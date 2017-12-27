An Avalanche Of Good News On Corporate Profits

The big news last week was the huge cut in top corporate tax rates (from 35% to 21%). Once the analyst community returns from their holidays and ski vacations, they will undoubtedly be revising their 2018 earnings estimates higher. As a result, January will likely be characterized by positive analyst revisions, as well as strong fourth-quarter results and new inflows from pension funding. This 1-2-3 punch will likely make January a positive month, so I strongly recommend that if you have new money to invest in the stock market you do so in the remaining few days of 2017, since I expect January to start strong.

Also, Dealogic last week reported that corporate bond sales hit a record of $6.8 trillion in 2017, of which more than 55% was attributable to 10 large companies. These record bond sales at super-low interest rates may explain why companies are also boosting their dividends and stock buy-backs, which are also expected to rise steadily in 2018 due to the windfall profits that Corporate America will be receiving.

We have also received positive guidance from some leading companies in the technology sector. A couple of weeks ago, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced better-than-expected quarterly results and issued positive guidance. Last Tuesday, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) did the same thing by announcing better-than-expected quarterly sales and earnings, plus higher guidance. In other words, there is no reason to fear a "tech wreck," which was recently propagated by the fake news folks. If anything, the technology sector should continue to post better-than-expected results - as these recent results have demonstrated. (Please note: Louie Navellier does currently hold a position in AVGO and MU in Mutual Funds. Navellier & Associates does currently own a position in AVGO and MU for client portfolios).

The Real Estate Market Has Fully Recovered

A decade ago, the real estate market was falling apart after a bubble of historical proportions built and burst, leading to the 2008 financial crisis. It took time, but the U.S. real estate market is back on track.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department announced that new home starts rose 3.3% in November to a 1.297 million annual rate, which was a big surprise since economists expected a 3.1% decline. Single-family housing starts are strong and expected to keep rising due to rising optimism and tight inventories.

The next day, the National Association of Realtors reported that existing home sales surged 5.6% in November to an annual pace of 5.81 million, the highest level in 11 years. The inventory of existing homes for sale remains super-tight at only a 3.4-month supply, so prices are expected to continue to rise. Median home prices rose 5.8% vs. a year ago, the 69th consecutive month of home price increases.

Rounding out the real estate reports for November, on Friday, the Commerce Department announced that new home sales surged 17.7% in November to an annual rate of 733,000, the highest annual pace in more than a decade (since July 2007), and substantially higher than economists' consensus estimate of 654,000. Over the past 12 months, new home sales are now running 26.6% higher than a year ago.

In other news released last Friday, the Commerce Department announced that consumer spending surged 0.6% in November after rising 0.2% in October. (These are month-over-month figures, not annualized.) The fact that some large companies are giving their workers large cash bonuses after the Corporate Tax Reform bill passed should help boost consumer confidence and spending now and in upcoming months.

The final slice of positive economic news released last Friday was that the Commerce Department announced that durable goods orders rose 1.3% in November. In the past 12 months, durable goods orders have risen 5.1%, due largely to strong business investment. The Corporate Tax Reform should boost business investment, so I expect a big recovery in durable goods orders in the upcoming months.

Some Year-Ending Craziness

Bitcoin prices collapsed last week, perhaps because The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that investigators in South Korea are looking into North Korea's involvement in a heist from a bitcoin exchange, Youbit, that collapsed on Tuesday in Seoul. Apparently, South Korea's state cybersecurity agency is trying to identify who hacked into Youbit, and North Korean hackers are a prime suspect. There were also some other South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges that North Korea may have hacked.

Also, the White House said on Tuesday that North Korea directed this year's WannaCry ransomware attack that locked digital files and demanded a bitcoin payment for these digital files to be unlocked. North Korea has apparently dispatched 7,000 hackers around the world and given them lucrative financial incentives, so bitcoin's weakness last week may be related to North Korea's aggressive hacking activity.

Another interesting article in The Wall Street Journal last week showed how Germany's federal statistics agency stopped sending sensitive economic data to journalists before they were publicly available after reading about some suspicious currency trading patterns. According to currency traders, 2017 was the hardest year to trade currencies in 16 years, partially due to leaks on preliminary economic data by some journalists. Specifically, WSJ reported that just minutes before the release of some important German economic data, currency futures moved as if some traders knew what data was going to be in the report.

Since Germany is the largest and most influential country in the European Union, this apparent leak by journalists to currency traders is truly a major scandal! Interestingly, in Britain and the U.S., journalists also get access to economic reports shortly before their official publication, but only at special "lock in" rooms in government buildings, where their electronic communications are blocked. Clearly, Germany is now less trusting of journalists and has decided to prohibit early access to sensitive economic data.

Happy New Year!

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.