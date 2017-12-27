Enterprise Products: A Tale Of Two Permian Pipelines

Why I think this is a clever move and how it impacts Enterprise's growth plans, with an eye on its fourth Permian NGL pipeline project.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced it plans it convert one of its existing natural gas liquids pipelines that routes liquids produced in the Permian Basin to fractionators along the Gulf Coast. With three existing NGL Permian pipelines already part of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s asset base, it has several to pick from. As a high yielding master limited partnership with a 6.36% yield, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. loves to use major pipeline developments to keep growing as these are the prime volume-based revenue generating assets income investors want to buy into. Let's take a look.

Oil implications

First, let's look at the oil side of this project before going over the implications for Enterprise's natural gas liquids division. You've heard this before but I'll say it again (this is the macro side of the story). Oil production growth out of the Permian Basin, situated in West Texas and SE New Mexico, has been on a tear as most of you already know. Almost 400 rigs are active in the Permian, with Energy Economist noting that all of those rigs are targeting liquid-rich plays.

Every horizontal well has a production mix that includes oil, NGLs, and natural gas (assuming this well isn't targeting a dry gas play like the Marcellus shale). Oil and NGLs tend to represent 65-80% of a new Permian well's output stream, which trends towards dry natural gas over time.

Permian oil production jumped from less than 1 million barrels per day back in 2008 to over 2.7 million bpd in December 2017, according to the EIA. Come January 2018, that is expected to climb by a net 68,000 bpd (238,000 bpd of new output replaces an expected 170,000 bpd decline from legacy wells). A huge jump, but it is worth noting that forecasts for rising US oil output almost entirely rests on Permian growth (growth out of the Eagle Ford or the Bakken is almost immaterial when compared to the Permian, at least that's where things stand today).

For context, check out two graphs.

Source: EIA (Eagle Ford, Bakken)

Versus this...

Source: EIA (Permian)

Yes, it is true that there are several plays in America that are beginning to realize strong oil production growth such as the STACK in the Mid-Continent region (albeit off a much lower base). However, that isn't enough to offset declines elsewhere in Oklahoma which makes midstream opportunities very county specific (pipelines need to cater to oil production in Blaine, Canadian, and Kingfisher counties), whereas the Permian Basin offers the industry a truly massive region to capitalize on. Don't get me wrong, the STACK is a top tier play, but for a company the size of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. you need massive projects to move the needle.

The EIA expects Permian oil production to climb by 515,000 bpd from mid-2017 to the end of 2018. Now to be fair, this is just an expectation from one group of analysts, but considering where we have been it is logical to assume that is where we are going to be in the not so distant future. Genscape, a third party research firm, has done a great job highlighting the coming stress on oil takeaway options from the Permian production boom. Even when considering pipelines recently completed or soon to be operational, including Enterprise's Midland-to-Sealy system, more capacity is needed. By early-to-mid 2018, it will be up to rail takeaway options to ensure Permian oil either gets to domestic refineries or is exported.

New Permian projects are always being sanctioned, but it takes a long time to get a greenfield pipeline project up and running. A process that takes several years but the Permian boom is underway today, so what do you do? Convert an existing NGL system which already has the necessary right-of-way and other related permits to an oil takeaway option for upstream players. Transporting oil, generally speaking, fetches higher tariffs (volume-based fees in this case) than transporting NGLs. Also, there is a very good chance that this pipeline optimization strategy will boost utilization rates, further enhancing cash flow generation. Enterprise is helping alleviate Permian takeaway concerns while also bolstering its stable volume-based cash flow streams from both its existing and future assets. Not bad.

NGLs implications

Permian natural gas production has also been on a tear, and has more than doubled over the past decade to 9.4 Bcf/d as of December 2017. That gas is sent to regional cryogenic processing plants, and from there extracted raw natural gas liquids need to get to fractionators along the Gulf Coast.

When Enterprise Products made this decision public, one of the first things that sprung to mind was how this pipeline conversion would impact its Shin Oak development. Enterprise is building another NGLs pipeline from the Permian Basin to Mont Belvieu, Texas, an enormous natural gas liquids hub. The Shin Oak pipeline would initially carry 250,000 barrels of natural gas liquids that would primarily be sourced from cryogenic processing plants Enterprise either owns or is currently building in the region, with the ability to connect to several third-party plants as well.

Enterprise Products currently owns a 100% stake in both the Seminole (includes Seminole Blue and Seminole Red pipelines) and Chaparral systems. Both systems are over 1,000-miles long and transport natural gas liquids from West Texas to Mont Belvieu in East Texas.

Considering the Seminole system primarily transports NGLs received through Enterprise's 100% owned Mid-America Pipeline system (which routes liquids production in Utah, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Colorado to the Hobbs Hub in West Texas, where the Seminole system begins), it appears the Chaparral Pipeline is a top contender to be converted. On the flip side, one could argue that due to declining conventional gas production in those four states, only one of the two Seminole Pipelines are still needed.

At the time of that announcement in April 2017, it seemed very odd that Enterprise noted the pipeline's capacity could be increased to 600,000 bpd in future years. It already had three existing natural gas liquids pipelines that ran through the Permian, with the Shin Oak being its fourth, so what is the rational for an additional 350,000 bpd of capacity on top of the 250,000 bpd boost? In other words, does the Permian need all of that NGL takeaway capacity?

Now the pieces are coming together. Natural gas liquids volume that is being transported on the pipeline Enterprise chooses to convert will need to be routed through a different takeaway option. Assuming the Permian growth story is still underway and will remain so for several more years, a combination of rising volumes and less takeaway capacity could provide strong enough justification to expand the Shin Oak system.

If that ends up being the case, Enterprise has said it would prefer to find a joint-venture partner to do so. What that JV could look like remains unknown, but it would both reduce construction costs and should raise a good amount of cash because the Shin Oak will be up and running already. Selling a stake in a pipeline project and selling a stake in an actual operating pipeline are two different beasts. As I always say, pipe in the ground is worth ten on the drawing board.

Final thoughts

Overall, this seems like a clever move on Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s part. More information is needed on which NGL pipeline Enterprise Products Partners L.P. plans to convert, what capacity these two new/modified pipeline systems will have, and what kind of long term commitments the company can secure. Some of that should be provided during its next earnings release.

Will this news send Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s unit price flying upwards? No, but it signals that the company is still on top of the ball when it comes to managing a complex market. Pipelines are some of the best midstream assets an MLP can own as they are broadly insulated from changes in energy prices, and tend to offer a lot of growth synergies up and down the line. Income investors should take note, especially when checking out EPD's 6.36% yield.

To read why Enterprise Products Partners L.P. decided to slow down its distribution growth rate (all about fiscal discipline), click here, and to read about its rebounding EBITDA generation (2017 marks return to growth after a brutal 2015-2016), click here. Thanks for reading and Happy Holidays!

