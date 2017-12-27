Libbey: Beaten Down Like A Coiled Spring, This $6 Dividend Stock Is A Top Rebound Pick For 2018

At this time of year, it is possible to find some stock market bargains. Just like some people have good years or bad years, companies also can have a down year and that can push the share price to bargain levels. These stocks often take another hit and become an even bigger bargain due to tax-loss selling pressure that typically starts in November and then fades into the last couple weeks of December. This gives investors a great opportunity to buy cheap stocks that can rebound sharply. Beaten-down stocks can gain strength in the last week of December because many investors and fund managers have done their tax-loss selling prior to the holiday season. That means the selling pressure is already fading at this time and then it ends completely by December 31.

In addition, short sellers are doing their own tax planning and often want to cover their positions in the first week of January. By doing so, they can put off taxable gains for another year, but this often adds buying pressure in January and pushes these stock higher. With all this in mind, I have been researching stocks that are trading at bargain levels due to significant tax-loss selling pressure and appear poised for a sharp rebound, just like a coiled spring. Let's take a closer look below at one stock that I believe is now perfectly suited for a strong rebound:

Libbey, Inc. (LBY) is one of the world's largest and oldest makers of glassware, tableware and other related products. The New England Glass Company was founded in 1818, in East Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company eventually moved to Toledo, Ohio, and in 1892, the name was changed to The Libbey Glass Company. Over the years, this company has pioneered a number of innovations and it has acquired other companies around the world which has led to it become a leader and one of the most recognized names in glassware and tabletop products. This company is best known for and sells many items under the "Libbey" brand name. It also sells under the "Crisa" brand name which is very well known in Latin America. It also owns "Reed & Barton" and "Royal Leerdam," which are known worldwide. These are just a few of the brand names it uses to market its glassware, flatware, dinnerware and other tabletop products. Libbey sells to many retail stores, and it also sells its products to the foodservice industry.





Source: Libbey company website

The Challenges In 2017:

This company has had a number of challenges in 2017, and as shown in the chart below, the stock reflects what a tough year it has been. The company has been investing a significant amount of money into its E-commerce initiative (which has impacted profits); then there was significant business disruption due to the hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. These issues coupled with a (non-cash) goodwill write-off in the third quarter, have taken a toll on the share price. This stock was trading around $18 per share at the start of 2017, but these challenges and issues have caused the stock to drop significantly. Over the past few weeks it seems that tax-loss selling has added to the selloff. This stock now trades in the $6 per share range, and I believe it is a bargain buying opportunity.

Most of the issues this company experienced in 2017 were one-time and/or extraordinary events. This includes three very major hurricanes that severely impacted business in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and Mexico, and it also includes a one-time goodwill write-off the company took in Q3. There is no question that these multiple and extraordinary factors are not likely to reoccur in a single year in the future. Based on this, and the fact that management has been taking action to improve results, there is strong reason to believe that 2017 was an anomaly. Therefore, this company should be able to return to the solid profits it has historically produced over many years. This makes Libbey a potential reversion to the mean or turnaround stock. Plus, on the positive side, even though some of the events like hurricanes may have temporarily disrupted sales last quarter, this could now be causing a surge in orders for Q4, as business comes back and as damaged glassware and tableware is replaced when insurance settlement checks roll in.

The Charts Show This Stock Has Bottomed-Out:

I want to look at two charts below: The first one shows that this stock traded mostly in a range of between $16 to $20 per share for much of 2016. It then shows that the stock has been hammered in 2017, going down to about $8 in May, and then rebounding to about $10 per share in October. Then it dropped again to the $6 range due to disappointing financial results in Q3, that were primarily caused by major hurricanes and a goodwill impairment charge. The recent decline to the $6 range is also probably being caused by a significant amount of tax-loss selling pressure.

For the second chart below, we can see the recent trading levels with more detail. It shows that this stock appears to have already bottomed out at about $6 per share and that it is starting to rebound. I see the end of tax-loss selling, short-covering and end of the year bargain hunting as major factors that could drive a much bigger rebound in this stock. The light blue trendline on this chart shows the 50-day moving average which is about $7.48 per share. The red trendline on this charts shows the 200-day moving average which is about $8.78 per share. I believe this stock will rebound back towards these levels in the short term; in fact, I believe this stock will hit the 50-day moving average ($7.48) very soon. However, in the longer term, the upside potential is far more significant. Let's get into 12-month analyst price targets which are just below this chart.

Earnings And Price Target Projections Suggest Libbey Shares Are Deeply Undervalued:

Based on consensus estimates for both earnings and price targets this stock appears very undervalued. Consensus analyst price target estimates range from a low of $9 per share, to a high of $15 per share, with the median being $12 per share. The chart below from CNN Money shows the past 12 months of trading history for Libbey shares and it also shows projections for the next 12 months, based on the analyst price target estimates. The projected gains from current levels are about 35% if the shares reach the lowest $9 price target, a nearly 80% gain if it hits the median price target of $12, and about a 124% gain, if the shares hit the high price target of $15 per share. This stock was trading for about $10 per share as recently as October, so I think it is very realistic for it to rebound to somewhere between $10 to $12 per share in 2018. We are not shooting for the moon here, as that would still be nearly half of the 52-week high, which is $20.76 per share.

Data from CNN Money also shows that analysts are expecting the company to report a profit of 29 cents per share and revenues of $211.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, which the company is expected to report on February 22, 2018. For the full year 2018, analysts project a profit of 70 cents per share (consensus) although some estimates are at 81 cents per share. The consensus estimates are $768.2 million in revenues for 2017, which are expected to grow slightly in 2018, to $783.8 million. Based on historical data, earnings of 70 cents per share appear to be well below the potential this company has and therefore could be very conservative. Based on the past few years, this company has been historically very profitable which is one more reason why I believe Libbey should not be judged too harshly just because of the disappointing results for 2017. In fact, past results have shown that profits can fluctuate significantly from one year to the next and that is why you want to buy this stock when profits are down. This volatility in earnings is another reason why investors should consider buying this stock now, because even if 2017 was a disappointment, it does not mean that 2018 or future years won't be significantly better.



This Company Has A History Of Being Profitable, Sometimes Very Profitable:

By looking at financial results for the past few years, it is clear that this company is historically profitable, and yet some years are far better than others. These results show that investors can be significantly rewarded by buying in a year when results are weak and often there is a major profit rebound in the following year. For example, Libbey posted earnings of $1.31 per share in 2013, but only 22 cents per share in 2014. Earnings then surged to $2.99 per share in 2015 (which sent this stock up to about $42 per share that year) and then it posted profits of 46 cents per share in 2016. This shows that Libbey is not the most consistent company when it comes to earnings, but it does consistently show a clear pattern of solid profitability and a pattern of large profit rebounds. I think investors should give this company a pass for 2017, due to all the major hurricanes, and that makes the current share price a significant buying opportunity. There is good reason to believe that this company can post much stronger results in 2018 and beyond, and that could lead to significant upside for investors who buy now.

The Dividend Is Generous And It Appears Safe:

Libbey has been a dividend stock for the past few years, and because of the depressed share price, the 47 cent per share dividend (which is paid at a quarterly rate of 11.75 cents per share), now offers a yield of about 7%. There are two ways to take this yield: You can assume it is a red flag and be concerned that the dividend might be reduced. You can also take it as a sign that this stock is temporarily at a very undervalued level and that it will rebound soon, which will cause the yield to appear more "normal". For example, if this stock rebounds to just $10 per share (which is where it was trading in October), that 47 cent per share dividend is suddenly offering a yield of 4.7%. If the share price gets back to $12, the 47 cent dividend offers a yield of just below 4%.

A recent example of this can be seen by looking at shares of Macy's, Inc. (M). That stock was recently hitting 52-week lows at around $17 per share which caused the yield to spike to around 8%. This high yield scared some investors. However, in the past few weeks Macy's shares have rebounded by about 30% off of the lows and this gain has been pushing the yield back down to more "normal" levels. I believe the dividend at Libbey is safe for a number of reasons, and any concern that the high dividend yield might cause some investors will be resolved by the share price going up, (just as it has started to do with Macy's), not by the dividend being reduced. Let's take a look at the dividend history and the reasons why the dividend appears solid and safe going forward:

Libbey has been raising the dividend for the past few years. In 2015, the quarterly dividend was 11 cents per share; it was raised to 11.5 cents per share in 2016, and raised slightly again in early 2017, to 11.75 cents per share. Lately, the company seems to be making small but steady increases to the dividend payout at the start of each year and I think it could make another small increase in 2018. Here's why: Libbey has just about 22 million shares outstanding, so the dividend payments of 47 cents per share total about $10.3 million per year, as an expense. That is not a lot of money for a company that does almost $800 million per year in revenues.

This dividend rate also appears reasonable based on the past few years of earnings, as well as based on earnings projections of 70 cents per share for 2018. The total dividend payments of about $10.3 million also appears solid, safe and reasonable based on Libbey's recent positive operating cash flow of about $54 million. The dividend is a great bonus for me, as I will get paid to wait for a higher share price, but it is not the main focus of my investment. The main focus for me is to buy cheap now and wait for the type of profit rebound this company has repeatedly generated. With recent historical earnings having been as high as $2.99 per share in 2015, the odds are strong that there will be a profit rebound and that can take the stock much higher.

On November 7, 2017, an article by DividendChannel.com featured Libbey as a cherry picked dividend stock because it pays a high yield and also because there have been multiple insiders buying in 2017. One of the insiders bought about $84,000 worth of Libbey shares. It's great to see insider buying and the interest from the Dividend Channel. The article states:

"In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months."

The article goes on to state:

"The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Libbey Inc., and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points."

To summarize the reasons why the dividend appears safe and sustainable: With just about 22 million shares outstanding, a 47 cent per share dividend is only about a $10.3 expense each year. That is not significant for a company that is generating nearly $800 million in revenues and about $54 million in positive cash flow. With earnings estimates of 70 cents per share for 2018, this also supports the sustainability of the dividend. The company appears to want to maintain a dividend policy that includes a small, but steady annual increase, which we could see again in 2018. I believe this stock will rebound back towards the $10 to $12 range in 2018, which would effectively create a yield that is in the 4% range. Finally, Libbey makes consumer staples, and this provides a generally stable level of business and cash flow each year, all of which supports the dividend payment. Libbey recently paid the quarterly dividend of 11.75 cents on November 22, 2017, so the next quarterly dividend will be in February.



Recent Financial Results And Balance Sheet Data:

In this section, I want to look deeper into the recent Q3 financial results. Below, you can see the highlights for these results which shows the issues that negatively impacted the quarter, like multiple natural disasters and a goodwill impairment charge. We can also see some positives that could boost Q4 and future sales in 2018. This includes 72 new products being launched in October, as well as progress on the E-commerce strategy.

Source: Seeking Alpha's Q3 Earnings Transcripts for Libbey, Inc.

For the third quarter of 2017, Libbey announced net sales of $187.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $20 million. The company decided to take a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $79.7 million for its business in Latin America. Without this one-time charge the company would have been profitable but with this charge, it posted a loss of $78.8 million. It seems likely that the orders this company did not get in Q3 due to the disruptions from multiple natural disasters might lead to a surge in orders for Q4. In addition, glassware and tableware that was damaged or lost in these natural disasters, might also lead to more orders in Q4, as well as in 2018, as rebuilding activity occurs. It is clear that the goodwill write-off was a non-cash charge and it is actually impressive that Libbey would have posted a profit in Q3, (even with all of the disruption from natural disasters), if the goodwill charge was not taken.

I believe shareholders selling this stock now below $7 per share are looking in the rear-view mirror at what happened in the past. Instead, investors should be looking forward at the future. The company is expecting improved results in Q4 (which is typically one of the strongest quarters for Libbey) and for positive trends to continue into 2018, the company summarized this in the Q3 report by stating:

"Looking to the fourth quarter, we are anticipating year-over-year revenue growth, with growing sales contributions coming from the combined impact of new products as well as our new e-commerce platform. We expect these positive trends to continue into 2018, along with sustained improvement in the performance of our manufacturing operations."



Let's take a look at some financial metrics and balance sheet data: This company generates about $767 million in revenues. This is equivalent to nearly $35 in revenues on a per share basis. That indicates this stock is trading at a very cheap price to sales ratio, which is one more potential sign that this stock is deeply undervalued. On the balance sheet it has about $399 million in debt and around $21.6 million in cash. That level of debt is manageable and reasonable for a company with nearly $800 million in annual revenues. In addition, the company has $83.5 million available in a credit facility which adds to the flexibility and financial strength. Page 5 of the Q3 earnings call transcripts summarizes this by stating:

"The company continues to have strong liquidity. We have available capacity of $83.5 million under our ABL credit facility, as of September 30 with $8.7 million in loans outstanding. With cash on hand of $21.6 million reflecting our focus on ensuring that we maintain ample liquidity and a stable balance sheet."

Another positive worth noting from the transcripts came when management said there are signs that the competitive pressures it saw in 2017 seem to be fading. One executive stated:

"I do think it’s important to know that we’re beginning to see some potential signs of improvements in competitive conditions. There are indications that weak competitors are getting weaker and are starting to walk away from some key product categories. I can’t say with real assurance yet that this will continue, but there are some encouraging signs in the market."



Potential Downside Risks:

Even though I think this stock has already been beaten down well below fair value, let's look at some potential downside risks. Liquidity is one potential risk that investors should consider with any small cap stock. However, I believe we have already seen the downside of liquidity risk in Libbey shares and liquidity is a two-edged sword. It can be painful on the downside and cause a stock to trade with volatility and well below fair value because there are just not enough investors in a given time period to absorb the selling pressure. That is what Libbey shares have seen over the past few weeks. However, the volatility and limited liquidity can be used to your advantage if you pick up shares after the selloff. It appears that the worst is over, and in fact, this stock has already started to show signs that a potentially significant rebound could be coming soon.

It has become clear in 2017, that severe and multiple weather events such as the major hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Mexico can impact business and become downside risks. However, on the positive side, these types of disruptions appear to be only temporary and may even cause a future surge in orders as damaged goods are replaced and as economic activity increases due to insurance funds coming into the affected areas along with additional workers and rebuilding activity.

A significant economic decline is another potential downside risk to consider. Libbey's business to business and foodservice revenues would be impacted by a recession and of course, sales to consumers would also be affected. I think that out of all the risks to consider, a major global downturn or a recession in the United States are probably the biggest potential downside risks. However, at this time, the risks of a recession appear very minimal, since the U.S. and the global economy is improving.

Short Seller Data Suggests Potential Downside Risks Are Limited:

According to Shortsqueeze.com, there are about 820,000 shares short at this time which represents about 3.8% of the shares outstanding. With just around 220,000 shares trading on an average day, the short position is equivalent to almost 4 days worth of volume. With only about 3.8% of the outstanding shares being short, this indicates that short sellers do not appear to see much potential downside risk in Libbey shares. By contrast, a stock like Tesla. Inc. (TSLA) has about 26% of its shares outstanding, currently held short. This shows that shorts see significant downside potential in Tesla shares. AT&T (T) is a high dividend stock and it has about 3.5% of its outstanding shares short. This shows that short sellers do not seem to see major downside potential for AT&T and it is a comparable level to the roughly 3.8% of the outstanding shares in Libbey, that are short.

I am pleased to see that shorts are showing little interest in Libbey shares because it confirms my belief that potential downside risks are limited at current levels. At the same time, since this stock only has recent trading volume of about 220,000 shares on a typical day, short covering could add some buying pressure. I believe Libbey shares will show further strength in the next couple of weeks as tax-loss selling fades. This strength is often enough to get short sellers to cover, which can add even more buying pressure, especially in early January, since that is the first chance shorts will get to cover while still pushing any taxable gains off until next year.

The Macro-Economic Outlook Is Increasingly Positive For Libbey:

Europe's economy appears to be picking up steam, and growth in the United States is also increasing significantly. The U.S. economy has been growing at a below 2% rate for many of the past few years, but it appears that GDP growth of 3% to 4% is the new normal. This higher rate of growth appears sustainable especially since tax cuts could take hold soon. An article about the tax cuts at Investors.com states: "The U.S. economy is about to get an injection of rocket fuel." This economic expansion is likely to lead to new business creation, more jobs, and increased consumer spending on home goods and on eating at restaurants, all of which can greatly benefit Libbey. It seems reasonable to believe that Libbey could post a very strong 4th quarter because of the orders that were disrupted by the hurricanes and also because of new orders to replace goods that were damaged by the hurricanes. Combine this with increased economic growth in the U.S. due to tax cuts and higher growth in Europe, and then you have some very ideal business conditions for Libbey to post strong results in Q4 and throughout 2018.

In Summary:

This has been a challenging year for Libbey, but many of these issues appear to be one-time events, such as the non-cash goodwill charge, and the string of major hurricanes that impacted Q3. Historically, this company has posted solid profits, it is a global leader with famous brand names, and it has unmatched scale in this industry. It has been in business since 1881, and has only grown larger over time. Glassware and tableware breaks and constantly needs replacement, plus new household formation, and increasing population growth around the world can keep up solid demand for Libbey's products.

Let's remember that as recently as 2015, this company earned about $3 per share in profits and we can buy this stock today for just over $6 per share. That shows the extremely short-term thinking of Wall Street. I am confident that this company will post strong results again, especially since global economic conditions are poised to be even better than they were in the past few years. Economic growth is now clearly accelerating in Europe, Asia and the USA. This is very positive for Libbey in terms of both consumer spending and increased revenues for its business to business and foodservice segments.

In the short term (in the next 2 to 3 weeks), I expect this stock to rebound back to around the $8.25 per share level as this is between the 50-day moving average of about $7.48 and the 200-day moving average which is around $8.78 per share. I see a rebound being fueled by the end of tax-loss selling pressure, some bargain hunting that often occurs at this time of year and some short covering. In the medium term (the next 2 to 3 months), I see this stock trading back to about $10 per share which is where this stock was trading in October, just before tax-loss selling started. Longer term, the potential for this stock to reach analyst price targets as high as $15 per share appear realistic, especially since this stock was trading around $18 at the start of 2017. However, this will depend on management execution. While waiting for the strong upside potential this stock appears to offer, investors will be paid to wait with a generous dividend.

If you want updates on this stock in the future or other deep value and contrarian investing ideas, please consider following me. From now until early January, I plan to focus my articles on beaten-down stocks that appear poised for big rebounds into 2018, especially as tax-loss selling ends.

Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations

are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does

not provide specific investment advice. The information is for

informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial

advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.