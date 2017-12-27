Assessing The Impact Of The Libyan Pipeline Explosion

If the increase in oil strip prices (roughly $1 per barrel during the next two years) is maintained, US production may increase by an additional 60,000+ barrels per day.

The six month repair time for the Trans Forcados pipeline attack in 2016 was due to the challenges of that section of pipeline being underwater.

The Libyan pipeline explosion helped push crude oil prices up to near two-and-a-half year highs. The impact on near-term prices appears reasonable given the supply disruption and the likelihood that the pipeline will be out of commission for weeks. However, oil futures also increased noticeably, with 2019 WTI prices up around $0.80 per barrel. I believe that the move in longer-term oil prices is a bit out of proportion to the actual impact of the pipeline damage, even allowing for increased concerns about the Libyan security situation.

Pipeline Damage And Repair Times

Reports indicate that there was an explosion on an oil pipeline belonging to the Waha Oil Company and leading to the Libyan port of Es Sider. The cause of the explosion is thought to have been a terrorist attack, and Libya's crude oil output is expected to fall by around 70,000 to 100,000 barrels per day as a result.

Although the effect on supply is reasonably significant in the short-term, it seems unlikely that the pipeline will be out of commission for a long period of time. There have been no apparent reports on the expected repair time yet, but repairs are more likely to take weeks rather than multiple months. For example, a militant attack on an LNG pipeline in Yemen took three weeks to repair, while an explosion on the BTC pipeline in Turkey also took several weeks to repair.

An exception would be the attack on the Trans Forcados Pipeline in Nigeria in 2016. This attack damaged a section of the pipeline that was six meters underwater, greatly complicating repair efforts. Shell needed to fly underwater engineers to Nigeria and repairs took around six months to complete.

The Libyan pipeline damage does not appear to be complicated by environmental factors like the Trans Forcados damage, so I'd hazard a guess that the pipeline could be repaired in several weeks.

Effect On Production And Prices

If Libyan oil output is reduced by 85,000 barrels per day for a month, the total effect on production would be around 2.55 million barrels, or around 7,000 barrels per day if spread out over an entire year.

Over the last couple days, 2018 oil futures have gone up by around $1.20 per barrel, while 2019 oil futures have gone up by around $0.80 per barrel. It is uncertain how much of that jump is attributable to the Libyan pipeline explosion by itself.

I'd expect US shale oil production to increase by around 1% for every $1 increase in the price of oil (based on producer commentary about expected production growth at various oil prices). If the 2018 and 2019 strip price increases are maintained (or if producers lock in the increases via hedges), then one could expect US production to increase by an additional 60,000+ barrels per day as a result of the higher prices.

This far exceeds the 7,000 barrels per day estimated annualized impact of the Libyan pipeline disruption and leads me to believe that the change in oil strip prices in reaction to the Libyan news has been a bit excessive. Perhaps a $0.30 per barrel move would be more reflective of the actual impact on supply. This would allow for increased concern about the Libyan security situation as a $0.30 per barrel increase in oil strip prices would potentially result in US production increasing by 18,000 barrels per day (and potentially resulting in marginally increased production from other countries as well). It would take two to three Libyan pipeline disruptions of this magnitude per year to have a similar 18,000 barrels per day effect on average annual production.

Conclusion

The initial reaction of the markets to the Libyan oil pipeline explosion was to push up prices by an average of $1 per barrel over the next two years. This reaction seems to be excessive compared to the likely impact on oil supply.

If the $1 per barrel increase in oil prices was maintained, expected US production gains alone would eventually offset the impact of the Libyan pipeline being out of commission for around 8 to 9 months. Instead, the Libyan pipeline is mostly likely going to be repaired in several weeks rather than multiple months.

I can understand near-term prices over the next couple months increasing noticeably due to the supply disruption. However, the effect on long-term strip prices appears to be exaggerated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.