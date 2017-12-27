2017: Chevron Outperforms Exxon (Again)

With a strong finish heading into the New Year, Chevron (CVX) has once again outperformed Exxon (XOM) this year and continues its 3-, 5-, and 10-year dominance over America's largest integrated oil company:

Source: Google Finance

Over the past 10 years, Chevron's stock has outperformed Exxon by over 40% (not including dividends). Currently Exxon yields 3.7% and Chevron yields 3.5%.

At the start of this year, I compared some valuation metrics of both companies and gave the edge to Exxon based on its much larger downstream business - which I felt would be an advantage in the low-price oil and gas environment I expected (see Big Boy Showdown: Exxon Vs. Chevron for 2017).

However, what we saw was Chevron's production growth swamp that of Exxon, a stronger spot price for Asia LNG, and Chevron's higher liquids split working to its advantage as the price for Brent and WTI are up ~15% YTD:

Source: ycharts.com

Valuation Metrics

To show how both companies have performed over the past year, the table below shows relative valuation metrics in Q3 2016 as compared to the latest Q3 2017:

Exxon Vs. Chevron – Q3 2016/2017 YoY Relative Metrics Comparison

Exxon Chevron Q3 2016 Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Q3 2017 Current Share Price $88.41 $83.97 $116.51 $124.98 Current Market Cap. $361.1 Billion $355.8 Billion $219.0 Billion $237.4 Billion Debt $46.2 Billion $40.6 Billion $45.6 Billion $42.0 Billion Cash $5.1 Billion $4.3 Billion $7.4 Billion $6.6 Billion Net Debt $41.1 Billion $36.3 Billion $38.2 Billion $35.4 Billion Net Debt-to-Mkt Cap 11% 10% 17% 15% Net Debt/share $9.84/share $8.50/share $20.29/share $18.22/share Q3 Production 3.81 Million boe/d 3.88 Million boe/d 2.51 Million boe/d 2.72 Million boe/d Q3 % Liquids 58% 59% 67% 63% Dividend (Yield) $3.00 (3.4%) $3.08 (3.7%) $4.32 (3.7%) $4.32 (3.5%) Shares Outstanding 4.178 Billion 4.271 Billion 1.883 Billion 1.894 Billion Proved Reserves (% Gas) 24.8 B boe (41%) 20.0 Billion (47%) 11.2 B boe (44%) 11.1 B boe (43%) Proved Reserves/share 5.9 boe/share 4.68 boe/share 5.9 boe/share 5.9 boe/share YTD Total Revenue $165.1 Billion $192.3 Billion $80.1 Billion $104.1 Billion YTD Upstream Earnings +$838 Million +$5.0 Billion -$3.5 Billion +$2.9 Billion YTD Downstream Earnings +$6.7 Billion $7.3 Billion +$3.1 Billion +$3.9 Billion YTD EPS +$1.47 +$2.66 -$0.49 +$3.21

Source: Google Finance, Q3 EPS reports (XOM, CHV), Q3 2016 Supplemental Data (XOM, CVX), Latest Reserves Report (XOM, CVX). Q3 2017 EPS Reports (XOM, CVX); Q3 2017 Supplemental Data (XOM, CVX); 2016 Reserves Report (XOM, CVX).

Observations

As can be seen from the chart, both companies have made progress in reducing the overall debt load, with Exxon making a bit more progress than Chevron. On a net-debt/share basis, Exxon holds a better than 2:1 lead. However, note that is a bit misleading because Exxon has 2.2x the number of total shares outstanding compared to Chevron (a big advantage for Chevron).

On the proved reserves front, note that Exxon had a big drop in reserves year-over-year as the company finally came to grips with SEC pricing requirements and booked a huge 3.3 billion boe reserves decrease while Chevron's reserves stayed relatively flat. On a proved reserves per share basis, Chevron now has a big lead. Chevron also leads in the percentage of reserves that are liquids - by 4 percentage points (57% to 53%). For Q3 production, Chevron also leads Exxon with a 63% liquids split vs. Exxon's 59%.

Speaking of production, as of Q3 Chevron has grown production by a whopping 210,000 boe/d as compared to Q3 of 2016. Exxon, on the other hand, added only 70,000 boe/d of production. Advantage Chevron by a large 3:1 margin.

As for revenue growth, Chevron has grown revenue by 30% YTD while Exxon has increased revenue by only 16.5%. Again, advantage Chevron.

On a per-share basis, Chevron has earned $3.21/share YTD, while Exxon has earned $2.66/share. Advantage Chevron.

Summary and Conclusion

If there was ever a year in which Exxon should have outperformed Chevron it was 2017. With a relatively low oil and gas price environment (as Rex Tillerson once said, supposedly Exxon's "sweet spot"), Exxon's big downstream refining and chemicals operations should have been a big advantage as compared to Chevron. They were not. Chevron's dominating upstream performance swamped any supposed downstream weakness. As the massive Gorgon LNG project in Australia came online, the company grew production by a whopping 210,000 boe/d as compared to Q3 2016. Meantime, Chevron continues to hold a solid lead in liquids production as Exxon continues to struggle with being the No. 2 largest natural gas producer in the U.S. while the bottom has fallen out of the price of domestic gas. Note Exxon was the No. 1 producer of domestic natural gas until EQT Corporation's (EQT) purchase of Rice Energy pushed them down a notch.

As a result of both companies' performance over the past year, I see no reason to change my ratings on either: Exxon is a HOLD and Chevron is a BUY with a 12-month PT of $140, which would be a new all-time high for CVX.