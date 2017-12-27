Halcon Resources: A Top Idea For 2018

Halcon's current share price is more appropriate for sub $45 oil and growth that falls short of expectations.

Stock price is currently affected by its largest shareholder selling off the position it acquired (as a bondholder) when Halcon restructured.

It has enough cash on hand to execute these growth plans even if oil averages only $40.

Halcon Resources (HK) is one of my favorite upstream companies and a top idea for 2018 that I've discussed during a Marketplace Roundtable for value stocks.

Halcon has divested its non-Delaware Basin assets to become a Delaware Basin pure play with minimal projected net debt and the ability to rapidly grow production. Its acreage is currently valued by the market at less than what it paid for the acreage (and also less than half the Permian pure play average), despite some strong well results.

Halcon's share price appears to be temporarily held down by frequent selling from its largest shareholder. I will explain later about why that selling isn't particularly concerning to me, and when I believe that negative impact will stop.

Multi-year Outlook

Halcon sold everything except its Delaware Basin assets in order to become a pure-play Delaware Basin producer. This has left it starting with very limited production, but plenty of cash on hand to develop its acreage. Halcon's Delaware Basin assets are expected to average 4,500 BOEPD in 2017, including 7,000 BOEPD in Q4 2017. Halcon believes it can average 17,000 BOEPD in 2018 and 28,000 BOEPD in 2019 with a three rig program and then reach a 45,000 BOEPD average in 2020 with a five rig program that year.

Source: Halcon Resources - November 2017 Presentation

Halcon projects that it can grow production at those rapid rates and reach breakeven cash flow by the end of 2019, while also keeping leverage below 1.0x. These projections involve $55 WTI oil and $3 natural gas, although I will later show that even with lower oil prices Halcon should remain in good financial shape. I should also note that if Halcon runs a five rig program in 2020, it will likely end up with a modest amount of cash burn (such as $50 million) at $55 WTI oil, as the cash flow neutrality goal by the end of 2019 involved a three rig program.

Source: Halcon Resources - November 2017 Presentation

My previous estimates of Halcon's future production in 2018 and 2019 were a bit optimistic, partly due to a change in frac providers delaying its 2017 completion schedule and pushing down its Q4 2017 Delaware Basin production expectations by several thousand BOEPD. However, Halcon's growth is still expected to be very significant.

Monument Draw

Halcon expects to run two rigs on its Monument Draw (Ward County) acreage throughout 2018. It anticipates putting 16 wells online there during 2018. Monument Draw is more complex geologically than Hackberry Draw, so drilling times are longer (40 days for Monument Draw versus 25 to 30 days for Hackberry Draw), and D&C costs are higher ($10.5 million versus $9.7 million).

Source: Halcon Resources - November 2017 Presentation

Halcon believes that Monument Draw wells can generate higher EURs to offset the higher D&C costs. Halcon's Monument Draw type curves indicate EURs in the 1.4 MMBOE to 1.8 MMBOE range for 10,000' laterals. Halcon's first Monument Draw well (CRMWD 79-1H) has performed very well and above type curve, with total production of 180,000 BOE after 180 days, and expectations for 1.2 MMBOE EUR as a 5,000' lateral. However, Monument Draw remains largely unproven and it remains to be seen whether the subsequent wells can achieve a similar level of productivity.

Source: Halcon Resources - August 2017 Investor Presentation



Hackberry Draw

Halcon plans on running one rig on its Hackberry Draw (Pecos County) acreage during 2018. Partly due to the lower drilling times, Halcon expects to put 16 wells online in Hackberry Draw as well despite only having one rig there.

Halcon expects its Hackberry Draw wells to achieve EURs of around 1.1 MMBOE to 1.3 MMBOE with 10,000' laterals. The expected IRR for Hackberry Draw wells is lower than the Monument Draw type curves, although the northern part of Hackberry Draw (80% of total Hackberry Draw acreage) has been significantly derisked by past activity, so there is less uncertainty about achieving type curve compared to Monument Draw.

Source: Halcon Resources - August 2017 Investor Presentation

Halcon believes that its recent Ethel-Jesper East 1H well in Hackberry Draw is performing slightly better than the offsetting Faye West Unit 1H well. Halcon estimates that the latter well has an EUR of 1.242 MMBOE. Faye West Unit 1H had relatively weak early performance compare to Halcon's type curve for a Wolfcamp A well in Hackberry Draw. It has made up for that with a lower decline rate compared to type curve though.

Source: Halcon Resources - November 2017 Investor Presentation

Halcon previously completed the Balbo Adrianna West 1H well targeting the Wolfcamp B interval in late July, and mentioned that it had a 20-day peak IP of 1,185 BOEPD (adjusted to a 10,000' lateral) with that 20-day peak IP number continuing to rise. Halcon later indicated that Balbo Adrianna West 1H reached a 30-day IP of 1,261 BOEPD (1,300 BOEPD after adjusting to a 10,000' lateral length).

This is lower than the 30-day peak IP rate of 1,630 BOEPD for Halcon's Hackberry Draw Wolfcamp B type curve, but Halcon has also noted in its November 2017 presentation that it believes that Balbo Adrianna West 1H has a 1.37 MMBOE EUR (also adjusted to a 10,000' lateral length), which is a bit above the 1.31 MMBOE EUR type curve.

The Hackberry Draw wells appear to have lower than type curve initial production so far, but potentially also lower decline rates that result in EURs similar to type curve in the end. The longer-term performance of the wells is something that bears monitoring to see if decline rates continue to be fairly modest.

2018 Outlook

Halcon expects to average between 15,000 and 19,000 BOEPD in production during 2018, with Q4 2018 production reaching 22,000 BOEPD. Halcon expects roughly 75% of total production to be oil, which leads to an estimate that Halcon can generate $284 million in revenue in 2018 at $57 WTI oil (around current strip), net of around $3 million in negative hedge value. This assumes that Halcon averages 17,000 BOEPD in production, the midpoint of its guidance.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 4,653,750 $55.29 $257 NGLs 837,675 $22.80 $19 Gas 4,281,450 $2.50 $11 Hedge Value -$3 Total $284

Halcon expects to have around $463 million in cash expenditures in this scenario, most ($330 million) of which is capital expenditures. Cash G&A is currently the next largest outlay at $47 million. On a per BOE basis this is quite high currently ($7.50 per BOE) as Halcon's corporate structure was designed for a 30,000+ BOEPD company, but it has since divested most of its production. Cash G&A per BOE should decline significantly as Halcon's grows its Delaware Basin production.

Lease operating expenses are expected to be quite low at $3.50 per BOE, as Halcon is expected to add a lot of new and highly productive wells.

$ Million Lease Operating $22 Production Taxes $19 Cash G&A $47 Gathering, Transportation and Other $16 Cash Interest $29 Capex $330 Total $463

Thus Halcon is expected to burn around $179 million in cash in 2018 at $57 WTI oil.

2018 Cash Burn Scenarios

If WTI oil averages $50 during 2018 instead, Halcon's estimated cash burn increases to $207 million with 17,000 BOEPD in production. At $40 WTI oil, Halcon's cash burn would increase to approximately $221 million as its hedges help provide substantial protection below $49 oil.

Production is also an uncertainty that will affect Halcon's cash burn, with the low end (15,000 BOEPD) of its production range changing its estimated burn to $230 million at $50 oil, and the high end (19,000 BOEPD) of its production range, reducing its burn to $182 million at $50 oil.

2018 Cash Flow ($ Million)

BOEPD/Oil ($) $40 $45 $50 $55 $60 15,000 -$238 -$236 -$230 -$212 -$204 17,000 -$221 -$216 -$207 -$186 -$176 19,000 -$201 -$194 -$182 -$159 -$146

Oil percentage would also affect estimated cash flow, albeit to a lesser extent, with a change from 75% oil to 72% oil increasing cash burn by around $7 million.

Assuming that Halcon ends 2017 with around $480 million in cash on hand (down from $549 million at the end of Q3 2017, pro-forma for various transactions such as the exercise of its Monument Draw option), then it will still have around $242 million in cash on hand at the end of 2018 in the very weak scenario of $40 WTI oil and 15,000 BOEPD average production during 2018.



2018 Leverage BOEPD/Oil ($) $40 $45 $50 $55 $60 15,000 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.1 1.0 17,000 1.2 1.1 1.0 0.8 0.7 19,000 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.5 0.4

Leverage (based on YE 2018 net debt and 2018 EBITDA) is expected to range from 0.4x to 1.5x under these various pricing and production scenarios. Even in that $40 WTI oil and 15,000 BOEPD scenario, leverage will only be 1.5x at the end of 2018.



2019 Outlook

With a three rig program in 2019 as well, Halcon believes that it can reach around 28,000 BOEPD in production. This results in an estimate of $439 million in revenue at $53 WTI oil, assuming a 75% oil percentage. I am using a slightly lower oil price for 2019, reflecting the backwardation in oil futures.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 7,665,000 $51.44 $394 NGLs 1,379,700 $21.20 $29 Gas 7,051,800 $2.30 $16 Total $439

With a similar $330 million capital expenditure budget, Halcon would end up with an estimated $496 million in cash expenditures during 2019, allowing for a modest increase in total cash G&A as production grows. This would make Halcon's cash burn approximately $57 million during 2019.

$ Million Lease Operating $33 Production Taxes $29 Cash G&A $52 Gathering, Transportation and Other $23 Cash Interest $29 Capex $330 Total $496

2019 Cash Burn Scenarios

Here's a look at what Halcon's cash burn will look like in various 2019 scenarios, assuming 75% oil and its current hedge position. At $40 WTI oil and 25,000 BOEPD (below Halcon's 28,000 BOEPD estimate), Halcon would burn another $168 million in 2019. With $60 WTI oil and 31,000 BOEPD production instead, Halcon would achieve positive $36 million cash flow in 2019.

This means that Halcon should have sufficient cash on hand to avoid needing to utilize its credit facility before the end of 2019. Even in the negative scenario of lower than expected production (15,000 BOEPD in 2018 and 25,000 BOEPD in 2019) plus constant $40 WTI oil over those two years, Halcon is still projected to have $74 million cash remaining by the end of 2019.

2019 Cash Flow ($ Million) BOEPD/Oil ($) $40 $45 $50 $55 $60 25,000 -$168 -$141 -$113 -$79 -$53 28,000 -$139 -$107 -$76 -$40 -$10 31,000 -$111 -$76 -$41 $0 $36

Halcon's leverage (based on YE 2019 net debt and 2019 EBITDA) is also expected to remain low in all scenarios. I've assumed here that 15,000 BOEPD production in 2018 leads to 25,000 BOEPD production in 2019, while 17,000 BOEPD in 2018 leads to 28,000 BOEPD in 2019 and 19,000 BOEPD in 2018 leads to 31,000 BOEPD in 2019. As well, I've assumed that the oil price remains the same for both 2018 and 2019.

In this case, with the lowest level of production and $40 WTI oil in both 2018 and 2019, Halcon's leverage would only end up at 1.8x at the end of 2019. With $55 WTI oil and production meeting Halcon's midpoint expectations, its leverage would be 0.5x at the end of 2019.

2019 Leverage BOEPD/Oil ($) $40 $45 $50 $55 $60 25,000 1.8 1.5 1.2 0.8 0.7 28,000 1.4 1.1 0.8 0.5 0.4 31,000 1.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.1

Franklin Templeton Fund Selling

Halcon's share price has been negatively affected by its largest shareholder continually selling a large number of shares. Various Franklin Templeton funds held 32.9 million Halcon shares in mid-August. This was down to 27.1 million shares as of early October and more recently reduced to 20.1 million shares at the end of November. At this rate, Franklin Templeton may get below 10% ownership by February 2018 or sell all of its shares by April or May 2018.

This selling may be considered a negative sign, but I see it mainly as being due to fund objectives and reporting requirements. Most of these shares are held by the Franklin Income Fund, which owned Halcon bonds and then ended up as Halcon's largest shareholder when the company restructured and bondholders ended up with most of the post-restructuring company. Franklin Templeton ended up with around 38% of Halcon's post-restructuring stock in total.

The Franklin Income Fund never intended to own Halcon's common shares since it primarily invests in bonds and dividend stocks. It invested in Halcon's bonds prior to bankruptcy and has now taken a sizeable position in Halcon's post-restructuring bonds. It is divesting much or all of its position in Halcon's common shares, with part of the reason likely being that Halcon isn't going to pay dividends on its stock for a long time (if ever). As well, if Franklin reduces its stake to under 10%, then it won't have certain reporting requirements such as the Form 4 filings when it sells or buys Halcon stock.

The selling may continue to depress Halcon's stock for a few more months, but I anticipate that the performance of Halcon's shares will be noticeably stronger once Franklin finishes eliminating its position or reducing it to its targeted level.

Valuation

I estimate that Halcon's value should be around $10 to $11 by early 2019, which represents a roughly 30% to 45% increase from its current price. This assumes 28,000 BOEPD production in 2019, which is Halcon's guidance midpoint. This is based on $50 long-term oil prices and a 6x EV to 2019 EBITDA multiple. At $55 long-term oil instead, I estimate that Halcon will be worth close to $12 by early 2019.

I believe there is only a modest chance of significant long-term downside for Halcon at its current price. Using the same 6x EV to forward EBITDA multiple, even with $45 long-term oil and lower production of 25,000 BOEPD, Halcon would be worth nearly $8, still slightly higher than its current share price.

Valuing Halcon based on production and acreage would give a similar result. If Halcon was valued based on Q1 2019 production of 24,500 BOEPD (up from Q4 2018's estimated 22,000 BOEPD), then its production would be worth $858 million at $35,000 per flowing BOE. If its 43,719 net acres was valued at $19,466 per net acre (at cost), then that would be worth another $851 million. This would result in an estimated value of around $10.50 per share for Halcon after adjusted for estimated net debt of around $124 million at the end of 2018, and the exercise of employee stock options.

Source: Halcon Resources - November 2017 Investor Presentation

Catalysts And Risks

To achieve that $10 to $11 per share value, Halcon will need to demonstrate that it can grow production according to its guidance, with its Delaware Basin production increasing from around 7,000 BOEPD in Q4 2017 to around 22,000 BOEPD in Q4 2018.

Source: Halcon Resources - November 2017 Investor Presentation

Halcon's share price should also improve if it can demonstrate a series of solid well results that reduce the uncertainty around some of its acreage (especially Monument Draw, which is less developed). As well, once Franklin Templeton's selling stops, that removes one area of negative pressure from the stock.

The issue of total production and well performance is also the main risk with Halcon since the company is trying to grow rapidly from a relatively low level of production, with a significant number of wells in areas that haven't been substantially derisked yet.

If growth gets delayed due to technical issues pushing back well completion schedules, then Halcon's share price is likely to take a hit too, although in that case it should still appreciate in the long run, although at a slower pace.

Conclusion

Halcon currently has a relatively low stock price due to frequent selling from Franklin Templeton plus its modest level of current production. Franklin Templeton's selling should be complete by early-to-mid 2018 though, and Halcon appears poised to rapidly grow production, including a projected 200+% increase in Delaware Basin production from Q4 2017 to Q4 2018.

Halcon will be spending a lot of money to grow production over the next couple years, but appears to have ample cash on hand. Halcon should not need to borrow additional money during the next couple years even if WTI oil prices average $40 and production comes in below its expectations.

Halcon appears to have an asymmetrical risk/reward profile. It should be worth $10 to $11 by early 2019 if it can meet its production expectations and assuming $50 long-term oil prices. Halcon's current price of $7.66 per share would be appropriate for sub $45 long-term oil prices and production that falls around 10% short of its expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.