midpoint of 150mboe net to PMO. The discovery is one of the top 10 largest offshore commercial oil discoveries of the last 5 years and the oil is a light one with 28-30º API. However, the market has not been pleased to hear that appraisal drilling is not scheduled to begin until late 2018, and no further exploration before 2019. On top of that, the consortium of companies has to reach now a unitization agreement with PEMEX (in order to see how they proceed to jointly develop the field), owner of the adjacent block. The current plan is to drill 4 appraisal wells – 2 on each block. First oil is expected in 2022-23.

the Zama discovery in the Gulf of Mexico was announced in July this year, and although we think the potential for the field to be larger is very high, the initial gross oil in place estimates range between 1.2 and 1.8bnbbls, which translates into 400-800mboe of resources. Given that PMO has a 25% interest (the rest is held by Talos and Sierra), that would imply a midpoint of 150mboe net to PMO. The discovery is one of the top 10 largest offshore commercial oil discoveries of the last 5 years and the oil is a light one with 28-30º API. However, the market has not been pleased to hear that appraisal drilling is not scheduled to begin until late 2018, and no further exploration before 2019. On top of that, the consortium of companies has to reach now a unitization agreement with PEMEX (in order to see how they proceed to jointly develop the field), owner of the adjacent block. The current plan is to drill 4 appraisal wells – 2 on each block. First oil is expected in 2022-23. Tolmount: this is a gas project in the North Sea and the next big investment to come on stream after Catcher. According to PMO, first gas is expected in 2020, and the total cost has been budgeted at $550M. Although PMO has 50% interest in the field, it will only have to put $100M in capex to first gas (a very manageable amount even for PMO’s balance sheet), given that Dana and CML (the partners of the project) will own the platform and the export pipeline. At gas prices of 30p/therm, PMO’s estimates that the project can generate an IRR above 50%. Tolmount is an example of a project that can be brought online with low capex requirements for PMO through innovative financing agreements.

this is a gas project in the North Sea and the next big investment to come on stream after Catcher. According to PMO, first gas is expected in 2020, and the total cost has been budgeted at $550M. Although PMO has 50% interest in the field, it will only have to put $100M in capex to first gas (a very manageable amount even for PMO’s balance sheet), given that Dana and CML (the partners of the project) will own the platform and the export pipeline. At gas prices of 30p/therm, PMO’s estimates that the project can generate an IRR above 50%. Tolmount is an example of a project that can be brought online with low capex requirements for PMO through innovative financing agreements. Sea Lion: in our view, this can be one of the catalysts for the coming year, but in terms of economics we think it is still inferior to Tolmount and Zama. The field is in the Falkland Islands, PMO owns 60% of the asset and is in discussions with several entities to explore options on how to develop the field, given PMO’s stretched balance-sheet. According to the company, the breakeven of the project is now $45/bbl, and capex up to first oil estimated to be around $1.5bn.

Valuation

Our readers know that we are staunch advocates of the residual earnings valuation model: the value of a going concern should be the book value (as it appears in the balance sheet) plus all future discounted earnings obtained above the cost of capital (residual earnings). In other words, if a business has some earnings power but only enough to cover the cost of capital (the hurdle rate), the equity value of that company should be equal to the book value as it appears in the balance sheet, and nothing else.

However, the previous valuation framework (as the DCF framework) is notoriously tricky when it is applied to commodity companies. In particular, it is assumed that future cash-flows can be reinvested at the same discount rate. But in commodity companies i) future commodity prices are not known, so an internal rate of return for current and future investments cannot be established with confidence, ii) even if the price of the commodity can be established with some confidence, companies may reinvest future cash-flows in projects with poorer economics than the already producing projects (in other words, the set of investment opportunities available to a company is limited) and iii) because these are capital intensive sectors, most of these companies do not pay a dividend, so the investor cannot either get these dividends and invest them somewhere else. Therefore, when valuing commodity companies one has to be especially circumspect and opt for different methods.

Here we will value PMO using a normalized free cash-flow that we think PMO can achieve in the short-term, and then we will benchmark the current valuation against recent transactions in the energy space. We acknowledge the limitations of this approach (current fields decline over their life and future investment needs may be different), but as Lord Keynes said, “it is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong.”

As it was shown in the table above, PMO production rate (ex Wytch Farm and Pakistan assets) is around 70kboepd. On the other hand, Catcher may produce in gross terms according to the management up to 60kboepd once the ramp-up is completed (2019-2020), so let’s conservatively assume a production of 20kboped net to PMO for a 40kboepd gross number (50% ownership), which would take PMO’s total net production to 90kboepd. Assuming the current Brent price of 65$, a 10-15% discount to Brent due to PMO’s gas proportion in total sales (Catcher is an “oily” project based on the breakdown of reserves between oil and gas), and the hedging strategy put in place so far for 2018 (with hedges covering 25% of total production at 55$ bbl), revenues per barrel will be around 55$, which together with a opex structure of 18$ per barrel (given the current GBPUSD exchange rate and taking into account that service costs do not escalate dramatically), would yield a 37$ per barrel before capex and G&A expenses are taken into account. Given that management has expressed its desire to keep the capex figure around $300-$310M (below current D&A expense per barrel), and that G&A expenses have been historically around $25M, one can calculate a normalized (short-term) annual free cash-flow of around (37*90*365) - $335M = $880M, which after interest payments of $200M (assuming a 7% average cost on total debt), would leave $680M for debt repayment. So given the current market cap of around $500M, it is not far-fetched to think that PMO will unlock equity value through debt repayments over the next year, and that the stock price can more than double in one year’s time. For this outcome to play out, no additional oil price increases are necessary. The reader can play with different oil price assumptions and check the massive leverage PMO has to rising oil prices, in many cases several times to where the stock is trading today.

The Total-Maersk transaction

As a benchmark for the previous valuation, we could consider the sale of Maersk’s (OTCPK:AMKAF) oil and gas assets to Total (NYSE:TOT) in August this year. The transaction was closed for $7.45bn., production in 2018 from these assets is 160kboped (growing to 200kboped by early 2020, according to Total) and, according to Maersk’s 1Q’17 interim report, reserves and resources (2P+2C) stood at 1.0bnboe, being the 2P reserves 0.56bn. These assets are a combination of leading producing/non-producing projects, such as the 8.44% share in the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea and the 25% in the South Lokichar Basin in Kenya. The 85% of the assets are in OECD countries and Total expects a large amount of synergies to be realized ($400M) going forward. According to Total, the producing assets are free cash flow breakeven under $30 per barrel.

If we apply the 7.45$ per barrel implied multiple paid by Total for the 2P+2C assets to the 900Mboe owned by PMO, and applying a very conservative 50% discount to PMO’s assets due to i) higher proportion of 2C resources (coming mainly from the Sea Lion project) in comparison to Maersk’s assets, ii) a higher cash-flow breakeven and iii) a longer time in PMO’s exploration assets to get to first oil/gas, we would get an implied multiple of $3.7 and an EV for PMO of 3.7*921 = $3.4bn., roughly PMO’s current EV. In other words, the market is applying a heavy discount to PMO’s assets at current valuations, which we think to be totally undeserved. Given PMO’s financial leverage, a minor multiple rerating by the market could create a large upside for PMO’s shareholders.

Near-term catalysts

Although we strongly advise to hold PMO for a sufficient amount of time, not trying to predict the notoriously tricky short-term price movements (the company operates in the commodity industry), our readers should note that there are some short-term catalysts that can spur some interest in the name.

First and foremost, Catcher is only days away from first oil. Although statistically speaking new projects always take more time than what was originally planned to be at full capacity (see for instance the delays at Kraken, Enquest’s (OTCPK:ENQUF) flagship project in the North Sea), so the market can react negatively if Catcher faces some setbacks, the Catcher is a big event that will derisk PMO’s balance sheet considerably. Furthermore, potential reserves upgrades of the project cannot be ruled out.

Second, there are several projects on which PMO could release good news. First, although further drilling in Zama has been delayed to late 2018 (and no further exploration activity until 2019), and the consortium of companies have still to agree on how to proceed with Pemex, the potential to add further resources is high, given the little exploration that has been carried out so far. Second, additional progress in Tolmount is expected and project sanction should take place in the first half of 2018. Given that Tolmount is a project with interesting economics, quick to get first gas and with little upfront cost for PMO, additional news on Tolmount should be welcomed by the market. Third, we can expect news on the Sea Lion project (especially in the form of financing alternatives), although given the current economics and the appetite of the majors for these projects, this project is less likely to offer upside next year. Last, but not least, the management has been heavily involved in M&A activity over the last years in a successful fashion. We should not discard the possibility of management monetizing more non-core assets, unlocking faster the value of PMO’s asset base.

And finally, as the oil market continues to rebalance and oil prices solidify around current levels, the market will give more value to PMO’s rising cash flow. In our opinion, many energy names (including PMO) have not caught up yet with the oil price rally of the last few months, but that may change at any moment.

Downside risks

Lower oil prices or a (worldwide) economic recession.

Operational problems ramping up Catcher (which cannot be discarded, see the problems PMO faced in the past bringing online the Solan field).

Further dilution to finance sub-optimal projects.

Conclusion

The commodity-related industries are, in general, bad businesses for the long-run. Investment decisions are usually carried out when prices are high, disinvestment decisions when prices are low, product differentiation is nil, and the industry is capital intensive with little foresight of the returns that will be obtained in the future. In our view, the returns that can be obtained in the industry are lumpy and not well distributed across time. Long-term positions usually do not perform well.

We think that PMO, with a levered balance sheet and a low cost and growing producing asset base, is very well positioned to benefit disproportionately in the short/medium-term from current and higher oil prices. Unlike many independent producers with permanently high investment needs, as the US fracking industry, PMO has now, after several years of heavy investment requirements, a producing asset base with low opex, relatively low decline rates and modest maintenance capex requirements. Also, PMO’s production is slanted to (light sweet) oil, which would command higher realizations per barrel. And more importantly, PMO is also valued at inexpensive multiplies relative to peers, providing investors with a very good exposure to the energy space.

In one year’s time, PMO can double its share price if current oil Brent prices fluctuate between $60-$65, and much higher if oil prices continue to march higher. We have not mentioned our outlook for oil prices for the next few years, but barring a global economic crisis (which can very well be in the cards, given China’s unsustainable debt levels), we envision a very positive outlook for the oil market going forward. Years of global underinvestment in large projects (especially in non-OPEC, non-US projects), coupled with rising global demand and an investment community too optimistic about shale prospects, are going to be the major drivers for a market that is going to be increasingly tight over the next few quarters. Further disruptions in Venezuela, Libya, Nigeria or Iran can speed up the rebalancing process – but in our view, they are not needed to fully rebalance the market. For all these reasons, we think PMO is a stock that can perform well next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMOIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.