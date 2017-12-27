Xperi ID'd As Top Safer' Dividend Tech Sector Gains By Brokers Despite Debt, Legal, & Price Issues

Analyst one-year targets revealed that the lowest priced five of ten highest yield "safer" dividend Technology stocks would likely produce 83.55% more gain from $5k invested than from the same investment in all ten.

Besides safety margin, Technology stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and PE ratios to further gauge their dividend reliability. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" Technology list of 86 to 66 by disqualifying firms reporting negative results.

46 of 86 Technology Sector stocks were tagged "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields as of 12/22/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Alleged Top Ten Technology "Safer" Dividend Stocks Should Net 3% to 87.9% Gains By December, 2018

Three of the ten top dividend Technology dogs by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this Technology group as graded by analyst estimates for this month proved 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by broker targets reported by YCharts analytics:

Xperi (XPER) netted $878.83 based on estimates from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Daktronics (DAKT) netted $415.18 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Magic Software (MGIC) netted $244.67 based on a median target price set by three analysts plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Broadcom (AGO) netted $213.85 based on estimates from thirty analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) netted $197.50, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 104% more than the market as a whole.

PCTEL (PCTI) netted $131.98 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

HP Inc. (HPQ) netted $106.87 based on estimates from eighteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 82% more than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines (IBM) netted $97.38, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Watsco (WSO) netted $76.92 based on the median of estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

AVX Corporation (AVX) netted $30.06 based on mean target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain of dividend and price was 24.99% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Real Estate "safer" dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Fourteen of Nineteen Industries Show "Safer" Dividend Dogs In December

Nineteen industries constitute the Technology sector, and fourteen of those were represented by the 46 firms whose stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of December 22.

The industry representation broke-out as follows: Data Storage (2); Electronic Components (4); Information Technology Services (3); Software -Application (2); Semiconductors (7); Scientific & Technical Instruments (2); Communication Equipment (6); Semiconductor Equipment & Materials (2); Software - Infrastructure (4); Computer Systems (2); Electronics Distribution (4); Electronic Gaming & Multimedia (2); Consumer Electronics (4); Internet Content & Information (2); Computer Distribution (0); Contract Manufacturers (0); Health Information Services (0); Semiconductor Memory (0); Solar (0).

The first eight industries listed above populated the top ten Technology 'safer' dividend team by yield.

46 of 86 Technology Firms Signaled "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Technology stocks sorted from this master list of 86.

You see grouped below the two tinted lists documenting 46 of 86 that passed the Technology dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin"column.

Financial success, however, is easily manipulated by boards of directors making company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Concerns about cash reserves for emergencies and unintended patent infringement consequences weigh heavy on the technology leaders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and Price/Earnings ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Total annual returns by positive results narrowed the 86 Technology dogs list to 66 for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, these analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed YUGE Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten "Safe" Dividend Technology Sector Stocks

Ten "Safe" Technology firms with the biggest yields December 22 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Technology Sector Dogs, (13) Will Deliver 23.56% VS. (14) 12.84% Net Gains from All Ten by December, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Technology Sector pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 83.55% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced "safer" dividend Technology dog, Xperi (XPER) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 87.88% per their targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" Technology dogs as of December 22 were: YuMe (YUME); AU Optronics (AUO); Magic Software (MGIC); Xperi (XPER); Micro Focus Intl (OTCPK:MCFUF), with prices ranging from $3.63 to $33.46.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Technology dogs as of November 13 were: CA (CA); Seagate Technology (STX); Garmin (GRMN); Qualcomm (QCOM); International Business Machines (IBM), with prices ranging from $33.52 to $152.50. Little, low price Technology dogs reminded solidly in charge of the December 'Safer' dividend technology dog pack.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Technology dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: bedfordandbowery.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, AWRE, INTC, FLEX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.