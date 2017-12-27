Bulletproof Investing Performance: Week 4





Bulletproof Investing: Week Four Performance

Each week since the beginning of June, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months. I have promised to publicly share the final performance of each of these portfolios. Here I update the final performance of the three portfolios and top ten names I presented in the fourth week I offered my service.

Bulletproof Investing Background

Since the first week I offered my service, I've been presenting the $1 million portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to possible downside over the next 6 months, and the $100,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to downside. Shortly after, I began including a $1 million portfolio constructed out of my system's top names hedged against a greater-than-9% decline, and then some time later, a $1 million aggressive portfolio constructed out of similar names but hedged against a >20% decline. And since the second week, I've also presented my system's top names each week. Let's look at what I presented and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $100,000 portfolio initially presented here. The data below was as of June 22nd. The primary securities here McDonald's (MCD), Sina (SINA), Teradyne (TER), and Whole Foods (which was acquired by Amazon (AMZN)). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs at the time when hedging against a >5% decline, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy a round lot of one of them for less than $25,000. BioMarin (BMRN) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first four names.

The worst case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 4.82% (the "Max Drawdown"), and the best case scenario was a gain of 14.57% (the "Net Potential Return", or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 4.91% was a ballpark estimate taking into account that actual returns, historically, have averaged 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio performed, net of hedging and trading costs, and assuming the hedges were opened at the worst ends of their respective spreads.



Portfolio 2

This was the $1,000,000 portfolio presented here initially. You'll notice some of the names also appeared in the previous portfolio. The ones appeared in this one that didn't appear in the previous one were Aon (AON), The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), and The Progressive Corporation (PGR).

The worst case scenario for this one was a decline of 4.85%; the best case scenario was a gain of 16.03%; and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 5.03%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's how the portfolio performed net of hedging and trading costs, and assuming the hedges were opened at the worst ends of their respective spreads.



Portfolio 3

This was the top names portfolio, hedged against a >9% decline, originally presented here, along with the list of top names.

The worst case scenario here was a Max Drawdown of 8.32%, the best case scenario, a gain of 20.3%, and the Expected Return was 6.52%.

Portfolio 3 Performance



Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top ten names as of June 22nd: Alibaba (BABA), TAL Education Group (TAL), IAC/InterActive (IAC), Coherent (CORH), Align Technology (ALGN), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Brinks Company (NYSE:BCO), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), HDFC Bank (HDB), NetEase (NTES).



Top Names Performance

On average, the top names were up 24.46% over the six month period.

Risk Versus Reward

A point I've made before ("Seeking Alpha? Here's Alpha."), is that Portfolio Armor's security selection method delivers alpha; you can see another example of that in the performance of its top names above, which were up 24.46% over the six month period. So if you bought equal dollar amounts of those stocks, without hedging, you would have more than doubled the performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). But you would have taken on a lot of risk doing that: your maximum drawdown in the event of a Lehman scenario might have been 60% or more. The three hedged portfolios shown here would have limited your risk to a maximum drawdown of 5% in the first two examples, or 9% in the third example.

Security Selection Versus Hedging Cost

Another point I've made before is that there are two factors that limit performance of hedged portfolios during bull markets: one is the hedging, and the other is the security selection. What's interesting if you look at the three portfolios above, is that the one with the highest return net of hedging cost -- Portfolio 3, which returned 14.16% -- also had the highest hedging cost, 5.13%. In contrast, the portfolio with the worst return -- Portfolio 1, which returned 2.95% -- had the lowest hedging cost, 1.26%. The main difference in performance here was security selection: the top names portfolio included 7 of Portfolio Armor's top overall names, while Portfolio 2 was limited to the names that were hedgeable against >5% declines, and Portfolio 1 was limited to a smaller subset of the names in Portfolio 2, because it had a dollar value of $100,000.

The performance of our top names on June 22nd more than doubled that of SPY over the next 6 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.