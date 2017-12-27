Darden Restaurants: Less Compelling But Still A Buy

Darden Restaurants reported another great quarter earlier this month. Olive Garden and Longhouse Steak which account for 51% and 21% of company revenues outperformed industry average comps by 400 bps and 480 bps respectively. Compared to the last quarter the differential has shrunk, but a 400+ bps comp lead is impressive nonetheless.

Only a few months ago I had argued that Darden (DRI) was ripe for accumulation and offered compelling value. After a quick 23% surge in the stock, I am a little less certain about the "compelling value" bit today. Nevertheless after incorporating updates from the firm's latest earnings, I think the stock could offer an additional 10% return over its CMP which is higher than the earnings yield of the S&P 500. I therefore, reiterate my BUY rating on this stock.

Earnings Review and Commentary

After gleaning through its filings and transcripts, I thought the company's results could be summed up in two messages. One, Darden's market share advances in the casual dining space is not at the expense of pricing. Two, the company still has runway for store additions due to the strategy of operating different concepts under its umbrella. And this would drive topline in the medium term.

Nearly 11.5% out of the 14.6% increase in topline came from the integration of Cheddar and other new restaurants. From 2019 onwards, comparisons are likely to be more difficult. While I modeled a -1% to 1% increase in sales in my previous piece, current earnings show that these are too conservative to be practical. I have therefore, forecasted sales at a higher rate, from 5% to 2% in the 2019-2023 period.

On Cheddar, the company re-affirmed expected synergy run-rate of $22 million- $27 million starting 2019. But I don't see them translating into a meaningful rise in operating margins in light of threats within the industry. For instance the firm may have to contend with erosion of pricing power arising from diners shifting from casual dining to fast food as well as intensifying competition within casual dining. This could limit Darden's ability to offset headwinds from commodity and wage inflation. In the second quarter the company's labor expenses expanded 30 bps to 33% and these were partly offset by a 30% benefit arising from commodity deflation.But an inflationary trend would undercut these benefits as there cannot be a permanent deflationary trend in beef. Therefore, on the operating margin side I remain less optimistic and have modeled margins in the 9.6% -10% range.

Other assumptions include capex at 4.6% - 5% of sales and a tax rate of 20%. As of now I have a $105 target on the firm. The company mentioned it intends to provide an update on the tax rate in January. An even lower effective tax rate could cement additional upside over my $105 target.



Conclusion

While the industry remains competitive, Darden's legacy brands have continued to outperform the benchmark under the management playbook of menu rationalization, and labor and food cost productivity. On the valuation front the firm is not a screaming buy as I previously stated on this ticker. A 10% upside though seems reasonable when we look at the pricing of the broader market.

