The Case For Cleveland-Cliffs

The leadership has fully turned around the company, and certain catalysts will launch the share price.

A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don't necessarily want to go, but ought to be.



- Rosalynn Carter

What took a once-powerful company with a share price of $100.00 and cratered it down to as low as $5 a share? It was poor leadership. Some would actually say it was terrible and absent leadership.

(Source: "The Case For Change At Cliffs," Casablanca Capital, SEC Filing)

Or, as Casablanca Capital so aptly put it... "deworsification."

It is my opinion that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will one day soon return to greatness. Contained in the article below are the reasons why I feel a massive increase in share price is coming over the next 2-3 years.

Overview

There are only three reasons why I usually decide to invest in a company. The first reason would be a massive growth opportunity or industry disruption ability. The second reason is/are what I like to call "mispriced" stocks. These stocks have been beaten up and are way underpriced for various reasons. A good example of a stock like this would be SUPERVALU (NYSE:SVU) over the past 2 years until about a month ago. (My next article will discuss SUPERVALU as an investment opportunity in depth.) Third, I prefer to invest in companies that have wonderful leadership and/or activist investors pushing those leaders to create change. My recent article on CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) describes such a relationship.

Cleveland-Cliffs hits on all of my reasons to invest. Please allow me to explain.

Able Leadership Rights the Ship

In 2104, Donald Drapkin began buying shares of what was then Cliffs Natural Resources. His accumulated position was around $20 a share, and at the time, he was making a case for the stock to appreciate towards $53 a share.

However, before he could see his vision to fruition, Donald Drapkin was unfortunately killed in a skiing accident. Subsequently his fund, Casablanca Capital, was dissolved. So there was an activist investor pushing for change at Cleveland-Cliffs, but not anymore. However, there is now wonderful leadership in place - i.e., the current CEO of the company, Lourenco Goncalves.

Goncalves is not only the current CEO of the company, but he was one of Drapkin's original 6 Board appointees. He was put into place to see that the vision Drapkin and the Casablanca Fund had for Cliffs was carried out. Here is what that vision looked like back in 2014.



Since his appointment on August 7, 2014, Goncalves has basically become an activist CEO. Determined to turn the company around, he has spent the last 3 years trimming the fat and getting the company ready to truly compete. He has been known to speak out againstforeign dumping of steel on the US market.

As Mr. Goncalves has been patiently turning this company around, taking it away from "Deworsification", it became necessary to signal that change to the public. Therefore, on August 15, 2017, he officially changed the company's name back to Cleveland Cliffs, Inc.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. announces today that it has re-named the Company to its historical name Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Under the name Cleveland-Cliffs, the Company has been for many decades an important part of the North American iron and steel industry. The name change is part of the celebration of the 170th anniversary of the Company, and is effective immediately. The Company’s NYSE stock ticker symbol “CLF” will remain the same.



Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The historical name Cleveland-Cliffs is synonymous with our strong heritage, and is the perfect one for our next era of growth. As we did more than 60 years ago, when we adopted pelletizing as a smart business opportunity to utilize American iron ore and provide the domestic blast furnaces with customized pellets, Cleveland-Cliffs is once again reinventing itself as the supplier of high-quality iron units to the Great Lakes region. With our expansion into the production of Hot-Briquetted Iron (HBI) to supply the growing electric arc furnace steel industry, Cleveland-Cliffs is the best name to represent our strong present and our bright future.”

Industry disruption lights the fire

One of my favorite economics writers over at Forbes, Tim Worstall, penned this missive a couple of years ago about the dying steel industry in Scunthorpe. It discusses how massive plants in Europe were being shut down (back then) due to regulations and competition from cheap Chinese imports. As it turns out, those were all blast furnace plants. That is important because making steel with a blast furnace is a much more involved process that uses more people and materials. The market is moving to much more efficient electric arc furnaces and producing non-virgin steel.

The material used in electric arc furnaces to make steel is called Direct Reduced Iron or Hot Briquetted Iron. 65% of all furnaces in the United States are electric arc, and more are being built. Cleveland-Cliffs, under the leadership of Goncalves, has positioned itself as the leading supplier of Hot Briquetted Iron to the electric arc furnace industry.

Okay, for my readers who did not grow up near a coke factory or that do not fully understand the steel industry lingo, here is a primer. The type of steel we have made since the industrial revolution is what is known as "virgin steel", i.e., it has never been made before. It takes a lot longer to make, and a lot more money is involved. I will refrain from making the glaringly obvious analogy we are all thinking of. Conversely, non-virgin steel, made using recycled steel, is much cheaper and does not take as long or involved of a process.

Repricing the Stock

As the company moves into 2018, the stock is severely mispriced. It has been underpriced due to the previous leadership making too many mistakes. But now there will be no more mistakes, no more failed investments, and no more APIO. Some of these moves have happened already, and some (like getting out of Asian Pacific Iron Ore) will come soon. The elimination of poor business decisions and the points noted below will serve to allow the market to reprice the stock.

Following the tax legislation, companies will be looking to expand and spend. This may increase demand for steel.

Now that tax legislation has passed, the Republicans in congress will be looking for their next "win". Infrastructure spending is the most likely place to start. Many Democrats would be willing to attach their names to an infrastructure spending bill, especially if it helps them get other legislation, like DACA, passed.

Also, we are scheduled to hear the outcome of a probe under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to investigate whether steel imports threaten US national security. The 270-day deadline for the probe’s findings will end in mid-January 2018.

Possible reworking of NAFTA to better benefit American companies.

Looking at the Numbers

Of course, it is hard to quantify the impact of the above-mentioned items, but I believe they will be substantial catalysts for the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has been cutting costs and selling off non-revenue producing assets over the past 3 years. Currently, however, the stock is not reflecting these changes. Why is that so?

The share price is closely tied to iron ore prices.

There is a confusion on recently added debt and whether it is a positive or negative for the company's bottom line.

There is also a general misunderstanding from the market as to what this company truly is about.

This article here, written by SA contributor Pat Stout, does a good job of going over why the debt added in October 2017 was a very good decision.

The debt discussed was ultimately taken on to add value to the company. An example of which would be to purchase property from former Mesabi Metallics on December 11, 2017. Add that most recent acquisition to the Tilden Mine purchase back in October, and CLF will see increased and sustained production in the coming quarters that will add to the bottom line.

According to Financial Newsweek:

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is 7. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The chart below shows increasing revenue, operating income, net income, and earnings per share for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last year.

Metric Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 Revenue $698.4 million $569.3 million $553.3 million Operating Income $129.7 million $114.6 million $34.7 million Net Income $53.4 million $31.8 million ($25.8 million) EPS $0.18 $0.11 ($0.12)

(Data Source: Cleveland-Cliffs Earnings Release)

Numbers are improving, the strategy is working. What's the problem?

Analysts are not giving the company the love it deserves, and are taking a wait-and-see approach. Some have downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs recently, as the company gave lowered guidance during the 3rd quarter conference call. The costs to restructure debt, as well as a subsequent increase to the debt load, set off alarm bells in analysts' heads. However, what they are missing is that this debt was added as a way to garner new revenue-producing assets. These same analysts are also comparing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), and Vale (NYSE:VALE). Those are much different companies and operate in significantly different markets.

The stock price of Cleveland-Cliffs in the past has closely followed that of the iron ore market. I am forecasting that iron ore prices will trade in the $95-105 a ton level in 2018. Historically, that has translated to a $22.50-27.50 share price. However, the new Cleveland-Cliffs is a much different company as compared to the old Cliffs Natural Resources.

But What If...?

Obviously, if the above mentioned cases do not play out, we may not see the rocket-like trajectory to the stock I am projecting. The negative case is if the markets never understand what the new company is about and keep its price tied to the seaborne iron ore markets.

If all of the catalysts mentioned above come to fruition, a price target of $28-32 a share in 24-30 months is where I feel comfortable. It is my belief that the market will price in the value of the new HBI plant before it goes live in 2020.

Review

The leadership has bulletproofed and streamlined the company by selling off unnecessary assets. CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased another 400,000 shares of the company in the last 6-7 months. He is heavily invested in a positive outcome, as he owns a total of 3,586,970 shares. He will not quit until Cleveland-Cliffs becomes the company he knows it can be. The turnaround is complete, and now Wall Street just needs to realize that fact.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.