Here's Why It Is A Good Time To Buy Gold Now

With the start of 2018 just around the corner, many investors are now wondering what will happen to gold next year. At the current junction, the yellow metal seems to present a good buying opportunity for investors. This is further supported by fundamental, technical and sentimental analysis which I will be sharing more in the subsequent paragraphs.

Strong correlation between US national debt and gold prices

One of the major issues that could potentially affect gold prices moving forward would be the debt issue. It is widely assumed that gold and debt have a strong positive correlation. The more debt is created, the lower the value of currencies, the higher the value of gold. This can be seen in Figure 1 which shows the positive relationship between Gross Federal Debt as denoted by the blue line and gold fixing price as denoted by the red line for the past 40 years.

Figure 1

Source: Gross Federal Debt

However, we do observe a divergence between falling gold prices and rising federal debt recently and this presents a good buying opportunity. The national debt of the US has been rising and the debt load is currently over $20 trillion. The debt issue will become more and more apparent as we march through 2018 and the gap is expected to narrow and this further strengthens the case for rising gold prices moving forward.

Moving on, another key factor to consider would be the Fed's monetary policy. The central bank has hiked rates for the third time in 2017, and market watchers are expecting to see at least three more rate hikes in 2018. It is clear that monetary policy will definitely affect gold prices in 2018. However, the latest Fed's statement has once again straddled the line between the hawks and doves stating that inflation has remained persistently and confoundingly low. Hence, in light of low inflation, policy tightening would be expected to be gentle and gold could remain well bid in 2018.

Technical Analysis

From a technical perspective, gold is in an uptrend and still respecting the ascending channel as demarcated by the black lines as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2

Source: Live stock, index, futures, Forex and Bitcoin charts on TradingView

Furthermore, last week's candle also managed to bounce off the 200 Moving Average (MA) as denoted by the blue lines and it also happens to be in confluence with prior support levels indicated by the grey zones and the 0.5 and 0.618 Fibonacci Retracement level as shown in the orange zones. The current gold price also offers a good risk to reward ratio given that it is still near the bottom of the ascending channel. Hence, all the indicators seem to suggest more upside potential for gold.

Sentimental Analysis

We can see that the net non-commercial gold positions (Contracts of 100 Troy Ounces) have been decreasing from the previous swing high with net non-commercial positions (Contracts of 100 Troy Ounces) of 254,760 on 12th Sep. 2017, to a low of 107,068 on 12th Dec. 2017, in Figure 3.

Figure 3

Source: Forex COT | OANDA

Nevertheless, the net non-commercial positions (Contracts of 100 Troy Ounces) have started to pick up recently and it has increased to 113,795 on 19th Dec. from the recent low of 107,068. This suggests that a reversal may be unfolding and if it materializes, we might see a further potential increase in the net non-commercial positions (Contracts of 100 Troy Ounces) and this would also be supportive for the gold prices to further move north.

To conclude, the analysis made from the fundamental, technical and sentimental perspective seems to favor longing gold (XAU/USD).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XAU/USD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.