Is it time to hedge?

I don't know. And contrary to any prognosticating you might have heard, neither does anyone else.

Calling tops, or bottoms, or "turning points," or "inflections," or (fill in the blank) is an exercise in abject futility and anybody who tells you any different is probably deluding themselves or else inadvertently deluding you. If there were an infallible (or even a reliable) way to call tops and bottoms, you wouldn't know because the people who created the formula most assuredly wouldn't be talking about it, let alone writing about it. They'd have built it into an algo, hit "go," and disappeared into the Swiss Alps never to be heard from again until someone spotted the trading pattern and leaked it to the press.

One thing to note about calling tops (and this is actually an argument for overstaying your welcome in a stretched market so don't say I didn't give you the bull case), is that it's not necessary. Or at least according to history it's not. As Goldman wrote back in September, "there is nearly always a bounce after the initial decline, providing investors with another opportunity to reduce risks if there are sufficient signals at the time to suggest a further decline is likely." Here's the chart on that:

(Goldman)

Basically, you can bet on a bounce that's just about as large as the average 9% decline in the initial correction that precedes an outright bear market. So assuming you can figure something out with regard to if the tide has actually turned during that bounce, you'll have an opportunity to get out unscathed even after the first shot across the proverbial bow.

One of the lines that's been parroted a lot over the last three months is the notion that now may be a good time for stock replacement strategies that allow you to participate in the upside on the cheap while limiting your outright exposure to the underlying. That "opportunity" (if that's how you choose to look at it) comes courtesy of the low volume regime. Have a look at this:

(BofAML)

I mean, I don't know what to say about that other than what's clearly communicated in the chart title.

Given that, and assuming you're not determined to keep your unrealized gains unrealized, you might want to at least consider stock replacement.

Want to see something truly ridiculous? Here's a chart (current as of earlier this month) which shows that out of 60 global indices and ETFs in BofAML's coverage universe, 38 of them have 3m ATM call option premiums that are below their 20th percentiles over the last seven years.

(BofAML)

The gamblers among you who want to really push your chips could conceivably pile cheap upside call exposure atop your existing positions and maybe see if you can produce some Bitcoin-like returns on your long equity portfolio.

That's sarcasm. You probably shouldn't do that.

The overarching point here is that if you're feeling wary about a stretched market but you're equally wary of the skeptics (like me), you've got an opportunity to participate in further upside on the cheap in pretty much any corner of the market you care to pick out of a hat (see chart 56 above).

As usual, this assumes you're interested in actually mitigating risk in a way that makes sense. I see a lot of comments from readers on this platform that suggest people believe they've got a good read on what the "trigger" might be for a correction or else that they've identified some time frame over which continued gains can be expected. The reality is that isn't true.

The search for "triggers" is largely fruitless. Even the "known unknowns" (so to speak) require some kind of follow through (think: A meaningful upside surprise in inflation followed by a hawkish lean from central banks). In addition to that, you also have to be able to predict how consequential the reaction will be once the trigger event tips the first domino. So you need to identify the trigger, predict the follow through, and then also predict the "magnitude of the cascade" (to quote Citi). That's impossible.

So calling the top or listening to anyone who tells you they might be able to call the top is not a realistic way of mitigating risk. The only way to mitigate your risk is to sell or else to hedge.

And here's where retail investors have an advantage over money managers. The only sense in which you (a retail investor) have to worry about foregone carry is in the context of greed. When the "AUM" you manage is defined strictly in terms of your own assets, you don't have to worry about that AUM finding another manager if you decide to take some off the table one quarter too early.