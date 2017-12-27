Gerdau On A Better Path, But Higher Utilization Is Essential

With Brazil looking healthier and the U.S. government taking a stronger position with respect to protecting domestic steel production from imports, Gerdau’s (GGB) outlook has improved in many respects. Even so, the share price performance since my last update in late 2016 hasn’t been all that special – the 30% move isn’t bad, but you’d have done only slightly worse with the S&P 500 (without the attendant risk and volatility), and other steel companies like Steel Dynamics (STLD), Nucor (NUE), and Ternium (TX) would have delivered even better returns.

I expect that Brazil will continue to recover, and I’m cautiously optimistic that the U.S. market will support better margins for Gerdau’s long steel products. I continue to believe that Gerdau can generate long-term FCF growth in the mid-single digits, with double-digit growth in both FCF and EBITDA from 2018 out through 2021. The valuation picture is mixed; the shares are no longer a bargain on a DCF basis (not surprising for a cyclical company in a recovery cycle), but EV/EBITDA suggests some potential upside is still in play.

Brazil Is Better … But There’s Still Room For Improvement

At this point, it looks like Brazil’s steel market has bottomed out and is back in recovery mode. Gerdau has seen several quarters of year-over-year revenue growth now, with margins back into the mid-teens. In addition to the core Brazilian operations, Gerdau’s Specialty business, which generates a significant portion of its revenue and earnings in Brazil, has also been benefiting from Brazil’s recovery, with demand in the auto sector driving improving earnings even with erratic volume trends.

Better still, from my perspective at least, is that the Brazilian market for long steel products is still fairly early in its recovery cycle. The latest data from the Brazilian Steel Institute showed a 7% year-over-year increase in domestic demand for long steel products. Although apparent consumption demand was weaker (up about 2%), this is the third straight month of year-over-year growth, lifting the year-to-date decline to less than 3%. Flat steel has been comparatively stronger this year (year-to-date growth of over 4%), which has weighed on Gerdau’s shares relative to some rivals with greater exposure to flat steel products.

Brazil has had some serious economic issues, but I believe a prolonged recovery should support healthier steel demand in the coming years. Gerdau’s long steel products are well-placed to benefit from a recovery in non-residential construction (including offshore energy), and Brazil’s growing place in global auto production should support healthy demand for automotive steel products.

Margins should also have upside from here. Utilization is in the mid-60%’s, but should move to 70% and slightly above over the next couple of years. With roughly one-third of the company’s costs being fixed, that should in turn drive operating leverage. Gerdau is also pushing some self-help measures that should drive productivity and efficiency improvements over the long term – including the use of digital inspection of scrap and the use of drones and robots to inventory, inspect, and move materials through the plants.

The North American Ops Need More Work

Gerdau’s Brazilian operations are typically more profitable than the North American operations, but I believe there’s more work to do in getting the U.S. business back to a better operating level. Revenue improved 15% in the third quarter on a small yoy decline in volumes sold, following the second quarter where revenue fell 9% on a 5% volume decline, and the mid-single digits that the North American operations are generating are the worst of Gerdau’s four main divisions, as well as the only one not in the double-digits.

Volumes remain relatively soft, with no real volume growth from three years ago, and metal spreads are quite a bit weaker than they were in early 2016. Utilization, and the resulting weak margin leverage, is a significant issue for Gerdau – while industry utilization has been running somewhere around 60%, Gerdau’s North American utilization has been in the low 50%. With a similar fixed/variable cost structure to the Brazilian operations, profitability in North America is tied to keeping those mills full and busy; management thinks that they can get the North American capacity utilization back over 60% in the coming years, but they really do need to hit that target.

The import situation is always significant with steel producers like Gerdau, Nucor, and Steel Dynamics. About a quarter of U.S. demand for rebar and wire rod, products that make up close to 50% of Gerdau’s North American business, is filled by imports and the U.S. government has recently taken a tougher stance against major rebar and wire exporters like Turkey and Japan.

With 35% of its volume tied to rebar, almost a quarter tied to structural steel, and another third or so tied to merchant/SBQ steel, Gerdau is most definitely leveraged to non-residential construction, energy, and auto production. While U.S. auto production likely won’t be a near-term growth driver, the U.S. onshore market is recovering. Non-residential construction is the bigger question mark. While the U.S. is several years into a non-residential building recovery, there is still the possibility that the government will launch a meaningful funding effort to stimulate infrastructure projects. Should more roads, bridges, and so forth actually get built, that will be good news for the domestic steel market and the long products that Gerdau produces.

Better Decisions At HQ

Gerdau doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to acting as stewards of shareholder capital, but the company has been making better decisions with respect to corporate governance and capital.

Back in March, there was a transaction involving GOAU exchanging 33.4 million shares of GGBR4 for 34.2 million shares of GGBR3 (different classes of shares listed in Brazil), and this served to simplify the shareholding structure. More recently, in August, the company announced that three members of the controlling family would be stepping down from their everyday roles at the company, including CEO Andre Johannpeter. The new CEO, Gustavo Wemeck, has over a decade of experience at the company, most recently as the Executive Officer at the Brazilian operations.

Further shareholder-friendly moves should still be in the pipeline. During their midyear Analyst Day, management laid out their priorities for the business, and free cash flow generation and debt repayment figure prominently in them. Although Gerdau’s quarter-to-quarter FCF generation has been erratic (and likely will continue to be), I believe focusing on FCF generation (as opposed to market share or volumes) is the right move.

Additional divestments are also on tap. Shortly after telling investors at the Analyst Day that there would be additional divestitures, the company announced a 50/50 joint venture with Putney Capital Management for its Colombian Gerdau Diaco business (a 674Ktpa steel operation in Colombia). There were also rumors in October that the company was talking to Commercial Metals (CMC) about a sale of up to five of Gerdau’s North American rebar mills. CMC is more efficient than Gerdau in this area, and such a deal would give the company roughly double Nucor’s share in the U.S. rebar market, while improving the margin mix of the North American ops. That story has gone cold since, but such a deal still makes sense for both parties (depending upon the price, of course).

I’d also note that Gerdau isn’t the only one being a little smarter. ArcelorMittal (MT) and Votorantim announced early in 2017 that they would be combining their long steel businesses in Brazil, creating a larger #2 in the market that is still well behind Gerdau, but that should nevertheless support a more rational, more profitable market.

The Opportunity

I expect Gerdau to grow revenue at a greater than 5% clip over the next five years, with even better performance likely in 2018 and 2019. I further expect management to leverage that revenue growth (and capacity utilization) into double-digit growth in EBITDA and FCF, with EBITDA margin returning to the mid-teens over that period. Longer term, I expected a slightly slower pace of revenue growth and I expect that the company will generate an average FCF margin around 6%, supporting a mid-single-digit long-term growth rate.

I use a pretty steep discount rate for Gerdau in my DCF model (to account for elevated risks like commodity exposure, Brazil/emerging market exposure, strong family ownership and so on), and with that my resulting fair value doesn’t suggest a good enough return relative to the risk. Looking at EV/EBITDA, though, a 7x multiple to my 2018 EBITDA number supports a $4 fair value.

Is 7x the “right” multiple? That’s one of the drawbacks to the EV/EBITDA approach; that number is not unreasonable next to long-term historical ranges, and it’s conservative next to what I expect the EBITDA growth rate to be over the next three to five years, but a half-turn moves the fair value by about $0.50.

The Bottom Line

I expect ongoing improvement in Brazil’s market, and I believe Gerdau will drive better operating efficiency in the coming years through better capacity utilization and its technology initiatives. I’m not quite as confident in the U.S. market outlook because so much of it rests on political decisions/processes. Fundamentally, I think Gerdau is in better shape than it was a year ago and certainly two or three years ago. Insofar as the stock goes, while I believe there is room for stocks tied to Brazil’s recovery to continue heading higher, I don’t think the opportunity with Gerdau is as strong as it might be with other Brazilian stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.