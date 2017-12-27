Omega Healthcare: Playing Referee In A High-Profile Bull/Bear Tug-Of-War

While dividend growth has been impressive, the forward picture is far less certain.

Like most REIT watchers, I've been intrigued and entertained by the recent back-and-forth arguments regarding skilled nursing kingpin Omega Healthcare (OHI), which owns about 1,000 facilities mostly across the country, but also in the United Kingdom. Hats off to both Brad Thomas and Julian Lin for bringing attention to a stock that deserves a robust, thoughtful debate in my opinion.

The tug-of-war on this stock isn't isolated to Seeking Alpha. Just this past week, battling brokerages offered two oppositional opinions on the company: Jefferies downgraded the stock from hold to underperform, while Cantor Fitzgerald initiated at overweight.

For early disclosure, I do not currently own shares but have in the past. I sold my full stake in 2015, a decision hastened by Ventas' (VTR) move to spin off its SNF assets into newly-formed Care Capital. That entity wasn't around long after being absorbed a few months ago by Sabra (SBRA) in a contentious merger that ISS recommended Sabra investors vote against.

Looking back, Ventas shareholders probably would have made out much better had the assets been simply sold off for cash at the time -- but I digress. The bottom line is that, in many ways, SNFs have become a healthcare REIT hot potato whose very health has come into question.

Should You Really Own SNF Real Estate?

The recent bull argument on Omega Healthcare is predicated on a diversified operator base, scaled business model with solid bottom-line/dividend growth track record and reasonably strong balance sheet. I certainly won't argue any of these backward or current points, which can generally be verified in a superficial quant or credit analysis.

The forward-looking-positive-argument is demographic in nature. In support, recent studies maintain that 27MM people will utilize SNF/ALF services by the year 2050. In the year 2000, that number was about 13MM.

And despite recent reports showing U.S. net life expectancy on the decline (assumedly due to the opioid epidemic), the over-85 population is expected to be the highest-growing age demographic over the next several decades. Despite these surface positives, I'd encourage you to read Andrew Hesch's recent analysis of America's aging population, which provides excellent balance to conventional view.

Meanwhile, other than a loose "the market is wrong" argument in terms of the stock's 40% slide over the past three years, there's usually little meat to help the investor understand why this investment-grade-rated "SWAN"-opined REIT trades at nearly a 10% yield - a yield that puts it alongside a unique class of REITs that most defensive income investors wouldn't likely ever own, much less even consider. Further, why would there be 37MM shorted shares, nearly 20% of share float? And why would those shorts be willing to pay upper single digits today to their counter for the privilege of betting against the company's share price?

While the reasons are manifold, I'll break them down into a few bullets to begin:

Recent operator performance issues in, all things considered, a stable economic environment

Nearly 90% revenue reliance on government reimbursement

Laundry list of unique industry issues including labor retention, quality of patient care, and billing fraud

Future cash flow certainties amidst declining rent coverage

Excess supply of SNF

Let's be honest: Generally speaking, skilled nursing facilities are about the last type of REIT property that any of us want to end up actually needing to spend time at. The exterior real estate may be dressed up nicely, but what's going on inside may be far from quality-of-life picturesque.

Still, despite the nature of the business, attention should be directed to the forward health, quality, and durability of the bottom line, which, at the end of day, is all that really matters to the investor.

And that's certainly a point dividend growth investors should heed, assuming one is holding solely based on the look of this commonly cited bull chart.

Source: Brad Thomas 12/19 SA article

What really should be latently pointed out separately from the chart's positivity is the decline in DG -- from double digits at the beginning of the decade to the mid-single digits of the most recent YOY citation.

Omega's bottom line for 2017 FFO dropped from a midpoint of $3.43 to $3.275/sh. following dissemination of issues with its operator, Orianna. While that certainly isn't a knife through the heart, a 4.5% cash flow impairment related to just one operator isn't something to just gloss over, either.

With a recent dividend hike to 65 cents per share quarterly, which provides positive spin to its Orianna frustrations, Omega's payout represents about 80% of newly stated payout.

Where Do We Go From Here?

At $27 a share and an end of year FFO multiple of about 8, one should be considerate of what the market is currently pricing in, which clearly isn't much of anything positive. I'd opine that the market may be assuming another operator performance breach in 2018.

Source: Omega Healthcare November Presentation

While I wouldn't want to speculate that something will happen, clearly with the top heavy rent concentration, the top 10 operators amounting to 55% of revenue, a hiccup from any one of those folks would be meaningful. This chart also somewhat dispels the notion that Omega's diversity is of a high-quality nature. Its bottom 67 operators represent 45% of revenue, or, on average, just 0.67% each. Exacerbating this issue, remember that the government is chipping in almost 9 of every 10 dollars.

Still, those who put on a short at these levels are committing themselves to an awfully steep price of annualized admission with the 10% yield. To break even, assuming even a flat dividend payout in 2018, the stock would have to fall to around $24.25 a share. If the dividend is increased further in 2018, which would appear likely in a scenario of just stability, the price would have to fall that much more merely to break even.

A $27 long receives a fat 10% yield, however, clearly with a stock that comes with a loosely foggy load of baggage possessing the possibility, and perhaps even probability, of becoming dense over time.

Making Your Final Call

Let's start by saying that it's extremely difficult to fathom this as a SWAN situation. Otherwise, why on Earth would the investing public have allowed it into e-REIT junk yield territory? The nation's healthcare system continues to be a contested subject -- with considerable lack of visibility into how and how many dollars will be doled out by the government in the future. This space, for better or worse, seems to currently be a proxy for the philosophical political/funding differences that exist.

Thus, in a general sense, regardless which side you come down on, this is a stock that should be handled with care. Taking large long (or short) positions, averaging down time after time after time, or other aggressive maneuvers should be done with considerate respect to the oppositional argument.

In his article, Brad wrote:

Following the principles of value investing, if stocks are cheap, you buy them, ignore the noise, and begin to sleep well at night.

While there's certainly much to generally agree with there, his thoughts are much too simplistic in my opinion. This is especially true when there is merit to the noise, as there has been in this case. Value traps evolve when contrarians first argue they aren't value traps. And, with the stock down 40% from 2015 highs already, it's easy to contend this has already been a value trap.

Fortunately for bulls, given the current multiple, if 2018 proves merely to be a year of stabilization without another operator shoe to drop, I'd opine the stock will likely end the year materially higher (10%+) than when it started. That's certainly not a far-fetched prognostication.

Looking longer-term, however, you have to have some additional confidence in the general stability of the SNF asset. That's a much harder sell in my view, given an increasingly complicated and less-than-certain healthcare, demographic, and property supply/demand landscape.

All totalled, Omega Healthcare might be viewed as somewhat of an analytical perplexity and stalemate given its various pros and cons. So, for now, my money sits on the sideline, the ideal place for it to be when conviction does not exist. If I had a gun to my head, I'd probably place a long-term negative bet on how this all shakes out. But I'm certainly not paying 10% a year to short a situation I see as potentially a slo-mo train wreck as opposed to a rapid one.

For those who feel otherwise and see this as a durable 10% yield, I might not put up an inordinately strenuous fight. I would argue, however, that there may be better places to generate that kind of yield and with better long-term durability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above should not be considered or construed as individualized or specific investment advice. Do your own research and consult a professional, if necessary, before making investment decisions.