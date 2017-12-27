The Kipushi Project, Ivanhoe Mines' Hidden Gem

The initial CAPEX is only $337 million, as Kipushi is a brownfield project and a lot of infrastructure and underground workings are already in place.

Although Ivanhoe Mines' (OTCQX:IVPAF) Kamoa-Kakula copper project and Platreef platinum group metals project attract the most attention, it is important not to forget about its 68%-owned Kipushi mine. Kipushi isn't as big as Kamoa-Kakula or Platreef, but it is an extremely high-grade polymetallic deposit. Moreover, it is a brownfield project, as the mine was in operation several decades ago. Thanks to the high-grade nature of the ore, the OPEX should be low and thanks to the fact that a lot of infrastructure, as well as underground workings, are already in place, the CAPEX should be relatively low. These two expectations were confirmed also by the recently released PFS.

The Kipushi deposit can be divided into two main parts. The first one is primarily a copper-zinc deposit, with small quantities of lead, silver, cobalt, and germanium. The second part that includes the Big Zinc Zone contains huge zinc resources. According to the resource estimate (table below), it contains measured, indicated and inferred resources of slightly more than 9 billion lb. As a bonus, there are also 194.5 million lb copper, 253.2 million lb lead, 6.83 million toz silver, 390,000 lb cobalt and 619,581 kg germanium.

Source: own processing, using data from Ivanhoe Mines

At the current metals prices of $1.47/lb zinc, $3.18/lb copper, $1.12/lb lead, $16.5/toz silver, $34.25/lb cobalt and $1,760/kg germanium, the total current market value of metals included in measured, indicated and inferred resources of both zones equals almost $17 billion (table below).

Source: own processing, using data from Ivanhoe Mines

As shown in the figure below, the vast majority of the value is represented by zinc, which creates more than 81% of the current market value of metals contained in Kipushi resources. In the second and third place are copper and germanium, with 8.6% and 7.27% respectively - and germanium is a critical special metal that is worth noting. According to USGS, around 70% of world germanium production came from China in 2016. Germanium is important especially for the production of fiber optics, infrared optics, electronics and solar cells.

Source: own processing

Although Ivanhoe Mines wants to focus on zinc at first (this is why only 6 billion lb zinc and no other metals are contained in the reserves), it is quite probable that some other metals, at least copper and germanium, will be produced in the future. According to Robert Friedland:

The pre-feasibility study is the latest validation that Kipushi has the resources to become one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost zinc producers, plus the potential to also produce significant quantities of copper, silver, and germanium.

According to the PFS, Kipushi should produce 456 million lb zinc in concentrate per year over the first five years and 496 million lb zinc per year on average over the 11-year initial mine life. The base case assumptions include zinc price of $1.1/lb and zinc concentrate treatment charge of $170/t. Due to the extremely high feed grades (the zinc reserve grade is 32.14%), the mine site cash costs are estimated at $0.16/lb zinc and the total cash costs at $0.5$/lb zinc over the first five years and at 0.14/lb zinc and $0.48/lb zinc respectively over the mine life. Due to these numbers, Kipushi should be positioned in the middle of the first quartile on the zinc industry production cash cost curve.

Source: Ivanhoe Mines

The pre-production CAPEX is expected at $337 million, including a contingency of $37 million. The sustaining capital costs are estimated at $178 million. As approximately 5.55 billion lb zinc should be produced over the mine life, the sustaining CAPEX attributable to 1 lb of zinc is only $0.032. The total capital intensity of the project is very low, less than $0.093/lb zinc.

At a base case zinc price of $1.1/lb and zinc concentrate treatment charge of $170/t, the after-tax NPV (8%) equals $683 million and the IRR equals 35.3%. At a zinc price of $1.5/lb, which is only slightly above the current market price of $1.47/lb, the after-tax NPV (8%) equals $1.37 billion and the IRR equals very respectable 55.5%. Even if the zinc price tanked to $0.9/lb and the zinc concentrate treatment charge somehow grew to $250/t, which would mean huge trouble for the majority of zinc producers, Kipushi's after-tax NPV (8%) would be $200 million and the IRR would stand at 17% which definitely isn't that bad.

The pre-feasibility study will be followed by a definitive feasibility study that should be completed sometime in H2 2018. A lot of infrastructure is already in place, the extensive underground workings have been dewatered and refurbished for several years now and the initial CAPEX is only $300 million - which shouldn't be any problem for Ivanhoe Mines to finance. As a result, it is possible to speculate that the production at Kipushi could start relatively soon after the DFS is completed, probably sometime in 2019. This means that Kipushi may become Ivanhoe's first project that will get into production.

At the current zinc price, Kipushi's after-tax NPV (8%) is almost $1.37 billion. As Ivanhoe Mines owns 68% of Kipushi, with the remainder held by the Congolese government-owned mining company Gecamines, approximately $930 million of the NPV should be attributable to Ivanhoe Mines. From this point of view, the value of Kipushi represents around 37% of Ivanhoe's current market capitalization, which stands at $2.5 billion. However, given that Kipushi is Ivanhoe's smallest and least known project, it is possible to assume that only a fraction of its true value is really reflected by Ivanhoe's share price. Kipushi is something like a hidden gem. At first, Platreef was Ivanhoe's flagship project. After Kakula was discovered, the Kamoa-Kakula project got into the spotlight. In 2017, there were 11 news releases directly related to Kamoa-Kakula, 8 news releases directly related to Platreef and only 3 news releases directly related to Kipushi.

The potential of the asset could be unlocked if Ivanhoe Mines decided to make a spin-off. On the other hand, as Kipushi may be Ivanhoe's first project to reach production, it is possible that the management will want to keep Kipushi under the same roof so that the cash-flow it generates can be used to support the development of Platreef and Kamoa-Kakula.

Conclusion

The Kipushi project is Ivanhoe Mines' hidden gem. In almost every other company, it would be the flagship project. However, in Ivanhoe Mines, it is only a smaller brother of Kamoa-Kakula and Platreef. It is possible to speculate that the mine should get into production sometime in 2019. Thanks to Kipushi, Ivanhoe Mines will become one of the biggest and lowest cost zinc producers. At the current metals prices, the after-tax NPV (8%) of the project is almost $1.37 billion of which more than $900 million is attributable to Ivanhoe Mines. Given that the market capitalization of Ivanhoe Mines is $2.5 billion and Kipushi is the smallest and least known of Ivanhoe's projects, it is reasonable to assume that only a small part of Kipushi's true value is reflected by the current Ivanhoe Mines' share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVPAF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

