Shire: 2018 May Be A Year Of Positive Changes

Various positive developments in other areas may be good for the stock in 2018.

Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) was facing what some considered an existential threat from Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) ACE910, brand name emicizumab, market name after approval Hemlibra. This drug was a direct challenge to Shire’s dominance in the $11bn Hemophilia market. ACE910 is a subcutaneous prophylaxis for adults, children, and adolescents with haemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors. In the HAVEN trial, the drug showed a 87% reduction in bleed rate in patients who had developed resistance to standard treatment, compared with those who instead received so-called bypassing agents that are currently used as standard therapy.

There were other threats to Shire’s dominance, as well. One was from Biomarin (BMRN), whose gene candidate treatment showed durable effects in a mid stage study. Another one was from UniQure, whose Hemophilia B candidate showed treatment benefits in another study. All these were direct threats to Shire’s lead, and it was worried.

That it was worried showed in an unprecedented move from Shire. Earlier this year, it applied for and got a preliminary injunction against Roche’s drug in a Hamburg court. The injunction relates to Roche’s use of alleged “incomplete and misleading statements surrounding the treatment,” specifically the side effects of the drug. These side effects are mainly the blood micro-clots arising out of drug use, which can lead to thrombotic microangiopathy, or damage to blood vessels in vital organs.

Shire said that “Shire’s goal with this action is to ensure the hemophilia community receives sufficient, accurate information from Roche about the reported serious adverse events (SAEs) in the Phase 3 emicizumab trial, enabling physicians and their patients to make properly informed decisions about patient care.”

These side effects accompanied repeated high doses of bypassing agents given to counter bleeds that occurred despite emicizumab treatment. So, in a way, the side effect was not a direct result of emicizumab itself, but from the bypassing agents used where emicizumab was not able to counter bleeds. The injunction gave temporary relief to Shire’s own FEIBA, which is a market leader in the segment and is approaching blockbuster status.

Shire’s strategy did seem to work out last month when, despite approval, Hemlibra came with a major black box warning. The warning states more or less the same thing that Shire got an injunction for:

“Thrombotic Microangiopathy and Thromboembolism

cases reported when >100 units/kg/24h activated prothrombin complex concentrate (OTC:APCC) was given >24h; monitor for s/sx of thrombotic microangiopathy and thrombotic events if aPCC is given; D/C aPCC and hold emicizumab if s/sx occur.”

This is, therefore, a distinct win for Shire in its battle to preserve its hemophilia dominance because, although analysts project a huge potential for Hemlibra, Shire has managed to put a spanner in the works. It still faces many other issues, including what to do with its neuroscience division, a new generic version of Lialda, and the stock’s mediocre performance. However, strong earnings in Q3, EC approval of FIRAZYR label extension, and its new ADHD drug all are working to offset some of Shire’s problems. Hopefully, 2018 will see better performance from the stock as a result of these developments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.