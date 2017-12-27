Ford Finally Has Something Go Right

Image credit

After being a long time bull on Ford (F), I threw in the towel earlier this year. The company’s persistent headwinds to earnings have proven too much and at what looks like the top of the sales cycle in the US, Ford looks too risky to me. But one thing I haven’t mentioned before that looks to be a fairly significant tailwind for Ford is its exposure to the rest of the world. Many multinationals struggled with currency fluctuations in years past but 2017 has been friendlier to those that need to take revenue in non-dollar currencies. In this article, using data from Seeking Alpha and a chart I created, I’ll quantify its benefits for Ford.

Forex translation costs have been meaningful

We’ll begin with a simple look at forex change as reported on the cash flow statement for the past five years as well as an estimate for this year, which is nearly complete.

We can see that 2012 and 2013 were pretty muted with a gain and loss, respectively, that pretty much netted to nothing. However, when 2014 came around Ford became subject to a sizable loss from currency translation and as we can see below, the dollar (UUP) rallied hard in late 2014. The story wasn’t any better in 2015 and while last year saw some brief respite for international companies, a strong rally at the end of the year produced much the same in terms of forex translation for Ford and others.

The period of 2014 to 2016 saw Ford lose a cumulative $1.6B, or just over $500M annually, to forex translation. Those are some very large numbers and while net income over the same period averaged over $5B annually, several hundred million dollars of currency movement in the wrong direction is the last thing a company that is struggling to grow needs. The stock has been stuck in a range for years at this point and this is one reason why; even if Ford were able to kick off some semblance of growth, it had hundreds of millions of dollars in forex losses to overcome first.

2017 has been a different story

This year, however, has been a different story as the epic dollar rally following the election last November has completely caved and the dollar has been much weaker throughout 2017. That has afforded Ford the ability to not only stop the bleeding, but see forex produce rather sizable gains as result. Ford is on pace to finish 2017 with almost $600M in forex gains against $265M in forex losses last year and over $800M in losses the year before that. That is an enormous swing to the upside and it is one bit of good news for Ford in a sea of bad news.

Terrific, you say, but why should I care? You should care because this kind of money is not something Ford can just find elsewhere and if it is to grow its multiple and thus, the stock price, it needs all the help it can get. I happen to think that 8 times next year’s earnings is too high given that Fiat Chrysler is performing much better than Ford and can be had for a much lower multiple of 5.8, not 8. That’s out of scope for this discussion but the point is that if Ford is to have any chance of rallying in 2018, it needs all the help it can get and this is that help.

Talking numbers

The $800M+ upward swing in forex translation would be good for better than 10% of ~$7B in net income this year so we aren’t exactly talking about peanuts. Ford’s estimates for next year are building in margin losses as EPS is supposed to fall 14% on flat sales, but if the dollar remains weak into 2018, it would go a very long way towards alleviating some of that downward pressure on margins. The dollar has remained weak this year in the face of strong economic data and even a tightening cycle in interest rates so I’m not sure what would drive up the greenback next year apart from perhaps a new round of bazooka-style loosening from Europe. The base case for the dollar looks to be flat to lower but either of those would be just fine for Ford.

While I’m bullish on Ford’s exposure to the dollar, I’m not advocating buying the stock here. At nearly $13 it is too expensive but if/when it does dip, the fact that Ford is likely looking at hundreds of millions of dollars in tailwinds from the dollar this year and next year is some pretty sweet icing on the cake and should help buoy earnings and thus, the stock. Ford isn’t without its problems but for the bears out there, don’t discount the powerful work currency translation can do for a company like Ford that is truly global. Next year looks like more of the same to me and that is good news for Ford; whether it is good enough to buy the stock is up to you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.