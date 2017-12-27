Morphosys: Partnered Drug Development Growth Is Its Key Value Driver

Morphosys Ag (OTCMKTS:MPSYY) is a drug discovery company that develops antibodies for its own use as well as for its collaborators. The company reported a couple of good news this year, providing positive impetus to the stock. With its solid business model and robust drug pipeline, the company stock is expected to continue its current performance in the market.

Financial Guidance Boost

In yet another encouraging development for Morphosys, the company announced raising its financial guidance for the financial year 2017. Morphosys now expects its full year revenue to be in the range of €63 million to €66 million. Earlier, the company expected its revenue to be in the range of €46 to €51 million. This denotes a massive increase of nearly 33 percent in the midpoint revenue forecast. Similarly it also improved its forecast for Earnings before Interest and Taxes to €(66) to €(71) million from earlier forecast of €(75) to €(85) million, translating to the slashing of losses by 15 percent. This upward revision of full year is a strong positive signal for the company and is expected to provide a positive impetus to the stock in the coming months.

The revision dovetails well with the recent earnings announcement made by the company. For the third quarter of the year, Morphosys had reported its revenue at €15 million, showing 20 percent jump on year over year basis. The major chunk of this revenue came from the company’s partnered discovery segment, which contributed €14.8 million, up from €12.3 million it had reported for the third quarter of the previous year. The results confirmed the importance of partnered drug discovery segment for the company. The company suffered consolidated net loss of €24 million for the third quarter, while its consolidated net loss for the corresponding quarter of the previous year stood at €12.8 million. It is quite encouraging that while the company’s net loss widened so did its revenue. The faster increase in loss may also be explained due to the increase in expenses, which are a distinctive feature of growing companies. Overall, the company seems to be going in the right direction. Morphosys also concluded its third quarter with comfortable liquidity position as it reported its cash balance at €319.5 million. At the current cash burn rate of approximately €24 million per quarter, the company has enough liquidity to last for coming 13 quarters, giving it a solid runway. Maintaining liquidity is important for companies such as Morphosys as these early stage companies require considerable outlay on its R&D activities. With its solid liquidity position, Morphosys seems capable of carrying out its trials and studies for a considerable period of time, without running into any kind of cash crunch.

Partnered Drug Discovery Segment

Morphosys derives a major chunk of its revenue from partnered drug discovery segment where it collaborates with other pharma companies for developing potential treatments. This model of business is quite lucrative as the company gets financial as well as technological assistance from its collaborators, which are generally big pharma companies. Further, Morphosys is also not required to worry about other aspects of pharma business such as manufacturing facilities and marketing efforts for drugs. The absence of these functions ensures that the company has better resources to develop its core competence in the area of drug development. Morphosys has built good position in partnered drug discovery segment as it recently announced one of its licensee Janssen Inc. receiving the Health Canada approval of Tremfya for treating adults suffering with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. The drug is already approved in the US and in the EU. The news is significant for Morphosys as the company is entitled to receive royalties on net sales of Tremfya. The royalties will add to the current revenue stream for the company and will go to further strengthen its liquidity position.

Investment Thesis and Risk Factors

Morphosys stock had a good year as it gained over 78 percent in the past 12 months. The stock currently trades nearly 13 percent below its 52 weeks high of $50. The pullback from the highest presents an exciting opportunity to own a stock which is expected to see a couple of positive catalysts in the coming months. Morphosys is expected to provide development updates for its MOR208 candidate which is currently in Phase 2 trial while the company looks for collaboration opportunities for its MOR202 candidate, which is currently being tested in patients suffering from multiple myeloma. Any positive news in this regard is expected to provide a positive boost to the stock. While the stock is likely to continue its ascent in the coming months, the position needs to be built in a staggered manner as the stock is currently trading close to its highs and may show some pullback in the near future.

