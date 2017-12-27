The Folly Of Bitcoin

While the cryptocurrency has its advocates and detractors, its value as an investment is very questionable.

Bitcoin (COIN) has been making headlines over the past couple of months for its meteoric rise and, in the last week, its staggering fall. Lost in all of this has been the value of Bitcoin as an investment.



Bitcoin kicked off 2017 at less than $1,000 per token, then passed $5,000 in October and crossed the $10,000 mark in early December. At its height, by December 17 Bitcoin tokens were worth almost $20,000 each, but on December 22 it plunged to $11,000 per token, losing nearly a third of its value in less than 24 hours. While Bitcoin has recovered to rise past $15,000, the debate regarding its merit as an investment rages on.

Victor Dergunov is in the pro-Bitcoin camp, as his most recent article "Bitcoin: Lessons From The Crypto" attests. Dergunov sees compelling reasons for being bullish on Bitcoin over the long haul:

I am still constructive in Bitcoin long-term, and indications point to this being a healthy correction and not a bear market or a "bursting of the bubble" in Bitcoin. There is still massive demand and robust appetite for the cryptocurrency, thus it is likely that once this correction process is concluded, prices will get back on the Bitcoin elevator to proceed higher.

On the anti-Bitcoin side of the aisle, we have Daniel Carlson, whose piece "As The Bubble Bursts: 3 Things You Should Know About Bitcoin"

The top of the market could very well coincide with the beginning of futures trading in Bitcoin. But, Wall Street will not be the ones going down with the ship. Instead, they are going to be shooting holes in the hull of the Bitcoin battleship, cheering as it goes to its watery grave. Sadly, the inevitable outcome is always the same.

That there is an appetite for Bitcoin cannot be doubted, given how it has appreciated over the past year. That Wall Street have not embraced Bitcoin so eagerly as retail investors have is equally clear. However, Bitcoin's merit as an investment in its own right has little to do with the appetite for Bitcoin, nor with whether or not Wall Street approves, but with whether or not it is a valid long-term investment.



Proponents of Bitcoin will point to the speed with which transactions can be made, as its decentralized status means that such transactions do not have to be processed through banks and related financial institutions. Not only is Bitcoin fast, but it is fairly straightforward to access, as all that is required is an Internet connection to open a Bitcoin account and start using the cryptocurrency then. Bitcoin advocates will further argue that as each transaction is registered on the public blockchain, the same Bitcoin cannot be used more than once, which minimizes fraud.

However, the potential for fraud with Bitcoin remains large in scope, for the catch is that the very lack of a central authority means that a transaction using Bitcoin cannot be guaranteed as valid, nor can such a transaction be reversed, as no government or central bank oversees such transactions and therefore the typical fraud protections such institutions use are absent. Furthermore, due to the anonymous nature of the Bitcoin network, the cryptocurrency has attracted criminal elements who use it as a medium of exchange, and such users are hard to track.

The case that illustrated this most notably was the online "Silk Road" illegal drug operation, which was shut down in 2013 and used Bitcoin to handle transactions. However, the fears that Bitcoin can be used for such activities remain an ongoing concern - South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon warned of the dangers cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin pose for young people:

There are cases in which young Koreans including students are jumping in to make quick money and virtual currencies are used in illegal activities like drug dealing or multi-level marketing for frauds.

Bitcoin holders are also subject to having their accounts emptied by determined hackers - Fortune reported that between Christmas 2016 and August 2017, Coinbase (COINB) "users have been robbed as often as 30 times - a rate of one robbery every single day." And once again, due to the lack of oversight and fraud protection that Bitcoin has, once that account is empty, the money that was there is gone with next to no hope of retrieving it.



For interested parties, this means that Bitcoin is by definition volatile. Criminals will obviously find cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin more congenial than traditional fiat currencies for their purposes, which means that reports of such crimes and hacks will likely continue to receive publicity going forward. And such publicity can only impact the value of the coins, with no other real guarantees to counteract that impact. After all, Bitcoin has no central authority or anything else tangible to back it - a buyer is entirely reliant on someone else wanting to pay more for their Bitcoin tokens than they did to make something of it.

In short, this is speculation, not investing. The people who bought Bitcoin tokens at less than $1,000 at the start of 2017 could not have known that by early December the value of their tokens would rise to $20,000. Nor could those who, having seen the rise of Bitcoin over the past year in December and elected to get aboard the bandwagon, have foreseen the huge fall to $11,000.

Will Bitcoin rise? Will it fall? The truth is, nobody knows. This is strictly a gamble, not an investment. I wish those who engage in Bitcoin speculation well, but it is not the sort of speculation I'd be comfortable putting my money towards. The risks are simply too great, and the rewards are too uncertain, for it to be seen as anything other than a bet.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.