Gastar From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update

Then I studied the GST Finziz financial highlights and felt great trepidation in spite of the rising oil prices.

With the steady rise in the price of GST's common shares over the past quarter, I began to feel more comfortable with my GST preferred investment.

This review is a quarterly update concerning Gastar (GST) as I reported on it in my September 27, 2017, article, "Gastar Presents At The 2017 Johnson Rice Energy Conference: A Review," when I stated:

In short, Russell Porter painted a rosy picture of Gastar's recent performance and position in the Permian. Notable was its greatly improved drilling efficiency. With Ares Management as its majority debt and equityholder, Gastar's financial position appears to be on a more solid footing. Consequently, I like my investment in Gastar a lot more today than I did yesterday.

Let's see how the commons of GST have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



Over the past 3 months, GST's share price has been steadily rising from $0.85/share on 9/26/17 to its current $0.985. Which thus far supports my encouraging view of this company, as I reported on it at the end of September.

However, according to Finviz financial highlights concerning GST...



... this company is valued at a rather low $218.70 million. It lost $52.80 million on $74.90 million of sales. It has a book/share value of a troubling -0.10. YTD, it is down by 36.45%. Its current D/E is unreported.

Frankly, the finviz report puts a damper on the encouraging share-price numbers I reported above. I remain convinced that this company still faces an existential threat in spite of the fact that the price of a barrel of energy has been rising. Consequently, I believe a preferred investment in this company's preferreds is not a safe bet. And with the preferred dividends recently suspended for the second time, a few months after they were restored and repaid, with each missed payment the reward grows along with the risk. There are 5 missed monthly payments to date. Consequently, if you have a high-risk tolerance and can afford to lose your entire investment GST preferreds might just be the preferreds for you.

Therefore, it's time to determine if its preferreds are worth making an investment in at their current prices, and if so, which is the best buy.

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best GST-A 6/23/14 2.15625 17.99 2.15625/17.99 11.99% GST-B 11/15/18 2.6875 18.50 2.6875/18.50 14.53% Best

Although you are putting at risk a bit more capital, GST-B is certainly the best current buy.

