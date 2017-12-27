How Will The Outlook For Tax Reform Impact Your Asset Class?

The fiscal push from the new US tax legislation is minimal at a $1.5 trillion reform plan.

Investment Thesis

In this article, we will examine the impact of new US tax legislation on interest rates, inflation, forex and equities. Each of these asset classes has different sensitivities to the various elements of the tax reforms. The prospect of tax reforms has bothered investors much this year.

There are benefits to economic growth associated with the proposed tax reforms. A permanent reduction in corporate tax rates would result in lower leverage. This would result in tighter spreads. A temporary tax cut would impact corporate balance sheets. In contrast, the equity market is most sensitive to the size of any reduction in rates, even if it sunsets after 10 years.

The budget reconciliation process still has a long way to go. The congressional budget process requires that the Senate passes the budget resolution. This is to create the opportunity for a reconciliation bill with $1.5 trillion in tax cuts.

The House and Senate will still have to address their differing versions of the budget. Hence, Americans are still far from having a process in place that would even allow for a majority vote on tax reforms.

Investment Bank Goldman Sachs estimates that a tax cut will reduce revenues as a share of GDP by about 1 percentage point in early 2018. It would provide a temporary boost to GDP of about 0.5 percentage points, with 2018 growth projected at a modest 2.8%. Hence, analysts remain skeptical that the current tax reform proposals could boost potential growth.

Impact on Portfolio Strategy

1. Fiscal Push

The US Senate has recently passed the (GOP's) sweeping $1.5 trillion Tax Reform Plan. Economists consider this figure as minimal in terms of overall revenue impact.

Subsequently, a number of analysts believe that a comprehensive corporate tax reform will create significant supply-side benefits for the US economy. This will include faster growth rates for economic productivity and the capital stock.

For instance, administration officials have suggested that tax reform policies could boost growth to 3.0% or more. This figure doubles the current rate of potential growth. Efficiencies gained through reforming the tax code could boost investment and lead to capital deepening.

2. Interest Rates

How interest rate markets react to changes in tax policies would depend on the nature of tax cuts. It will also depend on how the US Fed responds to such changes. Such responses would include tightening of the monetary policy in response to a temporary boost to economic activity. This would lead to higher upfront to intermediate yields. It may also allay fears about the downside risks with the business cycle getting long in the tooth given the current environment.

Long-term yields may not rise much. Investors would maintain their benign view on long-term growth and would not worry about the Fed falling behind the curve. However, if the US Fed accommodated an easier fiscal policy and allowed for an inflation overshoot, long-term yields might also rise. This will be led by breakevens, as investors might demand a greater inflation risk premium.

3. Forex

Tax cuts should have a modest positive effect on the US dollar. These tax cuts would lead to a widening in the US current account deficit. This is because the level of savings declines and investment is flat or rising alongside an appreciation in the US dollar.

The net effect would be raising US prices as the output gap tightens modestly, relative to the rest of the world. It will lead to an increase in inflationary pressures in the short term. Thus, a cautious tightening in the US Fed policy will offset it.

As long as the US Fed policy remains credible, real rates are expected to climb and the US dollar to appreciate. Investment bank Barclays expects a modest and short-term interruption of the US dollar’s recent weakening trend, given an estimate for a fiscal push at 0.5% of GDP.

Recent signs of progress on tax reforms (including the release of the “Big Six” tax plan) have supported the US dollar. Markets have unwound their pessimism about the fiscal policy outlook. The US dollar will recover against G10 currency pairs (the target of EUR/USD is 1.15), per Goldman Sachs estimates. US dollar strength will be anchored on economic growth, low unemployment and prevailing an upside risk to inflation.

4. Equities

According to Goldman Sachs, tax reforms could boost 2018 S&P 500 earnings by 12%. This estimate could lift earnings per share by 7%. However, this could raise inflation and drive further Fed tightening, potentially adding downside risk to equity valuations.

Firms with the highest effective tax rates would be the most obvious beneficiaries of a tax cut. Many firms with high overseas cash balances would benefit from reducing the tax rate on domestic income and adopting a territorial system. Limiting net interest deductibility would benefit equities with strong balance sheets relative to more levered firms.

Reducing the corporate tax rate materially would increase earnings and cash flows. The effective tax rate for the S&P 500 is 26%. It is composed of the statutory tax rate of 35%. The result is subtracted from the summation of untaxed foreign earnings, tax deductions and other credits.

Applying a statutory tax rate of 25% to this tax model would reduce the effective tax rate by 7 percentage points and increase earnings by 10% across industries.

Recommendation

The size of the potential fiscal boost will be fairly small. The revenue impact of the tax cut might be estimated on a “dynamic” basis. It would consider the economic growth implications of the tax bill when determining its cost. Proposing a tax reform is ambitious and historically difficult.

The US Senate budget resolution includes a tax cut placeholder of $1.5 trillion over 10 years, since roughly $450 billion in existing tax breaks are already scheduled to expire over the next 10 years. This works out to around a $1.5 trillion net tax reduction.

With regard to asset portfolios, a tax reform would greatly impact equities. Asset managers will have the privilege to increase cash flows through elimination or limitation of some deductions. This would also pave the way for repatriation of foreign earnings, implement tariffs, cuts in capital gains tax and limit deduction on interest.

Tax reforms will have a minimal impact on forex investors. However, it would lead to expansion in current account deficits. Forex investors are advised to take caution on tightening in US Fed policy as a result of tax reform.

On the other hand, tax reform would eventually result to tighter spreads. Long-term bond yields are not expected to increase much. Hence, investors might demand a higher inflation risk premium.

