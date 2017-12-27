General Electric - 2018 Champion

Both the stock and fundamental expectations are bottoming while the stock is trading way too cheap at current prices considered its potential.

However, history suggests that General Electric is going to rebound with the help of sky high economic sentiment and company-wide cost reductions.

2017 has been one of the most painful years for GE shareholders with both capital losses and a big dividend cut.

Just like its logo, General Electric (GE) is changing and has always been changing. The company entered a disastrous downtrend this year which lowered its market cap by more than 40%. In this article, I am going to show you that we are seeing typical bottoming signs mainly based on leading economic indicators.

Blood Is In The Streets

Warren Buffett once said that one should buy stocks when blood is in the streets. This makes perfectly sense when a company is staying on course during difficult economic times. The problem however is that the definition of 'blood in the streets' is extremely vague. Does a 10% correction qualify as blood in the streets? If you ask someone who trades heavily on margin the answer is likely going to be 'yes'. A long term investor on the other hand would argue that a 30-50% decline is a gift to add interesting dividend stocks.

Personally, I would say that the current decline is the very definition of blood in the streets. The company has lost nearly half of its market cap while both top and bottom line were suffering during the last few quarters. The company suffered from a trend in renewable energy which not only hit General Electric but also its German competitor Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) which is closing major plants in Germany. General Electric also suffered from unsuccessful investments during the oil peak and an oversupply of transportation equipment which caused the company to miss the big transportation recovery since the first quarter of 2016.

So on top of a 40% capital loss investors got a 50% dividend cut to 12 cents per quarter.

Despite all of this negativity, I think that General Electric might perform really well in 2018. The biggest reason is:

Sky-High Economic Growth And Capital Expenditures

General Electric is one of those boring dividend paying companies that provides you with capital gains and dividends during bull markets and buying opportunities during recessions and slow-downs. At least, this would have been right up until the very first week of this year.

General Electric is doing something very unusual but not impossible. The company is ignoring leading economic indicators.

The most important leading indicator of the US economy is the ISM manufacturing index. This indicator tells you what purchasing managers expect regarding the economy and it is always right. Leading means that this index predicts coincident economic indicators like industrial production and new orders.

That's why the ISM manufacturing index tends to predict the performance of General Electric so well, as you can see below, where I compare the ISM manufacturing index to the year-on-year performance of General Electric.

We are seeing the first serious divergence since 2005. This is even better visible when looking at the scatterplot between these two variables.

An above-average economic expansion with an ISM index above 55 like we are currently seeing almost eliminates the odds of negative returns. That's why almost all negative returns at above-average expansion were just recently added to this graph. Normally, we should be up 20% on a year-on-year basis without the risk of any significant drawdowns.

And it does not stop here. Leading regional manufacturing surveys are suggesting that the ISM index is at least here to stay. Even higher sentiment is very likely given the strong uptrend of manufacturing sentiment all over the US and Europe where manufacturing PMIs have once again hit new highs.

And just when you thought it would not get any better, look at the graph and scatterplot below. Regional manufacturing future capital expenditures have hit an all-time-high in December. This means that managers have never been more positive about future capital expenditures since the start of these surveys in 2001 to state the obvious.

This confirms the view given by the ISM comparison. We should be up at least 20% while almost every negative dot in above-average expansion territory has been added just recently.

Analysts Are Done Downgrading

One of the things that got my attention was the fact that analysts have not cut EPS consensus since my last article in November. Downgrades started in 2016 but started to accelerate in the second half of 2017 when things started to get ugly.

Next year's EPS forecast is stuck at $1.05 per share which puts the valuation at 17 times next year's earnings. The stock gets really 'cheap' in case General Electric manages to get FY2018 expectations to its upper range of $1.50. Personally I believe that this is possible given the strong economic trend and the company's efforts to get this blue chip back on track.

Takeaway & One Last Graph

2017 has been an ugly year. GE's market cap has been clubbed and its dividend has been cut in half. However, we are at a point where both the stock and EPS expectations for both 2017 and 2018 are bottoming.

2018 will bring investors who are betting on a fundamental recovery back to GE's stock while economic tailwinds will further support the stock. I believe that EPS of $1.50 in 2018 is not unlikely which makes the stock ridiculously cheap, unless you expect that the company will fail to catch up with competitors and its goal to achieve around 4% organic growth over the next few years.

I am holding on to my GE shares and will only sell if the stock breaks further down - which is very unlikely in my opinion. The risk/reward ratio is extremely interesting at current prices.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

