My Top Sleep Well At Night REITs For 2018

It's much easier to predict the future value of a REIT due to the contractual make-up of the revenue streams.

In The Most Important Thing, Howard Marks sums up the definition of investing that consists of exactly one thing: “dealing with the future.”

It’s true. All investors must deal with risk, and as Marks points out, risk is “the most interesting, challenging, and essential aspects of investing”.

Marks wrote that “risk is the potential for loss if things go wrong” and he explains that “loss is what happens when risk meets adversity.”

None of us like to hear the word LOSS, I certainly don’t and that is precisely why risk assessment is an essential element in the investing process. As Marks points out, “you’re unlikely to succeed for long of you haven’t dealt with risk” and I have had my fair share of loss.

In The Intelligent Investor, the legendary investor Benjamin Graham wrote, “successful investing is about managing risk, not avoiding it” and one of the ways that Graham explains the traits of a “defensive investor” is to “confine himself to the shares of important companies with a long record of profitable operations and in strong financial condition.”

Graham went on to clarify,

“One of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years. We think that a record of continuous dividend payments for the last 20 years or more is an important plus factor in the company’s quality rating.”

Keep in mind that the primary attraction to REIT dividends (versus C-Corp dividends) is the fact that there are no options for companies to pay or not to pay a dividend, since by law, REITs are forced to pay out at least 90% of their otherwise taxable income.

The dividends that REIT investors receive out of earnings haven't been reduced by taxes at the corporate level, making REITs tax-efficient conduits for real estate income (and even more tax efficient thanks to the recently signed Tax Bill). Simply said, REITs are forced to do so to retain their REIT status.

Alternatively, non-REITs are less consistent in that they can decide to pay, sustain, or cut dividends. With the threat of rising rates, trade policy, and the many uncertainties ahead, these non-REIT payers can choose to conserve cash and very possibly cut dividends or at least not increase them. Ben Graham explained the value proposition for paying out dividends in The Intelligent Investor:

“Paying out a dividend does not guarantee great results, but it does improve the return of the typical stock by yanking at least some cash out of the manager's hands before they squander it or squirrel it away.”

Take Charge!

Another consideration with REITs is that they also have a history of consistently raising their dividends, resulting from cash ﬂow growth that can come organically from rising rents and occupancies, or externally from development and acquisitions. It's much easier to predict the future value of a REIT due to the contractual make-up of the revenue streams.

Over the past 20-plus years, listed equity REITs have provided 30% more dividend income than small-cap value stocks in the Russell 2000V, with 43% less variability.

One of the ways that we help investors manage risk is to provide granular research on REITs, focusing on the knowns and the unknowns, or as Howard Marks wrote, “risk-control is invisible in good times, but essential”.

In doing so, we have developed a scoring system in which we analyze over 100 U.S. equity REITs based on many factors including dividend safety, dividend growth, capitalization, and diversification. We also consider qualitative factors such as management, integrity, and even brand equity.

The scoring model – called the Rhino Rating Model – provides us with a system in which we rank all REITs and the companies that score the highest are called SWANs (stands for sleep well at night). We include all REIT “rhino” scores in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

Howard Marks reminds us that “when you boil it all down, it’s the investor’s job to intelligently bear risk for profit. Doing it well is what separates the best from the rest”. He adds that “outstanding investors, in my opinion, are distinguished at least as much for their ability to control risk as they are for generating return”.

Ben Graham adds, it’s the consistency in the products that creates consistency in a company’s profits. Consistency and durability are attributes of competitive advantage”. The Intelligent Investor sums up the most important concept for any investors, “the margin of safety concept may be used to advantage and distinguish the differences in a investment operation and a speculative one”.

10 SWANs with a Definitive Margin of Safety

Selecting stocks with a significant margin of safety remains that value investor’s definitive precautionary measure. It provides the desired safety without requiring elaborate forecasts of future price movements.

I have purposely filtered out 10 SWANs within my Intelligent REIT Lab (included in my newsletter) and I have ranked these REITs based on their overall “cheapness” attributes. As you can see, the color-coded column represents the difference between the current stock price and our target BUY price.

I have written on all of these REITs, but I thought it would be helpful if I provided you with a link to our latest research reports:

Regency Centers (REG): Thinking Outside The Whole Foods Box

STORE Capital (STOR): Why STORE Capital Has Been A Game Changer

Realty Income (O): The Ultimate Stocking Stuffer

W.P. Carey (WPC): Investing For The Long Run

LTC Properties (LTC): A Monthly Paying REIT For Rockefeller

Simon Property (SPG): Simon's Crown Jewels Help Me Sleep Well At Night

American Campus (ACC): Clemson Is Our Top Pick, And So Is ACC

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT): My Top SWAN Pick For 2018: Tanger Is A Wealth-Building Machine

Omega Healthcare (OHI): Omega Is A SWAN, The Proof Is In The Pudding

Kimco Realty (KIM): Nobody Does It Better Than Kimco, Baby You're The Best

Finally, it’s important to remind you that selecting REITs with a low P/FFO approach has led to some of my best investment opportunities and Ben Graham reminds us that earnings are the principal factor driving stock prices. Following the philosophy of value investing, if stocks are cheap, you buy them. Forget about all of the noise and take advantage of stocks on sale!

I decided to add one more REIT treat! The chart below provides the forecasted FFO/share estimates for all of the Top 10 SWANS for 2018. Again, remember that a stock’s capital gains are influenced significantly by earnings and there are two ways to get paid (capital gains and dividends) and the dependability of dividends is a big reason that investors should consider owning REITs.

Most people seek instant gratification in the stock market, prices will fluctuate up and down. What’s most important is that you own the RIGHT REITs when the market does go higher. Value investor are like farmers, they plant seeds and wait for the crops to come in…Happy New Year and Happy SWAN Investing!

