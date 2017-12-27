Apple's Liability For The Recent Battery Scandal

This revelation is unlikely to have any effect on Apple's current or future stock price or on company performance.

Further, the company can make software changes that will eliminate any potential damages that could be argued in lawsuits against it.

While at first it may appear that Apple has a significant liability in this case, I propose that it has several defenses and will likely take these cases to verdict.

Recently, reports came out stating that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) throttles CPU performance on older iPhone models with older lithium-ion batteries to prevent sudden shutdowns due to excessive current draw. SA contributor Paulo Santos has discussed this issue in his recent article, arguing that the company could be looking at $1-9 billion liability. Several class action lawsuits have already been filed as a result of this news. However, in my estimation, Apple has several defenses against the potential lawsuits. It will likely settle these lawsuits for trivial amounts or take them to judgment.

In this article, I explain how CPU throttling works, how it affects battery life and current draw, and why it's a legitimate solution for voltage drop issues on phones with older batteries.

CPU Throttling

Modern CPUs can be operated on various clock frequencies - this is commonly referred to as CPU throttling. Think about it as if it were a car motor. At higher RPMs, the motor outputs more power but consumes more fuel and produces a lot more heat. At lower RPMs, the motor produces less power but also consumes a lot less fuel and produces a lot less heat.

The same is true with CPUs. The CPU is sold with a certain clock frequency, the equivalent of a red line on a car motor, but it rarely operates at its peak frequency, in order to save on energy and reduce heat production. As an example, you can see below a frequency-to-watt consumption graph for Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) i7-2600K CPU.

(i7-2600K Clockspeed vs. Power Consumption graph from AnandTech)

As you can see on the chart, the energy consumption spikes sharply as the CPU reaches its maximum clock frequency. Usually this isn't a problem on a properly configured desktop machine - the computer simply consumes more power and throttles up the cooling fans to cool down the CPU. However, on a mobile machine, powered by a battery, this can present a unique problem: voltage drop.

Voltage Drop

Power is measured in watts. 1 watt is 1 Amp (a unit of current) multiplied by 1 Volt (a unit of voltage), W = A * V. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly rated by how many amp-hours they can deliver.

For instance, an iPhone 7 has a single cell 1,960 mAh battery. The nominal voltage for a lithium-ion cell is roughly 3.7v. So the above rating means the battery should be able to deliver 1,960 mA of current for one hour at a voltage of roughly 3.7 volts, or roughly 7,252 mWh.

Of course, realistically you want your cell phone to last more than an hour, so on average phones are designed to consume much less power and the batteries are optimized for a slow discharge.

However, this presents a problem. During peak demand, as the CPU is pulling more and more power, the amperage load increases, and that causes the battery voltage to drop. Lithium-ion batteries are designed to operate between 3.0v and 4.2v. Different battery chemistries have slightly different values, but in all cases, overdischarging the battery past 3v can seriously hurt the lifespan of the battery and potentially cause battery puffing or fire. As a result, all manufacturers have hardware battery shut off chips to prevent lithium battery overdischarge.

(Picture of a puffed up iPhone 3 battery from wirelessrev.ca)

This voltage drop effect is accentuated on batteries exposed to colder ambient temperature and those with higher cycle counts.

(Discharge curves at various temperatures from ibt-power.com)

Apple's Solution

While the focus of current reporting is on iPhones, I have personally noticed a problem with sudden shutoffs on older Apple and Android tablets as well as Dell and Apple laptops in the winter time, especially when the battery is near the 30% mark. There is nothing strange about it really - what's happening is the battery is suddenly experiencing a sudden surge in power use, which increases amp discharge rate, and that causes the voltage of the battery to temporarily suddenly drop. As soon as the voltage hits a predetermined threshold, the battery monitoring chip triggers a computer shutdown (or in extreme cases, battery disconnect).

Without publicizing it, Apple came up with a solution to the voltage drop problem on older devices - it started to throttle the CPU rather than shut off the device when the battery voltage drops to a given threshold or the capacity of the battery is low.

Here is the explanation an Apple representative gave to The Verge:

"Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components."



"Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We’ve now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future."

This isn't anything new for the company. It also severely throttles MacBooks and iMac computers for thermal reasons - to reduce the heat produced by the CPU/GPU. This is a well-publicized practice and the primary reason why a similarly specked Dell XPS can sustain high loads for a much longer period of time when compared to a 2017 MacBook Pro.

However, if the market doesn't care when Apple throttles its chips for thermal reasons, why should it care when the company does so for voltage drop reasons? In my estimation, this news will have no perceivable effect on Apple's future sales. But what about the legal liability?

Legal Liability

SA contributor Paulo Santos has discussed this issue in his recent article as well, and argued that Apple may have a $1-9 billion liability. I disagree, and I think the company will fight this one to a verdict if necessary, or quietly settle for an insignificant sum.

Stefan Bogdanovich and Dakota Speas from Los Angeles have filed a lawsuit with the US District Court for the Central District of California on Friday as a result of these recent disclosures seeking class certification. Likely several other lawsuits will be filed in the coming days. However, it is my contention that Apple will vehemently fight these lawsuits as opposed to settling, because to settle would be to expose itself to a slew of other lawsuits that will cover almost all of the company's products.

As I've illustrated above, almost all of Apple's products are throttled for thermal reasons. To admit liability in this case would be to admit fault in all other cases of throttling. Instead, I think the company will argue the following defenses:

Apple does not list performance specifications for many of its devices. As a result, it is not making any specific claims as to the performance level of the device it is selling. Even with MacBooks and iMacs, where Apple does list performance specifications, it is well understood that the specifications listed are the maximum possible ones, and no promises are made about how long the computer can sustain those maximum specifications. In fact, Apple is in a particular good legal position here because it specifically stresses user experience over specific performance numbers, unlike many Android manufacturers. Battery degradation is expected, as is illustrated by the company's battery warranty program. Apple expects your battery to degrade by 20% in the first year, as is evident by the fact that its warranty only covers batteries that have degraded below 80% of the original capacity. It is common to think of this degradation only in terms of standby or usage time, but in the battery world, degradation of maximum current production is a common matrix as well. Apple will simply argue that batteries can degrade according to multiple matrices, and that the company is, in fact, doing the best it can to promote a user's phone's lifespan. The lawyers filing the class action lawsuits against Apple will have to show that their class representatives were injured by having a slower device. The company's counterargument would be that having a slower but functional device is better than having a dead phone. If Apple can show the degradation of its battery performance is in line with industry standard degradation for similar lithium-ion batteries, then lawyers representing the class will have a tough time arguing that their representatives were injured in any way by having a longer-lasting, but slower, iPhone. Finally, Apple will be able to stop these lawsuits in their track by simply releasing a software update which will allow a user to choose between maintaining fast performance on their phone at the expense of battery life or a slower phone with a longer battery life. Again, as long as the battery degradation is within the norm for such batteries, it would be hard to prove damages if the consumer is given a choice through the Settings menu.

Investor Takeaway

This year, Apple has traded up from $115 to $171 at the time of writing, while shifting gears and placing more emphasis on service revenue. This latest "scandal" is unlikely to damage the company's reputation amongst its numerous fans or hinder its stock price.

AAPL data by YCharts

While Apple will have to deal with an onslaught of lawsuits in the coming weeks, the company will be able to successfully settle these lawsuits for insignificant amounts of money or take them to verdict and win based on the arguments proposed above. Specifically, by giving consumers a choice between a faster or a slower phone with a longer battery life through the Settings menu, the company will eliminate any potential damages than can be argued in the cases against it. As a result, I don't believe this recent revelation will have any significant effect on Apple stock price or its market share.

