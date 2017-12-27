Facebook: Growth Story Still Intact

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) increased investment in security should not be a cause for concern but simply noise. All of the growth drivers for the company are still in place. Investors should look at this as an opportunity to buy a company with superb growth prospects at a reasonable valuation.

My take

At the end of the day, almost all of Facebook's value can be derived and attributed to the "Network Effect". The network effect is the simple principle that the more members or users a social network has, the more attractive it becomes for other people to join as well because the usefulness of the network goes up with the number of users. This is not only true for the user base of a network but also for the advertisers who choose to allocate advertising dollars to the platform.

The increasing investment in security will indeed hurt the bottom line. However, the faith that people hold in the platform and the trust they have in the company will prove to be more valuable down the road than a few percentage points to net margins. If Facebook didn't place an increased priority on protecting its community, then the long-term viability of the company would be in jeopardy. This is why Facebook investing in security is not a negative but a positive. Securing the trust and faith people have in the platform will also secure advertising dollars in the future. This will continue to feed into the rare combination of scale, growth, and profitability the company has for years to come.

A growing total addressable market

As you can see, the digital advertising market has been on a consistent upward trend. A growing network in regard to MAUs/DAUs, coupled with a growing digital advertising market, will fuel Facebook's revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

Favorable shifts in market dynamics

The majority of the revenue split is shifting more towards mobile, and this is projected to continue and increase for the foreseeable future. As I stated before, Facebook at the end of the day is a digital advertising company, but more specifically, it is a mobile advertising company. Take a look:

The vast majority of revenue growth for the company is derived from mobile advertising. The digital advertising market as a whole will continue to expand. However, it's the shift in the revenue split towards mobile that will prove to be most beneficial to Facebook. This could be the perfect storm for the company.

U.S. market share: Dominant, sustainable, and expanding

The U.S. digital ad market grew by nearly $12 billion last year, with Google and Facebook collecting 77 cents of each new dollar spent.

(Source: eMarketer)

Clearly, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is a more mature company than Facebook and has the majority share of the market. However, Facebook's market share is expanding, while Google's is contracting. This trend should continue for the foreseeable future.

Instagram: The real growth "Story"

In less than a year's time from its initial launch, Instagram Stories has more Daily Active Users than Snapchat. In addition, WhatsApp Status has also surpassed Snapchat in regard to Daily Active Users. For those who are not familiar with the functionality of these applications, I've added the following links for your convenience: WhatsApp Status, Instagram Stories

The user growth in Instagram Stories has not gone unnoticed by advertisers. The number of businesses advertising on the platform has grown 300% YoY since its initial launch:

To add some context to this, Facebook has about 6 million advertisers.

An undervalued growth story

Conclusion

The concerns over Facebook's increased security investment are overblown. This investment will be beneficial over the long run. The growth story is still intact and will continue for the foreseeable future. Favorable shifts in market dynamics play into Facebook's strengths (mobile). With the aforementioned growth drivers, the current valuation provides an ideal risk/reward scenario. It's one of the few growth stocks with a reasonable valuation in the market today. This is a prime example of growth at a reasonable price. Investors should look to add a position in their portfolios for the long haul.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.