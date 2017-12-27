Warren Buffett Thinks You're A Crummy Investor

Buffett doesn't say to index because it's a great way to invest, he says to index because he knows most people are bad investors.

The average investor has made about 3% annualized in the stock market the past 20 years due to emotional and otherwise bad investment decisions.

The idea that index investing is a great way to invest is fundamentally flawed. Index investing guarantees average returns, nothing more, nothing less.

For indexers, if the stock market return is 100% over 5 years, you'll get just a shade under 100% return on your money. If the stock market return is 0% over 5 years, you'll get just a shade under 0% return on your money.

Warren Buffett has famously said that most people ought to invest in indexes. That implies it's the best way to invest. But common sense and the results of great investors says that isn't true.

Indexing is the best way to invest for below average investors. The problem is that investors aren't on a bell curve. Most investors are below average. That is why the small percentage of good investors do so well, they are taking money from a big group of bad investors.

So, it's not that Buffett believes indexing is a great way to invest, he just knows most investors are crummy and they shouldn't even try, better to just index.

Average is as Average Does

The facts make it clear that the average investor inevitably underperforms the market. One study published by The Hartford Fund shows the average investor's performance vs. the broader market:

Another informative study, published by JPMorgan (JPM) each quarter, makes the case more real. This chart shows how the average investor compares to multiple individual asset classes.

The orange bar represents the average investor. It is clear that over 20 years the typical investor achieved remarkably poor results. Looking at the light blue bar tells us the typical investor fell way behind the market average which is measured by the S&P 500 Index. While the S&P 500 returned 7.7% the average investor returned 2.3%, underperforming the market by a whopping 70%. The average investor barely even keeps up with inflation at 2.1%.

With individual investor performance so abysmal, it's no wonder that Buffett suggest index investing. Here's where it gets tough for people though. Which index should they use?

Proof is in the Performance

Warren Buffett has said the only fund you need to own is a simple low cost S&P 500 fund (SPY) (VOO). Stick with average and you won’t get yourself in trouble over the long-term. Ironically though, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) owns about 60 companies and stocks. Berkshire Hathaway owns no S&P 500 funds.

I wrote a deep-dive article titled "ETF File: The Only ETF You Need To Start Investing." In that article I explain to beginning investors why the PowerShares QQQ (QQQ) based on the Nasdaq 100 is the index fund to use for building a portfolio. I would submit that no matter what your portfolio size, if you plan to index, or have a core index holding like I do, then QQQ is the ETF to build with.

Here's why in a couple pictures worth billions of dollars:

Here is the QQQ vs SPY and includes the "tech wreck" of 2000-2002. Even with a 70% drop initially, QQQ outperformed SPY since.

Here's the past ten years:

You can see that the Powershares QQQ ETF outperforms the SPY 500 over really every extended time frame. The simple explanation for why is that QQQ is a newer index with less capital intensive companies. That is, they don't have to invest as much as say manufacturers do in order to generate more profits. The QQQ companies are in general more scalable. Consider that large QQQ components Google (GOOG), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) can generate more revenue without really adding people, plant or equipment.

QQQ is what I call "lightly diversified” with a new economy focus. It is composed of nearly 60% technology stocks, but from many different sub sectors that serve various parts of the broader economy. It also includes about 20% consumer discretionary stocks, 11% health care stocks and 5% consumer staples.

While some might deride the technology weight as higher risk, I would ask, what type of company is PayPal (PYPL)? Tech or finance? Is Priceline (PCLN) a tech company or travel agency? What about Facebook? Is it tech, telecommunications, consumer discretionary or all of the above? According to the index makers, right now all three of those companies are tech.

And, just to make the point quickly, I'd note that dividend stock ETFs do not outperform QQQ either:

Right now I believe the stock market is overvalued, per my Christmas Evening rant. Valuations across the board are historically high and dangerous.

Right now, the PowerShares QQQ ETF is a hold. However, I have outlined three posts for members of Margin of Safety Investing where I'd be a buyer. I will share that chart for you today:

Right now, I recommend selling SPY and VOO. Accumulate cash and look for a chance to allocate into a better index. I plan to go to 25% QQQ again someday, but am far below that now along with my stock portfolio and tactical ETFs around it. I currently hold about 25% cash.

Despite being around a quarter cash throughout 2017, I have returned about 40% in aggregate for managed accounts. I will share that chart on January 1st or 2nd.

I don't believe that you don't have to be fully invested and taking 100% of the stock market risk to make what the stock market makes. In fact, it's my experience that you can hold cash and still outperform the S&P 500 regularly in my opinion. I talk about smart asset allocation and stock selection using methods I talk about in two free reports found here:

Here's How I Beat The Market To Be A Top 10% Investor - Including 2 Special Reports





Through New Year's Eve, "Margin of Safety Investing" will be available to new subscribers for only $365 per year. On January 1st, the rate rises to $499/year. I use access to multiple top research and analysis services, and a growing staff of analysts, combined with my "Core 4 Investing Method" and insights of 25+ years of experience, to find some of the best growth and dividend income opportunities with reduced risk. See my top-ranked history on TipRanks and read archived articles at MarketWatch where I was named "The World's Next Great Investing Columnist."

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor - https://BluemoundAssetManagement.com - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.