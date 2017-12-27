Iridium Communications: A Future Cash Cow Trading For Cheap

*Taken from Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications (IRDM) is going through a monumental period of change right now. On December 22nd, the management team at the company announced that it had seen the successful launch of 10 more of its Iridium NEXT satellites. In a collaborative effort with SpaceX, which is actually conducting the launches, the firm is in the process of sending 75 new satellites into orbit to replace their existing constellation. With this launch, the firm has passed the halfway mark in terms of deployment and is nearing a period where cash flow should start to reward shareholders handsomely.

Iridium NEXT is a big undertaking

Years ago, the management team at Iridium was faced with a harsh truth: the time left it had before its existing constellation would risk failure in the worst case and obsolescence in the best was drawing near. Seeing as how all of Iridium’s business is centered around enabling communications across the globe, the only choice in order to continue adding value to shareholders was to prepare and launch a new constellation of satellites. The project, with an estimated price tag of $3 billion, is a massive undertaking for a firm whose market capitalization today stands at $1.16 billion.

Nevertheless, the company pressed on and, assuming their launch schedule remains on track, the last satellites should be in orbit next year. Between the cost of the satellites, additional launch expenses, and more, the company is still on the hook for $515.4 million (through the third quarter of 2020) before they are free and clear, but with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $350.36 million, the ability to defer an additional $71.1 million of the cost until 2019, and a business model that generates steady operating cash flow in excess of $220 million per year, Iridium shouldn’t have any issues covering their capital needs. This is a positive because the firm tapped out its $1.80 billion in borrowing capacity under its credit facility in February of this year.

*Taken from Iridium Communications

Once launched, Iridium NEXT will do a lot of what Iridium has been doing, only better. Instead of the roughly 900,000 devices the firm’s existing network can handle today, NEXT will be able to work with up to 10 million devices. Customers include companies and individuals who need to travel to remote regions, where traditional means of communication is difficult or even impossible. This includes, for instance, the ocean where seafaring vessels and aircraft will be able to utilize Iridium’s satellites in order to relay messages and even their locations in almost real-time to relevant parties. Iridium’s largest customer, though, is the US government. Last year, revenue from the government represented approximately 20% of the company’s $433.64 million in sales.

A particular niche that I find interesting is Iridium’s opportunity with a minority-owned subsidiary called Aireon. Formed by management in 2011, the entity will allow ANSPs (Air Navigation Service Providers) to track aircraft wherever in the world they are thanks to its agreement with parent Iridium to account for a chunk of the company’s payload. At present, only about 30% of the Earth’s surface can be reliably covered and signals sent over the ocean through high-frequency radio are not in real time. Aireon will be the first network that will cover 100% of the Earth and gives Iridium’s shareholders an opportunity to tap into a $750 million market.

*Taken from Iridium Communications

To date, the company has gotten 10 ANSPs to sign on to long-term contracts, and it has signed 16 MOAs (memorandums of agreement). The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), which overseas the largest section of ocean out of all ANSPs in the world at 24.6 million square miles, has been particularly close to Aireon. In a statement released in October of this year, Any Leone, an FAA representative, touted the progress the Iridium NEXT constellation has achieved. You can see that in the image below.

*Taken from Iridium Communications

Unfortunately, in order to fund the launch of its constellation, Iridium had to sell off a sizable portion of its equity in Aireon. Following the payment of a further $147 million to Iridium, shareholders of the company will own just 24.5% of Aireon’s equity, but profit from this isn’t the only way the firm will make money. At this time, Iridium expects to receive $39 million per year in revenue from Aireon for hosting and data services, plus another partner, Harris, will pay Iridium $8 million per year for the same kind of services.

Iridium’s cheap for the cash it will generate

It’s impossible to tell the long-term outlook for Iridium, but we do have an idea of what the company’s financial picture will look like in 2019, the first full year of it operating with the Iridium NEXT constellation in orbit. According to management, total service revenue alone should be between $440 million and $465 million for the year. This compares with service revenue in 2016 of $334.82 million. It’s difficult to know how non-service revenue will be added on, if any, but in the graph below you can see that total service revenue has risen from 71.3% of sales in 2012 to 77.2% last year.

*Created by Author

To be safe, I’m going to assume that non-service revenue continues to rise at a slower pace for Iridium. If we keep this metric at 20% per year, total revenue for the business should be between $538.82 million and $563.82 million. In the graph below, you can see the operating cash flow margin for Iridium has been risen from 45.4% in 2012 to 51.9% in 2016 (down slightly from 52.9% in 2015). It’s highly probable that an increase in service revenue will see this margin continue to expand, but for the sake of conservatism I’m going to assume that it remains level at 52%.

*Created by Author

Putting all of this together, we can have a pretty good estimate of what free cash flow will be in 2019. Management previously said that capital expenditures, once the full constellation is deployed and paid for, should be around $35 million per year. In the chart below, you can see that this implies free cash flow for the business of between $245.2 million and $258.2 million. Additional growth potential, such as from more customers coming online in time, the launch of new complementary products and services, and equity earnings from Aireon, could quite easily push this range materially higher, but putting a figure on it is impossible at this time.

*Created by Author

For value and GARP investors, it’s fair to count any upside in free cash flow beyond what I posted as adding to Iridium’s margin of safety. Excluding this potential cash flow even, shares of the business are cheap. Its current market cap implies a forward price/free cash flow ratio of between 4.5 times and 4.7 times. Once the constellation is in place, Iridium should see cash flow that is consistently growing, so a firm with a unique value proposition and sturdy financials should be worth a comfortable 7 to 10 times free cash flow. If it weren’t for the $1.8 billion in debt, plus the fact that this constellation will need to be replaced in 15 to 20 years, I would argue for a much higher multiple, but paying down debt and setting aside capital to tap into for even better units in the future makes a higher price difficult to justify.

Takeaway

Iridium’s management team is in the process of achieving a Herculean task. A large investment by the business, spread across multiple years, is finally on the verge of paying off. Cash flow for the next several years will be attractive and additional growth as global communications rise is highly probable. Even though the nature of the business will require additional investments in technology a decade or so out, the market is discounting Iridium’s share price by too much in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.