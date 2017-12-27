Molson Coors: 2017 Trash To 2018 Treasure

In this article, I will be covering shares of Molson Coors (TAP), which is one of my top ideas for 2018. Molson Coors shares are down over 16% this year and have significantly underperformed its peer group and the market. However, I believe 2018 is going to be a strong rebound year for Molson Coors because of the continued realization of synergies from the MillerCoors deal, a lower tax bill, the possibility of a dividend increase, an attractive valuation and the technical outlook is appealing.

MillerCoors acquisition

Last year Molson Coors purchased the stake in MillerCoors that it did not already own and so far, the deal appears to be doing well. 2015 was the last full year of financial results before the MillerCoors deal and at that time; gross margins were 39.36% and over the last year, and they have increased to 42.11%. SG&A as a percentage of revenues declined from 29.48% to 28.27%. These two metrics show Molson Coors is working towards their goals of lowering costs through increased scale.

Molson Coors Investor Presentation

Lower Taxes

In the most recent earnings call, the following two statements were made about tax rate guidance for 2017 and thus show the opportunity that lower taxes can provide for Molson Coors in 2018.

“We have tightened our underlying effective tax rate range to 26% to 28% from 24% to 28% previously.” ~Earnings call transcript

“the underlying tax rate is at the higher-end of what our previous guidance was. This is really relating to geography mix. A lot of our or most of our income comes from the U.S. at the higher tax rate.” ~Earnings call transcript

For YTD 2017, Molson Coors has paid a nearly 29% effective tax rate and with the headline tax rate dropping to 21%, Molson Coors will see a significant benefit since nearly 72% of its EBITDA comes from the United States. The data in the table below shows that with this new tax rate, Molson Coors could get its effective tax rate down to just under 19%.

*Note: I will be using YTD data instead of TTM data because in Q4 2016 there was a large “other operating expense charge” related to the MillerCoors deal that distorts the financials.

Current Tax Rate YTD Pre-Tax Income $1,155.00 YTD Taxes $333.00 United States % of EBITDA 71.81% U.S. Taxes @ 35% $290.30 Taxes from everywhere else $42.70 Current Tax Total $333.00 New Tax Rate U.S. Taxes at 21% $174.18 Taxes from everywhere else $42.70 New Tax Total $216.88 New Effective Tax Rate 18.78% Current Effective Tax Rate 28.83% EBITDA % of Total EBITDA United States $1,536.90 71.81% Canada $251.00 11.73% Europe $349.20 16.32% International $3.10 0.14% Total EBITDA YTD $2,140.20

Table data from Gurufocus & Q3 Earnings presentation

Dividend Increase

One of the benefits of the lower tax rate is the opportunity it provides for Molson Coors to increase the dividend at some point in 2018. I believe a dividend increase will come in 2018, but it will probably be in the second half of the year given Molson Coors focus on paying down debt that it took on for its purchase of its stake in Miller Coors. In an investor presentation back in September before Tax reform was on the table, this statement was in the presentation about the dividend,“Revisit dividend policy once deleveraging is well underway.”

Looking back at the dividend history of Molson Coors, there have been multiple periods where dividends did not increase for years. The data in the table shows that the current streak of 12 quarters of the same dividend is right in the same range as previous periods where the dividend was not raised. This data combined with a lower tax rate points to a dividend increase sometime in 2018. Even if the dividend is not increased, shares of Molson Coors are still yielding 2%, which is slightly higher than the 1.90% the S&P 500 yields.

Length (In Quarters) Q2 2001 to Q4 2004 15 Q1 2005 to Q1 2008 13 Q2 2011 to Q4 2013 11 Q1 2015 to Current 12

Valuation

The impact of lower taxes on valuation can be seen in the table below. If you look at the data, Molson Coors is trading at 21.57x YTD 2017 earnings and if that multiple is applied to earnings at the lower tax rate, the value comes out to $93.45/share, which is 14.13% above the current price. While this is backward looking it shows that going forward, if Molson Coors were to continue trading at its current multiple that the share price should be higher.

*Note: I will be using YTD data instead of TTM data because in Q4 2016 there was a large “other operating expense charge” related to the MillerCoors deal that distorts the financials.

YTD 2017 @ Current Rate YTD 2017 @ New Rate Pre-Tax Income $1,155.00 $1,155.00 Taxes $333.00 $216.88 Tax Rate 28.83% 18.78% Net Income $822.00 $938.12 Shares 216.5 216.5 EPS $3.80 $4.33 Current Price $81.88 $81.88 YTD PE 21.57 YTD PE x EPS @ New Rate $93.45 Current Price $81.74 Upside 14.32%

DCF

To determine the upside opportunity for Molson Coors, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis [table below] and found that shares of Molson Coors are conservatively undervalued by just over 24.87%. I used data from Molson Coors financials on GuruFocus and growth data from Zacks. The reason why I said “conservatively undervalued” is that I have been watching the long-term growth rate that Zacks shows and it has yet to change to show the impact of higher earnings due to lower taxes. Just the projected growth alone without a lower tax rate puts Molson Coors upside at nearly 25%. To determine the discount rate and terminal growth rate, I used the following calculators.

Discount rate calculator

Terminal growth calculator

CFFO/Share: $1642/216.5 shares = $7.58

Current Portion LT Debt/Share: $1745/216.5= $8.06

Proj. Long-term growth rate: 7.86%

Terminal growth rate: -1.62%

Discount rate: 6.20%

Calculator Assumptions

Cash flows grow for next five years.

After that, growth levels off to the terminal rate for 15 years.

Year CF/Share PV 1 8.18 $7.70 2 8.82 $7.82 3 9.52 $7.95 4 10.26 $8.07 5 11.07 $8.20 6 10.89 $7.59 7 10.72 $7.03 8 10.54 $6.52 9 10.37 $6.04 10 10.20 $5.59 11 10.04 $5.18 12 9.88 $4.80 13 9.72 $4.45 14 9.56 $4.12 15 9.40 $3.82 16 9.25 $3.53 17 9.10 $3.27 18 8.96 $3.03 19 8.81 $2.81 20 8.67 $2.60 Year 1-5 Growth Value $39.74 Year 6-20 Value $70.39 Current Portion LT Debt/Share $8.06 Value $102.07 Current Price $81.74 Upside/Downside 24.87%

Technical Outlook

The technical outlook for Molson Coors is appealing because shares recently bounced off a key level of support and the MACD hit a level not seen since the great recession and recently started trending upward. The first item you will notice is that shares bounced near the $78 level [red line] and have started moving higher. The $78 level was a strong level of resistance that was in place for 2013 and most of 2014 and is now acting as a level of support. The second item you will notice is the orange line plotted on the MACD chart. This level of the MACD was last seen during the great recession, which shows the magnitude of the decline in the share price over the last year has been significant.

ThinkOrSwim

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe Molson Coors is set to rebound in 2018, because of improving efficiencies from the MillerCoors deal, lower taxes, potential for a dividend increase, an attractive valuation and an appealing technical outlook. I see the downside risk to be at the $78 level [4.58% below current price] and a conservative upside target based on my DCF at $102.07, which is 24.87% above the current price and represents an attractive 5.43 to 1 reward/risk ratio.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to initiate a position in TAP.