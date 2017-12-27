Boeing - Flying Too High, With Or Without Embraer

I think that the market has become a bit too enthusiastic on Boeing´s prospects, making me cautious with or without an Embraer deal.

Boeing´s management is likely very confident after shares have been on a huge run, driven by modest operating improvements and increased returns to investors.

Investors in Boeing (BA) have seen an incredible year in which shares have flown 90% higher, an incredible move for such a blue-chip company. Investors are happy with actions taken by management to make the business more efficient, more quickly turn the backlog into actual production, and its decision to be more friendly to investors in terms of share repurchases and dividends.

This has probably boosted management's confidence as it is looking to acquire Brazilian Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), or cooperate in another possible form. A potential deal is complicated by political motives, yet would be relatively small for a company the size of Boeing.

While the company has a solid future and is making operational progress, the fact that shares have tripled over a time frame of 2 years is a bit of an overreaction. While increased payouts to investors and modest operational improvements are to be applauded, expectations have risen much more and much further, making Boeing an easy avoid, or even tactical short candidate.

A Potential Deal

Boeing is reported to be interested in a purchase of Embraer in an effort to bolster its defense business and expand into smaller (regional) jets as well. The situation is of course highly uncertain as no deal has been announced, complicated by the fact that Embraer is a crown jewel of Brazil, and the government has a big say in this through its ¨golden¨ share. This means that a joint-venture is among the possibilities as well, as the goal is of course focused on supply and sales synergies.

Shares of Embraer jumped 20% in response to a potential deal, boosting the valuation of the equity of the company to $4.4 billion, although it excludes a net debt load of roughly a billion. A potential deal seems to be the direct result of the move which Airbus made in recent months after it took control of the C-Series program of Bombardier. Combined with the progress of Mitsubishi in the smaller jet segment, and the fact that the market for very large planes is under pressure as well, Boeing might be afraid that it misses out on a growing opportunity.

On the other hand, an imminent move to acquire Embraer does not rhyme with the company's focus on domestic production, improved operational efficiencies and promises made to investors to return more cash to shareholders. That being said, a potential $6-7 billion deal (including a premium and assumption of debt) would still bey very manageable for the size of Boeing, as management to date has only acknowledged that discussions have taken place, without mentioning anything else.

A Huge Marketplace

The promise of Boeing is that of a huge backlog and the promise that air travel is set to grow significantly in the coming decades. This includes the prediction that some 40,000 new planes are necessary in the coming 20 years, of which three quarters consist of the ¨main¨ single aisles type.

The company itself has orders for 5,700 commercial aircraft in its backlog, valued at an unprecedented $474 billion, including a $46 billion backlog for the defense, space & security segment. That backlog is pretty much unchanged from the end of 2016. What has changed is the employee count, as the company has become much more efficient. The company shed over 8,000 jobs since the start of 2017, currently employing about 142,300. At the same time, deliveries are down 1.8% year to date to 554 planes, although deliveries were up in the third quarter.

Despite the great promise of a better future, the actual results of Boeing are not that impressive this year, or at least not impressive enough to justify a 90% jump in the share price in my opinion. Sales are up 2% in the third quarter, while sales are still down 5% year to date. As Boeing's results are often impacted by one-time charges (often for the better as well), I look at core operating margins which in the third quarter have advanced 60 basis points to 9.8% of sales.

Based on these core achievements, Boeing is set to earn $10 per share this year, plus or minus ten cents. With shares trading at a high of $295, multiples have expanded to 30 times earnings, being a very elevated multiple of course.

The good news is that capital spending requirements are fairly low at this point in time, seen at just $2 billion a year, offset by a similar amount in depreciation charges. This makes that actual earnings approximate free cash flows, unlikely for a growing business which is fairly capital-intensive.

The balance sheet remains very sound, especially based on ¨traditional¨ metrics. Holding $10 billion in cash, Boeing operates with just $0.8 billion in net debt, a negligible amount for the company with EBITDA approaching $11 billion a year. That being said, Boeing has $21.6 billion in accrued pension and healthcare liabilities, being a very substantial amount. Considering those as debt, Boeing operates with a 2 times leverage ratio.

Too Much, Too Fast

Trading at a high of $295, Boeing is valued at roughly $175 billion at this point in time, although that number jumps towards the $200 billion mark if (realistic) financial liabilities are taken into account. This marks a huge jump as shares traded at the low $100s in early 2016 following concerns about cost overruns and accounting of Boeing's long term programs.

As these concerns have alleviated, Boeing kept growing its deliveries and is improving its operations. Management has furthermore become much more friendly for its shareholders in terms of share buybacks and dividend payouts. That being said, the move has been a bit too much, too fast, in my opinion.

While the establishment of the of the Boeing Global Service segment and reduction in workforce (to structurally boost the profitability of the company) have been helpful, the impact of the measures do not really match up with the share price performance in my eyes. The other reason why shares have moved higher is that of much more aggressive capital returns, which is simply dividing up the cake in my eyes.

Boeing has essentially doubled the dividend in just 2-3 years time, now returning $6.84 per share this year, moving up the payout ratio rather dramatically with earnings power seen around $10 per share. The company furthermore outlined an $18 billion buyback program, which the company expects to execute in the coming 24-30 months. That comes in at $7-9 billion a year. This buyback activity and $4 billion dividend tab comes in at around $12 billion a year, far greater than anticipated earnings power of $6 billion a year, for a 200% payout ratio!

Too Enthusiastic?

Boeing operates in structural growth markets, yet the aerospace market is vulnerable for structural swings as well, as witnessed in Boeing's stock in the past. Following the past boom around 2000 and 2007, shares have fallen more than 50% in the years to follow, only to recovery in a greater way in the years thereafter. Following the low of $30 in early 2009 and retreat to nearly $100 in early 2016, a current price level of $300 looks very high. After all the returns from those lows have been truly spectacular.

While some operational achievements have been delivered upon, and deals like Embraer could provide value, it is just peanuts in relation to the elevated expectations, as Boeing´s valuation has risen to 30 times earnings. This makes it very easy for me to avoid Boeing for now as the company is essentially borrowing quite aggressively in order to buy back shares at these elevated levels, while the company has large ¨implicit¨ financial liabilities as well. In fact, Boeing´s management was happy to gradually dilute the shareholder base in the period 2010-2013 when shares were at just $50-$100, only to buy back shares aggressively at today´s much higher levels.

As such I find it very easy to avoid Boeing as these levels, or simply initiate a modest short position against other parts of the long portfolio, after the 90% move higher sees a bit overdone despite the operational measures taken, increased shareholder payouts, and potential value created from an Embraer deal, or other M&A activity.

Please subscribe to https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-value-investor/research to obain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.