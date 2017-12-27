Safe 5.8%-Yield From This REIT's Preferred Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s (DLR) preferred stocks are an attractive alternative to the REIT's common shares. The Series I preferred stock is a promising income vehicle in my opinion that is set to produce reliable dividend income in the coming years. Importantly, the preferred shares are a much less volatile choice for income investors that are primarily concerned with principal safety. An investment in the preferred stock discussed in this article throws off a 5.82 percent yield.

Income investors might want to think about adding a couple of preferred stock issues to their investment portfolios as they have unique risk and return features. For the remainder of the article I will refer to Digital Realty Trust's 6.350% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PRI).

Who Is Digital Realty Trust?

Digital Realty Trust is an investment grade-rated data center REIT and one of the largest real estate investment trusts in the United States. The company benefits greatly from corporate demand for data centers which is linked to growing internet use.

Internet, video and mobile data traffic are projected to see robust growth in the next several years.

Source: Digital Realty Trust Investor Presentation

Machine learning (a.k.a. artificial intelligence), self-driving cars and virtual/augmented reality are going to be key areas of growth for Digital Realty Trust going forward that will create growing demand for sophisticated corporate data centers.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

North America is Digital Realty Trust's core market, and accounts for approximately 80 percent of the REIT's annualized base rent. Digital Realty Trust also has a presence in Europe and in Asia.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust counts first-rate tech companies with industry-dominating positions as its clients. The lease portfolio includes companies like IBM (NYSE:IBM), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Uber (Private:UBER), among others.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

Above-Average FFO Growth

Digital Realty Trust has grown its funds from operations at a fast clip, thanks to strategic/accretive acquisitions and favorable demand drivers (internet and mobile use). Digital Realty Trust has widely outperformed other real estate investment trusts in terms of FFO/share growth in the last decade.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

Manageable Lease Expirations

Digital Realty Trust's lease expirations (measured as a percentage of annualized base rent) peak in 2019, but I don't expect the company to have any problems extending its leases with existing companies.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

Investment-Grade Balance Sheet

Digital Realty Trust has investment-grade ratings from FitchRatings (BBB), Moody's (Baa2), and Standard and Poor's (BBB). The REIT has no significant near-term debt maturities.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

Guidance And Valuation

Thanks largely to Digital Realty Trust's above-average FFO growth, the data center REIT's shares are not a bargain, which helps to make the case for an investment in the preferred stock layer.

Digital Realty Trust hiked its core FFO outlook for 2017 in October. The REIT now expects to pull in $6.00-$6.10/share in core funds from operations (previously $5.95-$6.10/share). Digital Realty Trust's shares change hands for $111.59 at the time of writing, implying an 18.4x 2017e core FFO multiple.

Why Buy Preferred Shares?

The single biggest reason, in my view, why income-driven investors may want to buy the REIT's preferred shares relates to their lower degree of volatility (i.e. risk), relative to the common shares. Though REITs - overall - have a good reputation as reliable income vehicles, common share prices can bounce around quite a bit...potentially exposing investors to a lot of downside.

Preferred stocks, on the other hand, tend to be much less volatile than common stocks, and trade like bonds. While the downside is more taken care of with preferred stocks, there is a flip side, too: Preferred stocks have much less upside potential than common shares. However, for investors that are all about protecting themselves against capital losses and limiting financial risk, buying preferred stocks can make a lot of sense.

Here's how the Series I preferred stock compares against Digital Realty Trust's common stock volatility.

Source: Tickertech.com

The "better downside protection" that investors get to enjoy with a preferred stock has yet another downside: No dividend growth...which can become a big issue over time. Digital Realty Trust, for instance, has grown its quarterly cash dividend at a fast clip in the last decade (and throughout the Great Recession), which has been a reflection of above-average FFO growth.

Here's how Digital Realty Trust's dividend has grown over time.

Source: Digital Realty Trust Investor Relations

The REIT's preferred stock dividends, on the other hand, are fixed, meaning they are "no growth" dividends. The Series I pays shareholders $0.3969/share quarterly ($1.5876/share annually), and has a call date as of 8/24/2020. The preferred shares sell for a 9.16 percent premium to the liquidation preference value of $25/share. Based on the fixed dividend rate, an investment in the Series I preferred stock layer yields 5.82 percent at the time of writing. By buying Digital Realty Trust's Series I preferred shares, income investors currently have a 247 bps yield advantage over the common shares.

Your Takeaway

Digital Realty Trust's Series I preferred stock has a much higher cash flow yield than the common shares. That said, the preferred stock dividend won't grow going forward whereas the REIT will most likely continue to raise its common stock dividends going forward. The Series I, therefore, would be a good income vehicle for investors that don't like the REIT's common share price fluctuations and are primarily concerned with dialing down investment risk. Buy for income.

