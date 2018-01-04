Nicholas Ward Positions For 2018: Time Is A Precious Resource

Nicholas Ward, who has been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013, is a self-described "young investor." He focuses on dividend growth stocks and is an active member of Seeking Alpha's Dividends & Income community, with over 7,000 followers and over 5,000 comments. His dividend growth portfolio aims to be "conservative, diverse, and balanced."

Nicholas recently took some time to reflect on the past year and look forward to 2018. He shares his thoughts with Seeking Alpha Editor Rebecca Corvino below.

Rebecca Corvino: Let's begin with an overview of your investment style/philosophy. Has anything changed for you in this regard in 2017?

Nicholas Ward: If I had to quickly describe my investment strategy, I would say that it's a highly diversified, growth-oriented DGI approach, built upon strong value-based principles. There are a lot of catch phrases in that line, but in general, it means that I own a wide variety of stocks spread across many sectors/industries that I'm bullish on long-term. I think it's important to remain diversified in terms of sector/industry exposure, as well as with regard to yield/dividend growth prospects. Because of this, I own my fair share of defensive picks and high yielders, but in general, my primary focus is on building an income stream that will reliably post double-digit growth over the long term, which means a large percentage of my portfolio is dedicated towards secular growth stories.

Even though a large part of my focus is on growth, I also consider myself to be fairly conservative, which is why I pay a lot of attention to the strength of the balance sheets of the companies that I own and base both buy and sell decisions on valuation. An overarching theme that looms above my income stream is capital preservation and the old, "buy low and sell high" mantra. I've been able to generate strong passive income growth without being a slave to my holdings; it's never fun to cut ties with a company that pays a reliable dividend, but I'm happy to do so when valuation points towards a narrow margin of safety. I've found that there are nearly always attractive opportunities available in the market, and because of this, it doesn't make much sense to expose myself to the unnecessary risks of holding irrationally valued names.

RC: As a younger investor, do you think you approach dividend growth investing and investing in general differently? What are the advantages and disadvantages?

NW: Yes, I'm sure that I do. Since my investing horizon is so long (God willing), I prioritize growth. I try to do so within acceptable risk parameters, but at the end of the day, nearly 100% of my investable assets are in equities. Although my investing strategy is centered around creating a reliably increasing passive income stream, I'm not using that income to support my lifestyle. All of my dividends are selectively reinvested back into the market with the hopes of compounding my wealth over time.

The advantage to this is that I'm not yield-constrained like other DGI investors who do rely on the income that their portfolio generates in the present. Many of my favorite investments come with yields less than 1%. Not being boxed in by minimum yield thresholds really opens up the possibilities of the market and allows me to have a hybrid focus on valuation. (In this yield-starved, T.I.N.A.-based market, it's rather difficult to find reliably increasing yields in the 3-4% range trading at attractive premiums.) This flexibility also allows me to allocate funds to companies that don't pay a dividend at all. Some of my best investments have come in the high-growth tech space, and I wouldn't have been able to make these investments if I needed to generate a specific return on that cash in the short term. And on the flip side of the coin, the strong cash flows that the rest of my portfolio currently generates give me the confidence to take chances in the growth markets.

Honestly, it's difficult to find disadvantages to having a longer time horizon. Time is the most precious resource that any of us have in life as well as in the markets, and believe me, I'm not taking it for granted. I suppose I could come to regret some of the more speculative bets that I've made in the market, though as I said before, I consider myself to be rather conservative - when I talk about risk I'm talking about a 2% position in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), not a 50% allocation to cryptocurrencies.

RC: What are your main goals for your dividend growth portfolio? What rules or principles do you follow when selecting and adjusting holdings?

NW: My main goal is for the passive income that my portfolio generates to comfortably cover my lifestyle costs while growing at a rate that significantly outpaces inflation.

As far as rules go, I don't have any that are set in stone. Getting back to the younger investor deal, I think this plays into that. I don't worry about specific sector/industry allocations because I know that over time I will be able to balance that out. I don't have to worry about things like monthly income totals. My cash allocation fluctuates throughout the year based upon the opportunities, or the lack thereof, that the market provides. I like maintaining this flexible mindset and sort of taking what the market gives me. In life, I've found that's the best way to live.

I suppose you could say that there are general guidelines that drive my equity selection, but those are essentially basic value methods focusing on balance sheet strength, margins, return on invested capital, the strength of a company's moat, and management's history with regard to shareholder returns. My equity valuation process isn't a simple one, but I've been doing it for so long now that it comes as second nature. At the end of the day, I also think it's important to have confidence and trust in your intuition. If you can't do that, I'm not sure that you should be managing money.

RC: What is your outlook on dividend growth stocks for 2018?

NW: That's a complicated question. Like any year, I suspect that there will be winners and losers. Also, the answer depends on one's priorities in the market.

If your sole priority is rising income, I suspect 2018 will be a wonderful year. With tax return going through, I think we'll see corporate America generously rewarding shareholders with increased dividends/buybacks with the tax-related benefits she receives. Generally, the pace of dividend growth has been slowing in recent years as the current bull market cycle grows long in the tooth; however, I think tax reform could cause that trend to reverse, in the short-term, at least.

More broadly, I'm bullish on the market, so I expect to see gains all around, but much like 2017, I wouldn't be surprised to see some of the more defensive companies and companies that are more sensitive to rising interest rates due to slow growth and an over-reliance on yield underperform. I expect the Fed to raise interest rates 3-4 times in 2018, and this will put pressure on the staples, utilities, and REITs.

But I think companies with strong growth will continue to do well. I'm especially bullish on tech, industrials, and financials. In other words, I expect the "Trump trade" to continue, especially if the 2018 mid-term elections go well for the GOP. I also expect to see increased M&A market wide due to the influx of cash coming into the U.S. via repatriation, and I think this will be a boon for the market overall, but if I had to choose one area of the market that will benefit the most from consolidation, it would be healthcare.

RC: What do you expect to be the key driver(s) of stock market performance in 2018?

NW: First and foremost, I'm going to continue to rely on many of the macro, secular trends that have been driving the market for years now. I'm talking about globalization, urbanization, automation; the millennial-based trends such as healthy lifestyles, the experiential economy outperforming the materialistic economy, and the increased importance of social platforms and alternative fin-tech; and lastly, demographic trends in the U.S. and abroad, such as aging populations.

These are trends with long growth runways, and I believe investors focused on them will continue to reap rewards long after the short-term benefits from corporate tax cuts are priced in. However, I expect the tax reform narrative to dominate the headlines moving forward into the new year, and I think economic growth will be followed closely as we move forward into Trump's presidency. Jobs, GDP, and the stock market performance are some of the POTUS's favorite talking points, and that will continue to drive the narrative. If we see strong GDP prints, I suspect the rising tide will lift just about all boats.

RC: How are you positioned heading into 2018, and where are you looking for new opportunities?

NW: I'm pretty much fully invested (~90% equity, ~10% cash). This is the weighting that I've maintained throughout much of 2017 as well. I'm overweight technology. I'm overweight consumer discretionary. In 2017, I greatly increased my exposure to financials and I expect that trend to continue into the new year. I've also taken strides to increase my international holdings, with a focus on Europe and China in 2017; right now foreign holdings make up less than 10% of my portfolio, but as time moves forward, I hope to increase that exposure to the ~20% range because of cheaper valuations combined with the strong growth prospects that we're seeing overseas.

RC: What is your highest-conviction pick (long or short) heading into 2018 and why?

NW: It's difficult for me to pick an individual company that will do the best in 2018. I don't manage a very concentrated portfolio because while I have confidence in my ability to pick winners and losers in a general sense, I don't have the faintest idea which company will be the absolute best, especially not over a 12-month period. With that said, I'll play along.

I'd love to say that a bitcoin short is going to work because I think the exuberance in that market is ridiculous; however, we've all heard the phrase, "The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent," and I wouldn't suggest that anyone attempt to step out in front of this crypto-train, as baseless as it appears to be.

My gut is telling me to say JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). I know JD isn't a DGI company, but it was up ~60% in 2017, and I think it could repeat that type of performance in 2018. I don't really expect to see any dividend aristocrats posting outsized returns in 2018 (or in any year, for that matter). That simply isn't their job as mature companies. China is still growing, its internet/mobile penetration is increasing, and I expect that e-commerce will continue to post great growth in that country. JD is a leader in e-commerce in China, though its $60b market cap, which is much smaller than its main competitor, Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA), $440b, seems to point towards the fact that it has more room to grow. Also, it's important to recognize that powerhouse Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) owns a large stake in JD and will continue to use its large cash flows to bolsters JD's chances of success.

RC: Who will you be reading on Seeking Alpha in 2018?

NW: I'll continue to consume content from all of my DGI favorites. I hesitate to list them for fear of leaving someone out, but I'll go ahead and give it a try: David Van Knapp, Brad Thomas, Mike Nadel, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Sleuth, RoseNose, Ian Bezek, and many more. I also look forward to discovering new and powerful voices on this platform; I'll give a shout out to Dividend Sensei in this regard. He's a contributor I'm really impressed with whose work I discovered during this past year. Every year we see a DGI superstar emerge, whether it's a reader who finally decided to contribute (like RoseNose a few years back) or someone new to the SA platform. I look forward to seeing who that will be in 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, NVDA.