Agile Therapeutics: Sell-Off Post CRL Makes It Worth A Look

For Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) shareholders, 2017 is ending pretty much the way it began. At the start of the year, AGRX saw a huge drop after the company announced results from its Phase 3 SECURE study. While the company noted in its press release that the top-line results were "positive," the market was not convinced and the disappointment led to more than 80% drop in AGRX. Last week, AGRX suffered another setback as the FDA issued a CRL for AGRX's Twirla. After going through the FDA's concerns and recommendations in the CRL though we believe that last Friday's sell-off has presented a good buying opportunity.

A Disappointing Year

At the beginning of this year, Agile Therapeutics announced top-line results from its Phase 3 SECURE trial of Twirla, which is the company’s low-dose combined hormonal contraceptive patch. While the company highlighted in the press release that the top-line results were positive, the market reaction was not at all positive. AGRX shares entered 2017 trading above $6 level and post the top-line results they fell to around $2.50.

So why was the market disappointed? In an article shortly after the sell-off, Seeking Alpha author Stock Psychologist highlighted that the sell-off was most likely due to a high dropout rate in the Phase 3 study and the reading on the overall Pearl Index in the study.

A Closer Look At SECURE Results

The Phase 3 SECURE study had a dropout rate of 51.4%, which sounds alarming at first glance. Stock Psychologist noted in his article earlier this year that the Phase 3 study conducted by Agile prior to SECURE had a dropout rate of 57%, so the nearly 6 percentage points was actually encouraging. The author also noted that the dropout rate was 40.3% for FDA approved Quartette, another contraceptive. Both valid points although the nearly 11 percentage points difference between Twirla and Quartette is still significant. However, the CRL issued by the FDA on Friday did not raise any safety issue. With this new information, we can now definitively say that the high dropout rate was not due to any safety issues.

The high dropout rate was also not likely due to compliance as Twirla is a non-daily combined hormonal contraceptive, which should actually compliance better. The higher dropout rate was possibly due to lower efficacy. Twirla delivers low daily dose of EE. In fact, the dosage is comparable to oral contraception available in the market. The low daily dose of EE though also improves Twirla’s safety profile. We believe that given a sound safety profile, the FDA will eventually approve Twirla despite the efficacy profile. This may mean a lower market share for Twirla, but remember that we are talking about a combined marker of $5.5 billion for contraceptives in the U.S. alone. Of this $5.5 billion, nearly $4 billion is accounted for by CHC pills, patches and ring. If Twirla manages to get just a 5% share, it translates to sales of $200 million. That is more than double Agile’s current market capitalization.

On the second point with regards to the Pearl Index, the disappointing reading can be explained by the fact that the FDA had requested the company to include a broader demography in the trial to reflect real world population. The table below gives the breakdown for Pearl Index in terms of BMI.

Source: AGRX Press Release

As the table quite clearly shows, the results were impacted by the inclusion of obese subjects in the trial. The reading for subjects with normal BMI was 3.03, well below the threshold of 4.

On The CRL

As AGRX’s results were looked at in hindsight, the stock actually made a comeback. From its January lows, the stock bounced back to well above $5 by the summer. There was a sharp pullback after this but we believe this was more to do with the sentiment on the biotech sector as a whole. In fact, AGRX once again saw a recovery in October and remained above $4 ahead of the PDUFA. The CRL then sparked a huge sell-off. But looking at the content of the CRL, we believe this was an overreaction.

As noted earlier, the CRL does not raise any safety issues. Among the issues cited in the CRL are deficiencies relating to quality adhesion test methods and observations identified during an inspection of a facility of the Company's third-party manufacturer. Agile though already submitted an amendment to the NDA during the review cycle in response to an information request from the FDA on the issues related to quality adhesion test methods cited in the CRL. Additionally, the company’s third-party manufacturer, Corium International (CORI) also provided the agency with responses to each of the observations made during the facility inspection on November 20th and December 1st. In the CRL, the FDA has acknowledged the amendment was reviewed prior to the FDA’s action. If anything, the CRL should be blamed on FDA’s delay in reviewing the amendment to the NDA.

Upside

We believe that AGRX could easily recoup losses post the CRL in the coming weeks. Indeed, that is what happened after the sell-off in January 2017 when the market analyzed the top-line results. But what about the upside post approval. We will be coming out with a valuation note soon on AGRX, taking into account the potential post approval. But for the moment, AGRX looks all set for a sharp rebound as the dust over the CRL issue settles.

