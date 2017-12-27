J.C. Penney: A Speculative Buy With Big Upside

I can see 50 percent upside on the back of consumer spending growth and a reversal in investor sentiment now that J.C. Penney is working through its store closure list.

The retailer's shares have slumped ~60 percent in 2017, are widely oversold and ripe for a rebound.

J.C. Penney's (NYSE:JCP) shares have fallen too far, too fast in 2017, and are a "Speculative Buy" in my opinion. The holiday spending season is turning out to be great for retailers so far, potentially resetting investor expectations in January when J.C. Penney releases its holiday update. I believe J.C. Penney has significant surprise potential in 2018, and is ripe for a rebound.

To put it bluntly, J.C. Penney has not been a great investment in 2017. Far from it. The retail environment is challenging, and the company has released a store closure list earlier this year, saying that it will close 138 underperforming stores. Exaggerated and persistent talk about a "retail apocalypse" also was not really confidence-inspiring. If that wasn't enough, J.C. Penney stoked investors' fears by revising its 2017 full-year comp guidance down, hurting investor sentiment and driving shares to new lows.

Year-to-date, J.C. Penney's share price has slumped a whopping 60 percent, and shares have been oversold numerous times.

The share chart looks indeed frightening.

Source: StockCharts.com

J.C. Penney reduced its full-year comp guidance in the third quarter. The retailer previously expected its full-year comps to fall into a range of -1 percent to +1 percent, but J.C. Penney now expects comparable same-store sales to hit -1 percent to 0 percent. Adjusted earnings on a per-share basis are expected to be somewhere between $0.02-$0.08/share as opposed to a previous guidance of $0.40-$0.65/share...too little to excite investors.

While 2017 was not a great year for J.C. Penney, I believe there is an opportunity to initiate a contrarian long position here as investors have likely turned too negative on the retailer after the company marked its guidance down.

The full-year guidance revision is not that inspiring to comp-obsessed investors, but there are reasons to be bullish about J.C. Penney.

A Strong Holiday Season Could Ignite A Change In Investor Sentiment

Investors could see a reversal in investor sentiment IF J.C. Penney has a stronger-than-expected holiday season, and things are looking quite good I'd say.

U.S. retail sales are booming right now, and this will show in J.C. Penney's upcoming holiday sales update. J.C. Penney releases holiday sales updates in the first week of January, which have a good shot at surprising to the upside in my view.

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. holiday retail sales increased 4.9 percent year-over-year as consumers made retailers' cash registers ring.

The report states [emphasis mine]:

Mastercard SpendingPulse today reports that holiday sales increased 4.9 percent this year, setting a new record for dollars spent. This is the largest year-over-year increase since 2011 and a further indication of consumer confidence. Online shopping also saw large gains of 18.1 percent compared to 2016, boosted by a late season rally. Specialty apparel and department stores, which both traditionally see the bulk of sales happen in-store, saw moderate gains. This is particularly impressive given recent store closings. Retailers’ heavy early-season promotions paid off, with the first three weeks of November seeing significant jumps. Source: Mastercard SpendingPulse Report

That's some really good news for J.C. Penney, and it could set the retailer up for a positive comp surprise in January.

Further, I am optimistic that U.S. tax reform, which just passed, could improve consumer and business confidence even more in 2018, which would help companies like J.C. Penney with cyclical earnings profile a lot. Consumer confidence recently hit a 17-year high, and I expect this momentum to carry forward into 2018 as unemployment is low and interest rate growth reflects a strong economic outlook in the U.S.

A Rising Tide Will Lift All Boats

J.C. Penney's share price has proven to be sensitive to earnings and comp releases, so investors should be prepared for persistently high volatility in 2018.

That said, though, I also think it could be a rebound year for J.C. Penney as the company is working through its store closure list, and growth initiatives in women apparel and its beauty lines (Sephora) have potential to lift sales.

I further expect U.S. consumer spending to get another boost in 2018 as the effects of the U.S. tax reform fully play out, and increase consumer confidence in the economy. Strong private sector job gains and wage growth are also likely positive catalysts for consumer spending that will help the retail sector...and J.C. Penney's share price.

Oversold, Ripe For A Rebound

In my opinion, J.C. Penney's share price has fallen too far in 2017 (and are oversold), primarily due to fear, an emotion that doesn't do investors any favors in the stock market.

You can see this fear in the growing gap between the share price and the consensus price target in 2017.

Source: MarketBeat

J.C. Penney's consensus price target currently sits at $4.86, implying ~47 percent upside. I believe J.C. Penney could reasonable trade up to $5 again IF the retail environment brightens up just a little bit in 2018 (beating low expectations), and store closures are no longer going to weigh on J.C. Penney's shares. A $5 price target implies ~50 percent upside from yesterday's closing price @$3.31. A positive comp surprise in January could be the crucial catalyst investors have been waiting for.

The P/S ratio shows just how irrationally negative investors are with respect to J.C. Penney.

Your Takeaway

J.C. Penney has a lot of surprise potential in 2018, and I see the retailer as a promising contrarian bet in the beaten-down department store retail sector. J.C. Penney's share price is highly sensitive to earnings and comp surprises, and the recent holiday retail sales data suggests that J.C. Penney's holiday sales could surprise to the upside, potentially triggering a reassessment of J.C. Penney's value proposition. Speculative, contrarian Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.