Pruning Your Portfolio, Part 3: Sell Air Products

At this price level, the company is not worth it.

When we buy stock, we should have a price target in mind. But once the stock hits our goal, we start to rationalize, looking for reasons to keep the issue in our portfolio. After all, it’s performed well – what’s to keep it from going higher? But it’s exactly at this time that we have to be ruthless in applying basic valuation rules. If a stock has become expensive, need to seriously consider selling. After all, the name of the game is buy cheap and selling when something gets expensive, right?

And that brings us to today’s stock that will we should sell: Air Products (APD), which is the third largest major chemical company by market cap at $35.62 billion. The company is in the non-durable manufacturing sector, which is weak:

This chart shows gross output of non-durable manufacturing. It dropped sharply in early 2014 and has yet to make a major rebound

Air Products is a major diversified chemical manufacturer, which has been a tough industry during this expansion:



The chart shows industrial production for chemical products. It peaked right before the recession, dropped until a few years ago and then moved sideways.

According to their latest 10-K, the company’s main line of business is industrial gasses:

The Company’s Industrial Gases business produces atmospheric gases (oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases); process gases (hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases); and equipment for the production or processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators. Atmospheric gases are produced through various air separation processes of which cryogenic is the most prevalent. Process gases are produced by methods other than air separation. For example, hydrogen is produced by steam methane reforming of natural gas or by purifying byproduct sources obtained from the chemical and petrochemical industries; and helium is produced as a byproduct of gases extracted from underground reservoirs, primarily natural gas, but also carbon dioxide purified before resale.

They operate globally, with facilities located in all major geographic areas.

The company has an excellent balance sheet. Their current ratio has been over 1 for the last few years and has been positive for the last ten. Their quick ratio has been less than one for a while, but this is less a problem for major, established companies. Unlike most companies during this expansion, they have lowered their long-term debt over the last five years, dropping from ~$5 billion in 2013 to $3.4 billion in their latest report.

They general ample cash flow and have a long history of raising their dividend.

This earnings weakness has hit Air Products top-line numbers, as shown in this table from Morningstar.com

The company’s top line revenue has contracted for the last three years. As a result, the 3 and 5-year averages are now starting to contract.

And this is where the sell recommendation comes into play. Despite being in a weak industry with declining production, APD is expensive: its current PE is 31.54, making it the 16th most expensive major diversified chemical company. More importantly, the company’s PEG ratio is a whopping 7.20. This would be a viable ratio of the company was in a new economic sector and growing 20%+ annually. But Air Products is in an industrial sector that is treading water.

The chemicals, major diversified group of manufacturers is also expensive. Out of 206 industries, it ranks 50th based on PE and 32nd based on its PEG.

This call is entirely about value: APD is very expensive. They are members of an economic sector that is weak. And despite having a good balance sheet and ample cash flow, they're simply not worth their current price. If you bought this issue this year (or last), prune your position.

