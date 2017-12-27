The Smart Way To Make Money In Gold

Even for investors who don't use quantitative systems for trading, measuring factors such as market trend and relative strength can significantly optimize returns while keeping risks under control.

The discussion about gold as an investment is usually too emotional, sometimes even irrational. Investing decisions based on quantified data tend to generate superior performance over time.

Gold is a widely discussed topic among the investing community. Gold bulls say that the precious metal needs to be purchased in large amounts as soon as possible, since gold is considered by the sanguine bulls as the best way to protect your capital from the impending doom of hyperinflation, government confiscation, and other catastrophic events to come.

On the other hand, gold bears claim that the barbaric relic doesn’t have any place in a modern portfolio, since gold doesn’t produce any cash flows like stocks and bonds do.

Gold has some industrial uses, but its value is more related to its historic function as a store of value than functional applications. Since the value of gold depends so much on cultural factors and intangible considerations, it's hard to analyze the precious metal from a traditional finance point of view.

A more balanced approach to the issue of gold as an investment is understanding that it all depends on the particular context. Gold can be a great investment or trading vehicle when the conditions are right. Conversely a position in gold can generate massive drawdowns during bear markets for the metal.

This article will introduce a simple and effective trading system for timing positions in gold. The backtesting is done on the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), a widely popular gold-tracking ETF. The system is based on two simple ideas: trend following and relative strength.

Importantly, the main point is not that investors in gold should replicate this particular system to the last detail, only that trend following and relative strength can be remarkably valuable when it comes to maximizing returns and keeping downside risk under control in gold or other asset classes.

Combining Trend Following and Relative Strength

Trend following is a fairly simple idea; it basically means that you only invest in a particular asset when the trend in prices for such asset is considered up over the specified measurement period. In order to evaluate if the trend is up or down, we can compare the current market price versus a moving average of prices.

The chart below shows the evolution of SPDR Gold Trust ETF and its 10-month moving average since November of 2014. It’s easy to see that the ETF was mostly above its moving average during the strong bull market from 2005 to 2012. The price of gold had a big drawdown in 2013, and it remained mostly sideways since then. This was clearly signaled by the fact that the ETF price moved substantially below the moving average in 2013, and then it crossed intermittently above and below the moving average during the sideways market in gold over the past several years.

Trend following systems don’t always beat a buy and hold strategy, but they can be very effective in terms of protecting your capital during big market drawdowns. Importantly, at times when the system is not invested in gold you don’t really need to hold cash; you can allocate your capital to more attractive alternatives.

This is where relative strength becomes relevant. Trend analysis is about comparing the current price versus past prices to evaluate if the trend is up or down. Relative strength, on the other hand, is about comparing different assets to evaluate which one is generating superior returns over a particular period.

When gold is in a downtrend and stocks are in a healthy uptrend, there is no reason to allocate your capital to gold, since investing in stocks looks like a much better idea. Even assuming that both stocks and gold are in uptrends, when stocks have superior relative strength, meaning that stocks are outperforming gold, going with stocks could be a better choice too.

System Implementation

The system uses only three ETFs: SPDR Gold Trust is the vehicle of choice for investing in gold, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) tracks the widely popular S&P 500 stock market index, and iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) provides exposure to short-term Treasury bonds, which offers safety and stability in times of turbulence.

The system begins with a trend filter, an ETF can only be purchased when it's in an uptrend, meaning that the price is above the 10 month moving average. If both gold and stocks are in a downtrend, then the system invests in the safe asset: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. Among the ETFs that are in an uptrend, the system buys the single one with the highest return over the last six months.

The concept is quite simple and intuitive. We only want to invest in an asset class that is in an uptrend, and only if such asset class is outperforming the other alternatives.

Backtested performance is quite attractive, the model produced superior returns than a simple buy and hold strategy on SPDR Gold Trust. Total return was 317% for the system versus 176.1% for the gold ETF over the backtesting period. In annualized terms, the system gained 11.6% per year versus 8.1% per year for SPDR Gold Trust.

Source: ETFreplay

Not only that, but the system also does a great job at protecting capital during bear markets in gold. The maximum drawdown for the system was 24.9% during the backtesting period, while the gold ETF had a maximum drawdown of 45.6%.

None of this means that the system is infallible, or even that it will outperform a buy and hold strategy in gold through all kinds of scenarios. In fact, from 2005 to 2012 gold was in a strong bull market, and holding the precious metal over that period would have produced superior returns in comparison to a rotation strategy.

The table below shows annual returns and annual maximum drawdown for the rotation system versus SPDR Gold Trust since 2005.

The system significantly trailed gold from 2005 to 2012, but it still made good money in that period. In 2013 gold crashed 28.3%, and the system gained an impressive 32.3% by investing mostly in stocks, so system made a huge difference versus a buy and hold strategy in gold in that year. From 2014 to 2017 the system also significantly outperformed gold, mostly because stocks did materially better than the metal.

Source: ETFreplay

The main point is that bull and bear markets in different asset classes come and go, and trying to time the entries and exits based on speculation and opinions generally produces disappointing results. This goes for gold as well as other kinds of metals, commodities, stocks, and bonds.

Again, I’m not saying that investors need to necessarily replicate these kinds of quantitative systems down to the last detail. However, making decisions based on quantified factors such as market trend and relative strength is a far more consistent approach than relying on subjective opinions and speculation.

Looking for more investment ideas based on solid quantitative systems with attractive backtested performance? For a limited time you can have a free trial and a 25% discount to my research service: The Data Driven Investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.