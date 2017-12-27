Video: Embracing Uncertainty As A Value Investor

Nelson also talks about how investors can combine value and technicals in a common-sense logical way. The stock market has information in the prices. Running time: ~10 minutes.

He talks about how important it is to be flexible as a value investor in today's stock market, and how stocks overshoot and undershoot intrinsic value all the time.

Hi folks,

This is the sixth episode of a series that I have started called "Off the Cuff," where I get in front of the camera and talk for about 10 minutes each episode. It's low-tech, I know - but it's "authen-tech." I like that. I'll do my best to incorporate feedback and questions going forward, so stay tuned. We have a number of the videos already filmed (we're up to 11). We're revving the engines first, and I hope to get into the questions by episode 6.

In this episode, I cover previous topics and answer a few questions that have come up, including one on how to think about a stock market where few investors are truly paying attention to underlying price-to-fair value considerations. I talk about why I think it is so important to be flexible as a value-oriented investor these days, especially in this overheated stock market. The stock market overshoots and undershoots intrinsic value all the time, and there is important information contained in prices.

Give these videos and the discussions time to get warmed up. They're not made to be fancy. I don't like bells and whistles. They're made to be conversational. I hope you enjoy this sixth episode and those that follow. Let me know what you think. Don't forget to comment. Thanks!

