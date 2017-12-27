My year-end results for the Small-Cap REIT Portfolio are impressive, the portfolio has returned over 21% year-to-date.

I purposely designed the Small-Cap REIT portfolio with a clear mission of reducing volatility (through diversification) and to generate better than average risk-adjusted returns.

Oftentimes many analysts and investors simply ignore the smaller names, leaving the gem mining up to the gutsier investors looking to find the next diamond in the rough.

I just finished the January edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor (to be published on Monday, January 1st) and included are the year-end results.

As I examined each of the property sectors in my newsletter, hoping to uncover optimized value and returns, I could not help but to appreciate the performance of the Small-Cap REIT Portfolio.

It takes a bit more courage to step outside of the box by investing in the Small Caps, and of course, part of the reason is due to the outsized volatility and lack of analyst coverage.

Small caps have always been viewed as riskier bets than large caps. They often do not have the diverse revenue streams or stable cash flows that allow them to weather difficult economic environments (like their larger-cap counterparts).

Also, small-cap stocks are more susceptible to wide swings in price due to lower trading volumes and this greater volatility deters action and often invites selling.

The lack of Wall Street coverage and investor interest can also result in shares remaining undervalued - especially in down markets - for extended periods of time.

By "flying under the radar," the small-cap REITs offer better potential for growth over the long term, and due to the decreased institutional support, there's a better chance that small caps will result in an underestimation of a company's operational health and prospects.

My Top Small-Cap REIT For 2018

Yesterday I wrote on my top SWAN for 2018 so I decided I would provide my overall top Small-Cap REIT pick as well.

Uniti Group (UNIT), previously known as Communications Sales & Leasing, still derives significant revenues from the April 2015 spin-off of assets from Windstream Wireless. In May, UNIT passed the two-year anniversary of its spin-off into a publicly-traded REIT.

As Uniti's CEO, Kenny Gunderman, explained on a recent earnings call, "after a quiet start to develop our strategy and funnel, we rapidly evolved the company over the last 15 months from primarily a single tenant, one property landlord to servicing nearly 15,000 customer connections through three diverse, but complementary business segments."

UNIT has invested over $1.5 billion in seven acquisitions to grow pro-forma adjusted EBITDA by $120 million or 18%. Top-line revenue has grown 35% to over $950 million on a pro basis and Uniti has diversified revenues from non-Windstream customers from 2% to 30%.

Fiber is the mission critical infrastructure element that will fuel both wireless and wireline bandwidth growth. Demand for wireless bandwidth exceeds current supply.

Wireless operators have begun to densify their networks to increase bandwidth speeds by purchasing small cells, dark fiber, and large gig plus circuits.

All of these products require fiber and UNIT are well positioned to win its share of this business in the markets it operates as it has over 1.0 million fiber strand miles of inventory to sell.

During the third quarter, UNIT closed on its acquisitions of Southern Light and Hunt Telecom. Subsequently, UNIT now has one of the largest pure-play fiber operating platforms in the country with the ability to deploy small cells, fiber-to-the-macro tower, dark fiber, enterprise services, and E-Rate services. All of these lines of business are growing for UNIT, and the secular trends remain very positive for the foreseeable future.

UNIT operates in highly attractive Tier 2 and 3 markets, where there's less competition but still insatiable demand for high-bandwidth services and 5G network densification needs among the carrier customers. In addition, UNIT's fiber operating business provides an outstanding platform for future accretive M&A.

Uniti Fiber's sales bookings and bandwidth upgrades continue to trend at a similar pace as Q2-17. Bandwidth upgrades are being driven by the unlimited data plans of the wireless carriers. 45% of UNIT's sales bookings during Q3-17 came from the four national wireless carriers, 25% from other carriers and 30% from local enterprise and K through 12 schools.

UNIT now has signed master services agreements for small cells with three of the four national carriers and has over 2,000 small cell nodes either billing or in contracted backlog. The company's high-count fiber network passes over 100 colleges and universities where millennials' wireless data usage is driving some of the highest wireless network growth rates of wireless customers and are excellent locations for small cells.

The above-referenced Southern Light deal is transformative as it will drive Uniti Fiber into one of the largest pure-play fiber operators in the U.S. with Pro-forma 2016 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA of ~$100 million and $1.2 billion of Revenues Under Contract. Uniti Fiber boasts 15,500 customers connections and nearly 1.2 million fiber strand miles.

Uniti Fiber started 2017 with strong sales, with 88% of the bookings for small cell awards. All four of the national carriers are requesting proposals for small cells and the company is in the early innings of this new wireless network architecture.

The company expects demand for small cells will grow exponentially in future years as the wireless carriers roll out the 5G technology. This fiber infrastructure is the critical component to meet small cell demand and Uniti is well-positioned to win its share of this growing business.

Uniti Fiber is also benefiting from an increase in wireless data usage as all four national carriers are now offering an unlimited data plan. Uniti received bandwidth upgrade orders totaling 175,000 of incremental MRR during the beginning of the year.

Breaking It All Down

In Q3-17, Uniti Fiber reported revenues of $66.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margins of 42.7% or $28.3 million. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA margins improved from 36.1% in the prior quarter, principally as a result of acquiring Hunt and Southern Light with a richer mix of enterprise, wholesale, and E-Rate customers.

An important component of the strategy at Uniti Fiber has been to develop a customer mix that allows the company to maximize the lease-up potential of network assets. UNIT believes the Hunt and Southern Light acquisitions vastly improve these capabilities, and the combined sales team is now focused on select markets and products, particularly in the Southeast as a result of these integration efforts.

Maintenance CapEx at Uniti Fiber for the quarter was $1.5 million or 2.2% of revenues. Net success-based CapEx at Uniti Fiber was $50 million this quarter, including $16 million deployed towards dark fiber builds.

Uniti Fiber now has over $1.3 billion of revenues under contract, including nearly $500 million of backlog that is expected to be activated over the next three years. Notably, over 40% of total revenues in this contract and over 80% of backlog are for future dark fiber and small cell deployments.

In Q3-17, Uniti Towers reported revenues of $2.8 million with near break-even adjusted EBITDA for Q3 and 652 completed towers. Uniti Towers completed and closed on the acquisition of three NMS development towers during Q3-17, bringing the total year-to-date completions to 43 development towers. The balance should be completed this year or early in 2018.

The company expects Uniti Towers to turn positive on an adjusted EBITDA basis in Q4-17, an important milestone since the company started this business unit less than a year ago. Uniti Towers now has over 40 employees, a tenancy ratio of 1.3x in Latin America and great prospects for growth going forward.

In Q3-17, UNIT's Leasing segment revenues were $171.7 million with adjusted EBITDA of $171.2 million. The Leasing segment benefited this quarter from nearly $53 million of improvements to the network made by WIN with UNIT's capital. On a cumulative basis since the spin-off, UNIT has benefited from $392 million of tenant capital improvements completed by Windstream.

Mobile internet traffic growth is forecasted to grow at a 40% compounded annual growth rate through 2020. To meet this demand, wireless carriers are densifying their networks with higher bandwidth connections and small cells and preparing for upgrades to 5G technology.

Fiber is the key ingredient to upgrade bandwidth capacity at existing towers and connect new small cells to feed the wireless data demand. There is a lack of deep and dense fiber supply in metro markets to meet the expected 7x growth in small cells.

As viewed below, UNIT has evolved into a more diversified model with attractive return profiles across all asset classes:

The Balance Sheet

UNIT's balance sheet remains in great shape with ample liquidity.

At quarter-end, the company had $50 million of unrestricted cash and only $160 million outstanding borrowings under its $750 million revolving credit facility. Also at quarter-end, UNIT's net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA was 5.8x, and the company's secured leverage ratio was 3.7x.

Given the volatility in UNIT over the past four months, the company's cost of capital has increased, and the company has been more cautious than normal on executing new acquisitions. UNIT's goal continues to be to achieve 50% revenue diversification over the next 20 months.

UNIT has maintained a net leverage ratio near the 5.7-5.8x range during the past 16 months as it acquired four fiber providers. UNIT is comfortable with this range of leverage, it is consistent with other REITs and plans to keep leverage in this range as it continues to diversify.

My Top Small-Cap REIT in 2018

UNIT's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share was declared a few weeks ago, representing an annual dividend rate of $2.40 per share. UNIT has the highest dividend yield in the communications sector - a whopping 13.4%.

In terms of guidance, UNIT expects reported revenues this year to range between $913 million and $918 million and adjusted EBITDA to range between $748 million and $753 million. The company's consolidated guidance is similar to last quarter. Let's break it down by business unit:

Revenues from the Leasing segment will be approximately $685 million, including $32 million of non-cash revenues, slightly higher than the prior guidance, reflecting higher amortization of tenant capital improvements made by WIN. Uniti Leasing adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $684 million for the year. Uniti Fiber is expected to report consolidated revenues between $202 million and $205 million this year or about $203 million at the midpoint and adjusted EBITDA margin of 41% or $84 million at the midpoint, both of which are down about $2 million from prior guidance, which reflects two factors, first, the recent hurricane-related delays in dark fiber construction projects; and second, the small cell moratorium constraints that are slowing expected deployment schedules from three to six months. UNIT's guidance implies Q4-17 revenues and adjusted EBITDA for Uniti Fiber of approximately $67 million and $31.5 million, respectively, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47%. Uniti Towers revenue for 2017 is expected to be $9 million to $10 million with adjusted EBITDA slightly below breakeven. CapEx for Uniti Towers is expected to be $40 million to $45 million, including approximately $20 million for ground lease investments this year with the balance towards tower development.

Accordingly, UNIT expects full-year reported AFFO to range between $2.49 and $2.52 per diluted common share with a midpoint of $2.51. The impact of pre-funding the Hunt and Southern Light acquisitions was approximately $0.07 on AFFO per diluted share. Excluding the pre-funding impact, the midpoint AFFO guidance would have been $2.58. Now take a look at the AFFO/share growth chart that I prepared below:

As you can see (above), UNIT is not projected to grow AFFO/share substantially in 2018. However, I would not rule out another transformational deal for UNIT in 2018.

The company's sweet spot is to marry up (bundle) tower and fiber portfolios, and UNIT is uniquely positioned to become a dominant sale/leaseback provider in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets where there is much less competition.

Of course, the biggest opportunity for UNIT investors today is related to Windstream uncertainty. Activist WIN investors have shaken up shares in UNIT by creating doubt (many have large short positions in UNIT), and once this overhang dissipates, I suspect to see UNIT's valuation gap closing.

Ultimately, the Windstream/Aurelius legal maneuvering comes down to Windstream's spin off of Uniti. As Rubicon Associates explains,

"Windstream's bond covenants forbid the sale and leaseback of assets, which Aurelius claims the Uniti spin off qualified as due to the "sale" to the new entity and the leasing back of the assets. Windstream, however, maintains that as Windstream "Services" sold the assets and Windstream "Holdings" leased the assets back, there was no sale and leaseback, as defined in the covenant. This is obviously a technical point, but legal cases often are."

It is worth noting that Aurelius owned over 25% of the 6.387% '23 bonds, which allowed them to instruct the trustee to declare an event of default (little default, not default as in payment).

Aurelius is also long Windstream CDS, which will pay upon a credit event - which Windstream could create through a covenant default which could push Windstream, a financially weak Telco, into bankruptcy. The optics of a "manufactured default" in order to create a CDS payout hasn't played well for Aurelius.

In order to avoid the possibility of being found in default of the covenant (which would be virtually impossible to cure), Windstream embarked on a debt exchange where the exchange payment was contingent upon a waiver of any possible breach. Windstream was successful in the exchange, but Aurelius cried foul and continued to demand its day in court.

A Manhattan federal court judge Thursday ruled that both sides can have until April 30 to probe facts and experts leading up to more litigation on the issues. Judge Jesse Furman also said he may later consider Windstream's bid to dismiss Aurelius' claims.

While the majority of this impacts Windstream, if it loses its case against Aurelius, it is quite possible it will be forced to file for bankruptcy. A bankruptcy filing would obviously impact the lease with Uniti. While the lease is sound, the size of the lease payment from Windstream is material and there could be pressure to renegotiate the lease.

As Rubicon points out, this is where this case is different from CorEnergy (CORR), where the lease payments were less significant to the debtors (EXXI and Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL)). We continue to follow the proceedings and to gauge their impact upon Uniti.

In summary, UNIT provides investors with outsized risk, but for a higher risk investor, there is enhanced opportunity. We maintain a SPECULATIVE BUY as we believe that the company has the potential to return +30% in 2018.

Best of luck and Happy New Year!

